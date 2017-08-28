12 Diaper Bags To Complement Your Fall Wardrobe
Welcome autumn with these oh-so-chic diaper bags in the coolest seasonal prints and colors
The weather may still be warm and sunny, but it can’t be denied–Fall is in the air! While fall means a return to cozy sweaters and all things pumpkin spice, it also means that it’s time for new mamas (and dads!) to get shopping for a fashion-forward new diaper bag. Think of it like back-to-school shopping except that “school” is learning how to care for a baby and you feel like even though you studied for the test, you still don’t know any of the answers, and also your baby has spit up on the test so you can’t even read it. But we digress!
However you justify it, it’s just a fact that these are the chicest diaper bags in the game for fall 2017! Click through the slider below and shop on!Interested in stories like this? Sign up here for our eNewsletter New York Family Baby
-
Skip Hop Greenwich Simply Chic Backpack
Skip Hop Greenwich Simply Chic Backpack in Dusty Rose, $100, skiphop.com
-
Marc Jacobs Nylon Biker Baby Bag
Marc Jacobs Nylon Biker Baby Bag in Dark Violet, $295, marcjacobs.com
-
Ju-Ju-Be Hatch
Ju-Ju-Be Hatch Gray Matter, from the XY Collection for Dads, $160, shop.ju-ju-be.com
-
Herschel Supply Strand Sprout
Herschel Supply Strand Sprout in Woodland Camo, $89.99, herschel.com
-
TWELVElittle Carry Love Tote
TWELVElittle Carry Love Tote in Leopard, $140, shop.twelvelittle.com
-
STATE Bags Highland Williamsburg Bag
STATE Bags Highland Williamsburg Bag in Excalibur, $145, statebags.com
-
Petunia Picklebottom City Carryall
Petunia Picklebottom City Carryall in Kaleidoscope, $169, petunia.com
-
Kate Spade New York for Minnie Mouse
Kate Spade New York for Minnie Mouse Betheny Baby Bag, $328, katespade.com
-
Kipling Camama Diaper Bag
Kipling Camama Diaper Bag in Pomegranate, $189, kipling-usa.com
-
Rebecca Minkoff Knocked Up Baby Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Knocked Up Baby Bag, $345, rebeccaminkoff.com
-
Tory Burch Scout Printed Baby Bag
Tory Burch Scout Printed Baby Bag in Tory Navy Geo print, $279, toryburch.com
-
FEED Diaper Bag
FEED Diaper Bag in Burlap, $150, feedprojects.com