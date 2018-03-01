Pumped Up: Best Breast Pumps Of 2018
A selective guide to the best breast pumps on the market for 2018
It's time to get pumped up about the year's hottest breast pumps! Have questions about feeding gear? Fret not—our annual guide to the best breast pumps has everything you need to weather the feeding frenzy in fine fashion!
Dr. Brown’s Manual Breast Pump
Dr. Brown’s Manual Breast Pump allows you to pump comfortably, discreetly, and conveniently. The super-soft flexible breast cup conforms and comforts for gentle expression. It also has an All-in-One System, which allows you to pump, store, and feed. It fully disassembles for easy cleaning, is BPA-free, and dishwasher safe. $34.99, drbrownsbaby.com
Evenflo Advanced Double Electric Breast Pump
Not only does Evenflo’s hospital strength Advanced Double Electric Breast Pump come with three of the most important features—a closed system, independent speed and suction control, and multiple flange sizes—it also includes free online breast-pumping classes with an IBCLC. Powered via cord or battery, the pump is great for use at home or at the office. This breast pump is a win-win as it retails for a great value. $99, target.com
Freemie Liberty Breast Pump
Highlights of the new Liberty Breast Pump and new collection cups include a newer, lighter design that includes USB-charging capabilities—making it truly portable—a back-flow prevention barrier to eliminate any risk of a wardrobe malfunction, a timer that shuts the pump off automatically, and a Fit Me system for the Collection Cups, which includes 12 sizes. $300, freemie.com
Haakaa Silicone Breast Pump and Silicone Flower Stopper Set
The Haakaa Silicone Breast Pump and Silicone Flower Stopper Set comes in two sizes: 4-oz. and 5-oz. It is made from 100 percent food-grade silicone and is easy to use with no assembly required. Simply suction to your breast and let the pump do the work for you as it draws your milk. Perfect for travelling and cord-free, this pump does not need to be charged or plugged in, and it fits perfectly into any handbag or diaper bag. Plus, it can be sterilized with any steam sterilizing system or boiling water and is dishwasher safe. 4-oz., $20.99; 5-oz., $27.99, amazon.com
Hygeia Enjoye, Cordless Breast Pump with Deluxe Tote Set
Designed for long-term and frequent pumping when battery pumping is required, the EnJoye is a hospital-grade-performing, personal-use, double electric breast pump. The cordless version gives up to four hours of cord-free pumping time! It mimics baby’s suckling patterns with customizable speed and pressure controls. All pump parts that come into contact with breast milk are BPA- and DEHP-free. $279, hygeiahealth.com
Lansinoh Smartpump Double Electric Breastpump
The Smartpump connects Lansinoh’s pump technology to your smartphone via Bluetooth using the free Lansinoh Baby app for tracking pumping sessions, baby’s activities, and more. This pump offers three customizable pumping styles to mimic baby’s natural feeding pattern to maximize milk production and comfort. A hygienic closed system design guarantees no milk backup in tubing or motor for easier cleaning. You also get two sizes of ComfortFit flanges, a cooler bag with ice pack, four bottles, two bottle stands, and a carrying tote. $199.99, shop.lansinoh.com
Medela Sonata
Sonata is a smart breast pump offering hospital-level performance in a personal-use breast pump. It connects to the MyMedela app to track baby’s activities and get unlimited access to clinically-proven support and tips. MyMedela pairs with Sonata to record pumping sessions, including the phase, rhythm, and suction level. Through the app, mom receives encouragement based on her goals, as well as real-time notifications directly to her smartphone, reminding her to charge her breast pump or complete a pump session. Sonata is also the quietest Medela pump ever, and weighs just 2 lbs. $399.99, medela.com
NUK Simply Natural Freemie Double Electric Breast Pump
Just hitting shelves this past February, the new NUK Simply Natural Freemie Double Electric Breast Pump is a revolutionary breastfeeding system that is portable and discreet so you can pump invisibly, anywhere, and around anyone. The NUK Simply Natural system includes all that you need to pump with mobility and discretion: The NUK Simply Natural Freemie Breast Pump, closed-system Freemie Collection Cups and connection kit, and three 5-oz. NUK Simply Natural Bottles, Removable Belt Clip, and Fitmie Silicone Inserts. This pumps is also exceptionally quiet with patent-pending noise reduction technology. Complete system, $299.99, babiesrus.com
Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump
This new pump offers pumping mamas effective expression with three customizable settings. You can choose from a soft massage cushion with massaging petals or a power cushion for extra suction. Additionally, the Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump is easy to set up, express, and clean due to the fact that it has an intuitive design with a minimal amount of parts. This portable pump includes an insulated travel bag as well as Philips Avent’s Natural bottle and nipple (making it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding). $199.99, usa.philips.com
Willow Breast Pump
New to the market, Willow is changing the pumping game. Willow is the first all-in-one breast pump that fits easily inside a bra—it’s mobile, discreet, and hands-free. Willow’s design reimagines the breast pump so that women no longer need to be tethered to the wall and undressed while they pump. Willow is connected to an app that tracks milk volume and time, as well as past pumping trends. $479.99, willowpump.com