Pumped Up: Best Breast Pumps Of 2018

Haakaa Silicone Breast Pump and Silicone Flower Stopper Set

The Haakaa Silicone Breast Pump and Silicone Flower Stopper Set comes in two sizes: 4-oz. and 5-oz. It is made from 100 percent food-grade silicone and is easy to use with no assembly required. Simply suction to your breast and let the pump do the work for you as it draws your milk. Perfect for travelling and cord-free, this pump does not need to be charged or plugged in, and it fits perfectly into any handbag or diaper bag. Plus, it can be sterilized with any steam sterilizing system or boiling water and is dishwasher safe. 4-oz., $20.99; 5-oz., $27.99, amazon.com