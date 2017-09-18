This App Is A Childcare Game-Changer

Finding a babysitter that you feel comfortable with—especially if you’re a new parent preparing to leave your child in someone else’s care for the first time—can be challenging. Enter Bambino!

Bambino is a free, membership-based babysitting app that asks parents and sitters to login with Facebook to confirm their identity and connect with friends inside the app. Bambino then connects users with sitters that their friends recommend.

The more friends you have in the app, the more sitters you’ll be connected with, and the more useful the app will be for you. Bambino also allows payment of sitters through the app.

To learn more, visit bambinoapp.com!

Save