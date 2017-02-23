Art Exhibitions In New York City To Visit With Kids This Spring

Visionaries: Creating The Modern Guggenheim Museum

THROUGH SEPTEMBER 6

This expansive exhibition that spans the entire rotunda of the museum and winds its way up to the top takes on the founding collection of the museum and showcases many of the greatest hits from multiple works by such visionaries as Vasilyi Kandinsky to Piet Mondrian, who along with the likes of Pablo Picasso and Robert Delaunay broke ground for new frontiers in art of early 20th century. This will be a engaging show to see for anyone familiar with the collection as many of the works on view are well-known and stunning to behold again and again. But this show is also a new revelation to visitors rediscovering the museum for its varied treasures. There are also playful sculptures that investigate the concept of space, form and color such as a giant mobile hovering above the lobby by Alexander Calder as well as early, clear plexiglass sculptures by the Russian artist Naum Gabo. Kids always enjoy physically navigating the museum up and down the ramp, so this new presentation of the collection from the perspective of its founders will be fun to visit for all ages.



Photo: guggenheim.org