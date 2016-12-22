10 Family-Friendly NYC Restaurants Serving Dinner On Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

If your wish list to Santa included escaping the kitchen, give yourself a present by dining with the family at one of these restaurants.

Christmas is almost here! You’ve made your list and checked it twice, the tree is trimmed, the stockings are stuffed, and the gifts are wrapped. All that’s left to check off is the family’s yuletide meal. This year, let someone else do the cooking and cleaning, so that all you have to do is show up!

Here’s a roundup of restaurants in New York City where you and your family can enjoy a meal on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Industry Kitchen

For Christmas Day, Chef Braulio Bunay is whipping up a three-course meal showcasing modern American cuisine with seasonal ingredients at this South Street Seaport destination, specializing in wood-oven grilled meats and pizzas. Before digging into the main course, families can enjoy coffee-flavored scallops or a parsnip and apple soup while admiring the picturesque Brooklyn skyline. For the main dish, families can choose from a wood-fired pulled pork pizza, grilled lamb, or a lobster ravioli dish. If there’s room for dessert, warm-up with an apple cranberry tart or the holiday inspired candy cane white chocolate mousse. With stunning views of the Brooklyn and Williamsburg Bridges, this dining experience is sure to create joyful family memories. Regular menu also available. 11am to 10pm on Christmas Day. À la carte menu, $8-$32. 70 South Street at Maiden Lane. 212-487-9600. industry-kitchen.com

Khe-Yo

Travel to Southeast Asia this Christmas with a Laotian-inspired meal at this Tribeca hot spot. Served family-style, families can explore a variety of flavors and dishes such as duck salad, lemongrass chicken sausage with baby kale, crunchy coconut rice with spicy lime leaf sausage, red snapper with tamarind-peanut sauce, chili prawns with ginger scallion toast, spare ribs with long beans, and lobster and noodles. With the first round on sticky rice complimentary—you eat it with your fingers—this meal is sure to expand the family’s palate this holiday season. 5:30pm to 10pm on Christmas Eve; noon to 8:30pm on Christmas Day. À la carte menu, $13-$37. 157 Duane Street. kheyo.com

Lillie’s Victorian Establishment

Both of this restaurant’s locations are whipping up a delectable four-course menu for Christmas Eve dinner. Grown-ups can start dinner off with oysters or a salad, and then choose between a mince pie or artichoke soup. For the third course, adults can enjoy a medeira-lacquered quail with chestnut dressing or a côte de bouef (rib-eye steak with endive) dish. Cap the night off with some tasty plum pudding or shortbread cookies. For the little ones, there’s a children’s menu featuring chicken fingers with fries, penne pasta, a burger, and yummy gelato. With Christmas décor and a unique nutcracker collection, families are sure to have a jolly good time at this Victorian-themed restaurant. 4pm to midnight on Christmas Eve. Adults: $75; Kids: À la carte menu, $5-$15. There’s also a late night menu available until 2am. 249 West 49th Street; 13 East 17th Street. lilliesnyc.com

Mile End Deli

This Jewish delicatessen is serving up an Asian-inspired menu at its traditional Jewish Christmas feast. The “Chinese Christmas” menu features flavorful dishes such as spicy red soup with bamboo, tofu, and black mushrooms, short rib bao, eggplant stuffed with mushrooms, Szechuan noodles, Chinese broccoli, and smoked duck char siu and confit. There’s also a vegetarian and children’s menu available. This holiday feast is not complete without eating the complimentary fortune cookie. Brooklyn location: Noon to 10pm on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. $65 per person. 97A Hoyt Street, Brooklyn, NY. 718-852-7510. Manhattan location: Noon to 9pm on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. $65 per person. 53 Bond Street, New York, NY. 212-529-2990. mileenddeli.com

Morton’s Steak House

Let Morton’s prepare your family’s Christmas meal this year. Families can order from Morton’s mouthwatering full service menu, showcasing numerous appetizers, soups & salads, prime steaks, and chops in addition to chicken and seafood dishes with all the trimmings. Save some room for an appetizing dessert that is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. With multiple options, including gluten and soy sensitive menus, this will be a memorable holiday meal the whole family can enjoy. 4pm to 9pm on Christmas Eve and Christmas. À la carte menu, $11 to $60. 551 Fifth Avenue; 136 Washington Street. mortons.com

Narcissa

Michelin-starred chef John Fraser is whipping up a special Christmas dinner. The menu, inspired by California with organic produce from co-owner Andre Balazs’ Hudson Valley farm, showcases scallop crudo, grilled pork belly with brussels sprouts, and swiss chard tortellini for appetizers. For an entrée, families can select dishes such as sea bass with barley and mushrooms, grilled salmon with truffled leeks and squash, chicken with butternut farrotto, or carrot wellington. If you’re not stuffed, nibble on scrumptious desserts such as banoffee pie, chocolate gateau, or coffee chicory ice cream. For families of 6 and more, the family-style menu features scallop crudo, grilled pork belly with brussels sprouts, delicata squash with winter greens and carrots as starters, and a whole roasted prime rib or maple glazed ham for entrée options with hearty sides for the table. 4pm to 10pm on Christmas Eve; 4pm to 11pm on Christmas Day. Prix-fixe menu: $79 per person; Family style menu: $125 per person. 25 Cooper Square (corner of 5th St. and Bowery), 212-228-3344. narcissarestaurant.com

Opia

Celebrate Christmas with the family at this modern French bistro. Grown-ups can begin this holiday prix-fixe meal with dishes like lobster bisque or grilled prawns with quinoa and tabbouleh. Then select either a sautéed duck breast with roasted squash, roasted cod with braised fennel, or a lobster ravioli dish. After enjoying the main feast, grown-ups can nibble on a decadent chocolate sponge cake. There’s also a children’s menu available. 5pm to 11pm on Christmas Eve; 5pm to 10pm on Christmas Day. Adults: $50; Kids: $25. 130 East 57th Street. 212-688-3939. opiarestaurant.com

Reynard

This beloved Williamsburg eatery is offering a four-course prix-fixe menu on Christmas Day. Adults can start off this festive meal with goose consommé, and then dine on a kohlrabi salad, foie gras quince, or smoked haddock with curried rice as an appetizer. For the main course, grown-ups can enjoy branzino with scallop, Christmas goose with bread sauce, or roast lamb with carrots. To complete the meal, there’s a radicchio salad with fennel for the table. Everyone gets to nosh on some savory figgy pudding. There’s also a menu available for the little ones. On Christmas Eve, Reyanrd will serve its regular menus. 10am to 11pm on Christmas Eve; 1pm to 8pm on Christmas Day. Adults: $105; Kids: $52. 800 Wythe Avenue, 718-460-8004. reynardnyc.com

Riverpark

Celebrity chef Tom Colicchio is serving up a mouthwatering three-course Christmas Eve dinner that is sure to satisfy the whole family. The star-studded menu features oysters, curried squash soup, and a lobster salad for the first course. For an entrée, families can select from dishes such as roasted chicken with squash and kale, pork chops with turnips, spaghetti carbonara, and grilled lamb chop with cauliflower. Round out the night with some seasonal pumpkin spice pudding, apple crème brûlée, and assorted cookies. 5:30pm to 8pm on Christmas Eve. Adults: $95; Children 12 and under: $65. 450 E 29th St. 212-729-9790. riverparknyc.com

Rock Center Café

For families looking for a quintessential New York Christmas experience, it does not get any better than dining at Rock Center Café. Located in Rockefeller Center, one of NYC’s iconic landmarks, Rock Center Café is offering a three-course prix-fixe menu with plenty of options for the family to choose from. Some highlights include lobster bisque or a kale salad for appetizers. For entrées, families can choose from homemade pasta dishes, Barolo-braised short ribs, seafood dishes, and a chicken meal option with shared side dishes for the table. Finish off the meal with yummy sweets such a chocolate mousse or an apple tart. For the little ones, there’s a children’s menu featuring chicken tenders, grilled cheese, fish and chips, homemade ice cream, and sundaes. With spectacular views of the famed ice-skating rink at Rockefeller Center and of NYC’s most cherished tree, families will definitely feel the magic of the city during this holiday meal. 4pm to midnight on Christmas Eve; 9:30am to 11pm on Christmas Day. Adults: $95; Kids: $25. 20 West 50th Street. 212-332-7620. rockcentercafe.com

