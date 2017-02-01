10 Cookbooks & Nutrition Guides For Expectant And New Moms
These cookbooks and informational nutrition guides offer recipes, advice, and vital health info for pregnant women and new parents
Whether you're an avid foodie and love to cook, or you're just keen on setting your baby-to-be up for nutritional success via the easiest possible recipes, there's a cookbook out there for you! These 10 cookbooks run the range of pregnancy-specific (calling all expectant moms trying to manage their cravings and morning sickness) to the first 40 days of the post-natal period (for mom and baby) to the first bites of solids to the toddler phase. Offering easy recipes, but also advice on nutrition, food timelines, allergies, and more, get ready to change your kitchen game as you prepare for your new arrival.
-
"The First Forty Days: The Essentia Art of Nourishing the New Mother" by Heng Ou
This beautiful cookbook is all about the post-partum period--for both mother and child. Including recipes and insight into the first 40 days of motherhood, this guide is a must for post-birth self-care for new mamas. $24.95, anthropologie.com
-
"Real Baby Food: Easy, All-Natural Recipes for Your Baby and Toddler" by Jenna Helwig
As the food editor at "Parents" magazine, an MYC mom, and culinary services company founder, Jenna Helwig is the real deal when it comes to cooking for babies, kids, and families. "Real Baby Food" is the perfect companion to guide you from the first bites of solid food through the picky toddler years. jennahelwig.com
-
"Around the World in 80 Purees: Easy Recipes for Global Baby Food" by Leena Saini
Leena Saini is a New Jersey-based mom, chef, food blogger (Masala Baby Food), and cookbook author with a passion for bold flavors. This book features 100 meals for ages 6-18 months all infused with exciting spices and flavors from all over the world (from India to Italy and beyond). Introducing your little one to a variety of flavors at a young age will help them develop healthy eating habits later on. masalababyfood.com
-
"Natural Pregnancy Cookbook: Over 125 Nutritious Recipes for a Healthy Pregnancy" by Dr. Sonali Ruder
Dr. Sonali Ruder is the creator of the food blog The Food Physician and she knows a thing or two about how pregnant women can set themselves up to feel their best during their nine months. This cookbook is not only chock full of recipes to nourish mama through her pregnancy, but it also offers useful info on managing morning sickness and cravings, as well as striking a healthy balance when eating for two. thefoodiephysician.com
-
"The Amazing Make-Ahead Baby Food Book" by Lisa Barrangou, Ph.D
The concept behind this baby food cookbook is simple: It is totally possible to set yourself up with three whole months of baby food in just three hours of time. Ideal for busy parents, this book gives you the lowdown on crafting healthy and tasty purees for baby, and then effectively freezing, storing, thawing, and serving them. amazingbabyfood.com
-
"Happy Family Organic Superfoods Cookbook for Baby & Toddler" by Shazi Visram and Cricket Azima
Happy Family is a long-beloved brand in the baby and family nutrition realm--and their new cookbook (released just last fall) is the epitome of everything they stand for. Authored by Shazi Visram (the founder and CEO of Happy Family Organics) and Cricket Azima (founder and CEO of The Creative Kitchen), this book is a must for fams with little ones ages 4 months to 3 years. happyfamilybrands.com
-
"The Pediatrician's Guide to Feeding Babies and Toddlers" by Anthony Porto, MD and Dina DiMaggio, MD
Before you get cooking for baby, it's important to have some background info on common new-parent questions regarding nutrition, allergies, picky eaters, and more. This handy guide offers easy DIY recipes, but it's also "a comprehensive manual for feeding babies and toddlers during the crucial first years of life," that happens to be written for parents by parents (who are also medical experts). pediatriciansguide.com
-
"What to Feed Your Baby" by Dr. Tanya Altmann, MD, FAAP
Dr. Tanya Altmann is a beloved figure in the baby, children, and family health and nutrition space. She's a mom and pediatrician, and she's passionate about nutrition. This book serves as a breakdown of 11 essential foods that are critical to brain development and growth during infancy, toddler-hood, and the preschool years, and it also offers practical advice, recipes, and more. drtanya.com
-
"The Best Homemade Baby Food on the Planet" by Karin Knight, RN, and Tina Ruggiero MS, RD, LD
This baby food recipe book features 23 healthy and yummy recipes for ages 6-23 months. Whether you plan to make DIY baby food a staple of your routine, or a once in a while culinary adventure, this book is a great starting point. $19.99, anthropologie.com
-
"The Baby and Toddler Cookbook" by Karen Ansel, MS, RD and Charity Ferriera
This handy cookbook is organized by ages (from 6 months to 3 years) and is sure to help parents lay the groundwork for good eating habits in their little ones. With a focus on foods that are fresh, packed with nutrients, and easy to make, this book is a great intro in the DIY baby food game. $16.19, amazon.com