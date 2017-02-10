10 Amazing Pinterest Boards For Nursery Inspiration
We’ve combed Pinterest for the best boards to consult as you plan and shop for nursery decor
It’s a big, wide world of inspiration when it comes to Pinterest–which can be amazing and oh-so-fun, but can also be overwhelming when you’re trying to truly focus on gathering ideas for a goal like decorating your nursery. Fret not: We’ve taken on the difficult task of pouring over the best of nursery inspo on Pinterest to bring you our guide to the top 10 boards you should be following as you shop for your new arrival.
"Baby Makes 3" by Style Me Pretty
If you got married in the last 5-7 years, chances are you're well acquainted with SMP and the well of inspiration that is their website. In recent years, they've ventured into the baby and child realm as well, and their "Baby Makes 3" board is a nursery inspo goldmine--from sneak peeks into celeb nurseries to awesome product pins. Plus, there are also plenty of baby shower and maternity- and family-photo shoot ideas here as well.
pinterest.com/stylemepretty/baby-makes-3
"The Kid's Room" by Domino Magazine
"Domino" is a long-trusted authority on all things home-chic, so it's no surprise that their corner of Pinterest devoted to little ones is totally dreamy. The best part about this board is that it's full of nursery decor ideas, but it also featured a ton of great inspiration for transforming a room as babies grow into toddlers, and then into children, and beyond.
pinterest.com/dominomag/the-kids-room
"Kids Rooms, Nurseries & Family Spaces" by Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therpay is a lifesaver for families in search of ways to maximize any kind of space--regardless of size and architectural quirks. Their family-focused Pinterest board is everything you might imagine: Fresh, fun, and always inspiring. Follow this board for lots of great nursery design ideas, as well as children's room decor schemes.
pinterest.com/apttherapy/kids-rooms-nurseries-family-spaces
"My Baby Room" by Emily Henderson Design
Emily Henderson is a super-stylish and savvy mama and interior designer. She's a winner of HGTV's "Design Star" and currently has her own HGTV show and totally addicting blog. Her baby-themed Pinterest board shows her unique design aesthetic in action for the smaller set and we love every single Pin.
pinterest.com/em_henderson/my-baby-room
"2017 Nursery Trends" by Project Nursery
On the hunt for the most up-to-the-minute nursery design trends? Look no further! Project Nursery is on the pulse for 2017 with a Pinterest board full of dreamy gender neutral color schemes, Southwest-inspired accents, and woven wall art.
pinterest.com/projectnursery/2017-nursery-trends
"Baby" by Brit + Co.
The millennial moms who love Brit + Co.'s super-cool lifestyle website are sure to swoon for the brand's cheery Pinterest. The baby-centric board is all about bright colors and cool trends, and it also featured unique baby shower ideas and inspiration for cute baby and family photos.
pinterest.com/britandco/baby
"Oh Baby" by Oh Joy
Given that Oh Joy creator Joy Cho is beloved for her design sensibility and even has her own nursery line for Target, it's hardly a shock that we're in love with her "Oh Baby" board. In addition to some of the cutest nursery looks out there, this board is also chock full of amazing mini fashion picks (in case you weren't already doing enough shopping for your bundle of joy).
pinterest.com/ohjoy/oh-bab
"Homes and Decorating" by Joanna Goddard | Cup of Jo
Local mom Joanna Goddard is a goddess of all things beautiful living, and her blog routinely features awesome home tours of notable figures in many fields. Her home-focused board is sure to inspire viewers to put a new perspective on just about every room of their home, but the nursery inspo is especially precious.
pinterest.com/joannagoddard/homes-and-decorating
"Kids Room & Nurseries" by Design Sponge
Design Sponge's Grace Bonney delivers nursery inspo in bright colors and quirky accents on this sweet pin page. From design ideas to great hacks for storage and space maximization, you'll swoon for every Pin.
pinterest.com/designsponge/kids-room-nurseries
"Nursery Ideas & Inspiration" by Serena & Lily
Not only is Serena & Lily a go-to when it comes to shopping for elegant and inspired home furnishings (for the entire home, kids' rooms included) but they've also got a top-notch blog and Pinterest account that overflows with lovely ideas.
pinterest.com/serenaandlily/nursery-ideas-inspiration