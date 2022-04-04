Zeta Ignites Your Child’s Great Ideas!

At Zeta, Z Lab is a space for students to learn design thinking, get hands-on experience bringing their ideas to life, and solve problems that interest them. Whether they are using robots to make art or creating a better pencil grip, Zeta students will develop a solid foundational skill set as a builder, tinkerer, and engineer in elementary school with the most modern tools and materials. Learn more about Zeta’s love for STEM and their holistic approach to education that fosters lifelong learning, problem solving, and innovation.

Zeta is currently accepting applications for Pre-Kindergarten-5th grade at their free, world-class schools in the Bronx and Upper Manhattan. Apply at www.zetaschools.org. Check out our video.