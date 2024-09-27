5 Reasons Why Once Upon a Mattress on Broadway is a Dream Come True for a New Generation of Theatergoers

It’s rare for a musical to be passed down from generation to generation, but Once Upon a Mattress continues to do just that. The iconic musical comedy, a perennial favorite at regional venues and summer camps, is now back on Broadway in a hilarious new production starring triple-threat superstar Sutton Foster. Here are 5 reasons why this revival — described by The New Yorker as “pure let’s-be-kids entertainment” — is delighting and inspiring a new generation of theatergoers everywhere:

1. It’s a hilarious reimagining of the princess and the pea.

Everyone knows the classic story of The Princess and the Pea, where an eccentric princess is tested to become the wife of a lonely prince. But Once Upon a Mattress expands this universe with a cavalcade of hilarious characters, exhilarating tap dancing, and multiple show-stopping numbers. Under the direction of Lear deBessonet and choreography by Lorin Latarro, the show feels updated and fresh.

2. It’s jam-packed with broadway talent

In addition to two-time Tony Award® winner Sutton Foster, Once Upon a Mattress features a who’s who of Broadway’s biggest talents — both rising and established. Stage and screen royalty Michael Urie stars as Prince Dauntless, while comedy queen and Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer plays the persnickety Queen Aggravain.

3. It’s the classic fairy tale story, newly modernized by Amy Sherman-Palladino

Fans of Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel know that Emmy-winning showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino excels at creating complex, unconventional women who defy tradition and blaze their own trails. She continues this tradition in Once Upon a Mattress, infusing the original script by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer with fresh jokes and contemporary references that amplify the show’s feminist themes. As she told The Los Angeles Times, “That journey of love and acceptance, of wanting to belong someplace and having someone see you for the greatness that you are, even if you did crawl out of the slime — that’s the princess journey.”

4. The critics are abuzz with praise

This vibrant production has charmed the critics like never before. The Wall Street Journal praises Sutton Foster’s “genuine perfection in this winning production,” while Entertainment Weekly says, “Don’t sleep on this wonderfully whimsical revival!” The New York Times also awarded this production a Critic’s Pick, saying it “makes you believe in a happy future.”

5. It’s a perfect fit for all ages – from 7 to 107!

With witty one-liners that adults will enjoy and slapstick humor that kids will love, this show offers something for every generation. What’s more, the lobby features an interactive photo wall where audience members can share photos of their past performances as characters from the show. And yes: wearing pajamas to the theater is not only allowed but actively encouraged. It’s a delightful outing for the entire family!

