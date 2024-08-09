5 Reasons “Once Upon a Mattress” on Broadway is Every Parent’s Dream Come True!

Few musicals endure like Once Upon a Mattress, the iconic comedy every theater kid knows like the back of their pillow. And now, it’s back on Broadway in a hilarious new production starring Broadway icon Sutton Foster. Here are 5 reasons why the show – which has been called “pure let’s-be-kids entertainment” by The New Yorker – is the perfect family outing this summer:

1. It’s a Whimsical Adaptation of The Princess and The Pea

Everyone knows the classic story of The Princess and the Pea, but Once Upon a Mattress amps up the silliness for the big stage. Follow the delightfully eccentric Winnifred as she charms her way through an uptight kingdom, dancing all the way to the top… of a stack of mattresses. With lots of medieval humor and fairy tale antics, Once Upon a Mattress is uniquely suited to appeal to the aspiring prince or princess in your life.

2. It Stars Multiple Generations of Broadway Talent

In addition to two-time Tony Award® winner Sutton Foster, Once Upon a Mattress features a who’s who of Broadway’s biggest talents. Royalty of stage and screen Michael Urie stars as Prince Dauntless, while the queen of comedy and Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer plays the persnickety Queen Aggravain.

3. It’s a Summer Classic and Freshly Updated

Fans of Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel might recognize some of the uproarious updates to this production, courtesy of the one and only TV writer Amy Sherman-Palladino. The Emmy® winner adapted the show for a new generation, giving it a more modern spin.

4. The Critics Can’t Get Enough

This vibrant production has positively charmed the critics – and has now been crowned a New York Times Critic’s Pick! The Wall Street Journal hails Sutton Foster as “genuine perfection in this immensely winning revival,” while The New Yorker raves, “This sweet, sorbet-like musical is the right meal for summer: eat and eat, you’ll still leave lighter than you went in!”

5. Winnifred is a Serious Role Model

The hero at the center of this story is the moat-swimming, leech-loving, wonderfully weird Winnifred. Unapologetically herself and able to overcome any obstacle, Winnifred is a great reminder that princesses come in all different forms – some even from the swamp!

