Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

This 2020-2021 school year will be like no other in NYC. To keep parents updated and informed on important dates and new policies, we wanted to share with you this ultimate guide to the new school year where you can find helpful information about the latest school changes.

Your Ultimate Guide to the 2020-2021 NYC Public School Year

2020-2021 NYC Public School Year Calendar

September 16, 17, 18 | Instructional orientation

Students will:

Reconnect to their school community

Learn the health and safety procedures

Check technical connectivity

Have wellness checks with their teachers and guidance staff

September 21

Students in Grades 3K and Pre-K: in-Person Learning begins on Monday, September 21

All grades in District 75 schools: In-Person Learning begins on Monday, September 21

September 28

Yom Kippur, schools close

September 29

All Elementary Schools (K-5 and K-8) including students in Grades 6-8 in K-8 schools: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29

K-2 and K-3 Schools: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29

K-12 Schools: Grades K-8: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29



October 1

Middle Schools (Grades 6-8): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1

High Schools (Grades 9-12): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1

Secondary Schools (Grades 6-12): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1

Transfer Schools, Adult Education, Evening Schools: In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1

K-12 Schools: Grades 9-12: In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1



October 12

Columbus Day, schools closed

November 3

Election Day, fully remote instructional day for all students. Check out How to Get Your Child Engaged This Election Season

November 4

Evening parent teacher conferences for elementary schools and K–8 schools.

November 5

Afternoon parent teacher conferences for elementary schools and K–8 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.

November 11

Veterans Day, schools closed.

November 12

Evening parent teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools.

November 13

Afternoon parent teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.

November 18

Evening parent teacher conferences for middle schools and District 75 school programs.

November 19

Afternoon Conferences for middle schools and District 75 school programs; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.

November 26–27

Thanksgiving Recess, schools closed

December 24–January 1

Winter Recess, schools closed

January 18

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, schools closed

February 1

Professional Development Day for 9–12 and 6–12 schools in Districts 1–32 only; students in these schools do not attend.

Students in K­–5, K–6, 6–8, and K–12 and D75 schools and programs are in attendance.

February 12

Lunar New Year, schools closed

February 15–19

Midwinter Recess (includes Presidents’ Day and Lincoln’s Birthday), schools closed

March 3

Evening parent teacher conferences for elementary schools and K–8 Schools.

March 4

Afternoon parent teacher conferences for elementary schools and K–8 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.

March 10

Evening parent teacher conferences for middle schools and district 75 schools and programs.

March 11

Afternoon parent teacher conferences for middle schools and district 75 schools and programs; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.

March 18

Evening parent teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools.

March 19

Afternoon parent teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.

March 29–April 2

Spring Recess, schools closed

May 13

Eid Al-Fitr, schools closed

May 31

Memorial Day, schools closed

June 3

Anniversary Day. Chancellor’s Conference Day for staff development. Students not in attendance.

June 8

Clerical Day for K­–5, K–6, 6–8, and K–12 and D75 schools and programs only; students in these schools do not attend.

Students in 9–12 and 6–12 schools in Districts 1–32 are in attendance.

June 25

Last day of school for all students.

Print the 2020-2021 NYC School Calendar

As school is starting for New York kids and calendars start to get busier with juggling a new COVID school year, we wanted to help out parents with an easier way to keep track of important school dates for this year. That’s why we made a fun printable of the 2020-2021 NYC school calendar for all our parents!

Health and Safety

Priority Testing Sites for 2020-2021 School Year

Testing is being prioritized for all DOE students, DOE employees, employees of DOE contracted early childhood programs, and affiliated family child care networks, and employees of DOE- and DYCD-contracted Learning Bridges programs at 22 H+H testing sites during the 2020-2021 school year.

Click here to find a DOE priority testing site near you.

Cleaning and Disinfecting

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces will be implemented daily to keep students and staff safe. Here is what to expect:

Adequate cleaning and disinfection supplies will be provided

Deep cleanings will be completed on a nightly basis and the use of electrostatic sprays

HVAC systems are being improved with proper ventilation

Enhanced cleaning of classrooms, bathrooms, and high touch areas like doorknobs and shared equipment

Teachers will be provided will proper cleaning materials

School Buses

Busing will begin operation in time for your child’s start date. Your child can find their transportation assignment at NYC Schools Account.

Busing will be limited to 25% capacity to ensure social distancing. Children are also expected to wear masks when on the bus. Buses are operating with windows open whenever possible in the non-recirculating mode, and each night they are to be cleaned and disinfected following CDC guidelines.

Due to COVID restrictions, busing will not be available for afterschool programs except for those students who have been approved for specialized education, school field trips, Learning Bridges programs, and on Federal holidays.

For more info on transportation, visit schools.nyc.gov

Food Services

Grab and go meals

To encourage social distancing and reduce gatherings during meal times, grab-and-go lunches will be available for breakfast and lunch daily. Students can also bring their own lunches to school. If you need some quick meal ideas, check out our post on Ready-Made Kids’ Lunches for Blended and Remote Learning in 2020-2021.

The meals will be delivered to students in 3K to K classrooms, and pickup points within the school will be designated for grades 1-12.

Free Meals Program

Students in blended and remote learning will have access to free grab-and-go lunches at more than 400 Meal Hubs across the city.

Meals will available from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm, Monday through Friday. These Meal Hubs will operate for both children and adults. Children and families can pick up their meals from 7:30 am to 11:30 am, and adults can pick up their meals from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. No one will be turned away at any time.

Find a Meal Hub near you!

Snow Days

There will be no snow days for the 2020-2021 NYC school year. On days when snow prevents students from coming to school buildings, they will be remote learning since the DOE requires there to be 180 days of instruction for the school year.

Psst…Once temperatures drop, check out The Best Hot Chocolate Spots in New York City.