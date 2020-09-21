This 2020-2021 school year will be like no other in NYC. To keep parents updated and informed on important dates and new policies, we wanted to share with you this ultimate guide to the new school year where you can find helpful information about the latest school changes.
Your Ultimate Guide to the 2020-2021 NYC Public School Year
2020-2021 NYC Public School Year Calendar
September 16, 17, 18 | Instructional orientation
Students will:
- Reconnect to their school community
- Learn the health and safety procedures
- Check technical connectivity
- Have wellness checks with their teachers and guidance staff
September 21
- Students in Grades 3K and Pre-K: in-Person Learning begins on Monday, September 21
- All grades in District 75 schools: In-Person Learning begins on Monday, September 21
September 28
Yom Kippur, schools close
September 29
- All Elementary Schools (K-5 and K-8) including students in Grades 6-8 in K-8 schools: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29
- K-2 and K-3 Schools: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29
- K-12 Schools:
- Grades K-8: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29
October 1
- Middle Schools (Grades 6-8): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1
- High Schools (Grades 9-12): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1
- Secondary Schools (Grades 6-12): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1
- Transfer Schools, Adult Education, Evening Schools: In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1
- K-12 Schools:
- Grades 9-12: In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1
October 12
Columbus Day, schools closed
November 3
Election Day, fully remote instructional day for all students. Check out How to Get Your Child Engaged This Election Season
November 4
Evening parent teacher conferences for elementary schools and K–8 schools.
November 5
Afternoon parent teacher conferences for elementary schools and K–8 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.
November 11
Veterans Day, schools closed.
November 12
Evening parent teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools.
November 13
Afternoon parent teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.
November 18
Evening parent teacher conferences for middle schools and District 75 school programs.
November 19
Afternoon Conferences for middle schools and District 75 school programs; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.
November 26–27
Thanksgiving Recess, schools closed
December 24–January 1
Winter Recess, schools closed
January 18
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, schools closed
February 1
Professional Development Day for 9–12 and 6–12 schools in Districts 1–32 only; students in these schools do not attend.
Students in K–5, K–6, 6–8, and K–12 and D75 schools and programs are in attendance.
February 12
Lunar New Year, schools closed
February 15–19
Midwinter Recess (includes Presidents’ Day and Lincoln’s Birthday), schools closed
March 3
Evening parent teacher conferences for elementary schools and K–8 Schools.
March 4
Afternoon parent teacher conferences for elementary schools and K–8 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.
March 10
Evening parent teacher conferences for middle schools and district 75 schools and programs.
March 11
Afternoon parent teacher conferences for middle schools and district 75 schools and programs; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.
March 18
Evening parent teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools.
March 19
Afternoon parent teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.
March 29–April 2
Spring Recess, schools closed
May 13
Eid Al-Fitr, schools closed
May 31
Memorial Day, schools closed
June 3
Anniversary Day. Chancellor’s Conference Day for staff development. Students not in attendance.
June 8
Clerical Day for K–5, K–6, 6–8, and K–12 and D75 schools and programs only; students in these schools do not attend.
Students in 9–12 and 6–12 schools in Districts 1–32 are in attendance.
June 25
Last day of school for all students.
Health and Safety
Priority Testing Sites for 2020-2021 School Year
Testing is being prioritized for all DOE students, DOE employees, employees of DOE contracted early childhood programs, and affiliated family child care networks, and employees of DOE- and DYCD-contracted Learning Bridges programs at 22 H+H testing sites during the 2020-2021 school year.
Cleaning and Disinfecting
Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces will be implemented daily to keep students and staff safe. Here is what to expect:
- Adequate cleaning and disinfection supplies will be provided
- Deep cleanings will be completed on a nightly basis and the use of electrostatic sprays
- HVAC systems are being improved with proper ventilation
- Enhanced cleaning of classrooms, bathrooms, and high touch areas like doorknobs and shared equipment
- Teachers will be provided will proper cleaning materials
School Buses
Busing will begin operation in time for your child’s start date. Your child can find their transportation assignment at NYC Schools Account.
Busing will be limited to 25% capacity to ensure social distancing. Children are also expected to wear masks when on the bus. Buses are operating with windows open whenever possible in the non-recirculating mode, and each night they are to be cleaned and disinfected following CDC guidelines.
Due to COVID restrictions, busing will not be available for afterschool programs except for those students who have been approved for specialized education, school field trips, Learning Bridges programs, and on Federal holidays.
Food Services
Grab and go meals
To encourage social distancing and reduce gatherings during meal times, grab-and-go lunches will be available for breakfast and lunch daily. Students can also bring their own lunches to school. If you need some quick meal ideas, check out our post on Ready-Made Kids’ Lunches for Blended and Remote Learning in 2020-2021.
The meals will be delivered to students in 3K to K classrooms, and pickup points within the school will be designated for grades 1-12.
Free Meals Program
Students in blended and remote learning will have access to free grab-and-go lunches at more than 400 Meal Hubs across the city.
Meals will available from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm, Monday through Friday. These Meal Hubs will operate for both children and adults. Children and families can pick up their meals from 7:30 am to 11:30 am, and adults can pick up their meals from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. No one will be turned away at any time.
Snow Days
There will be no snow days for the 2020-2021 NYC school year. On days when snow prevents students from coming to school buildings, they will be remote learning since the DOE requires there to be 180 days of instruction for the school year.
