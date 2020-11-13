Quantcast
Education

NYC Public Schools May Close on Monday de Blasio Says as COVID Rates Rise

Posted on

NYC Public Schools May Close on Monday

Mayor Bill de Blasio warns that NYC schools may close on Monday and shift to online learning if COVID cases reach 3%.

We all knew that school closures were a definite possibility in the new 2020-2021 school year, but maybe didn’t anticipate it to happen so soon. Now with a 2.83% infection rate on a seven-day average, we are getting close to that 3% mark which means that school closures are near.

“This is something that no one wants to see happen, I don’t want to see this happen but there is still a chance to turn things around, obviously,” de Blasio told reporters at a press conference. “ But we are preparing for that possibility.”

Ways to Prepare for Possible Monday School Closures in NYC

With this news, de Blasio is urging parents to have a plan ready for when Monday comes. More details are still to come but at New York Family we have a few resources that may help out mom and dad with an uncertain week ahead. Start by getting the fridge ready with ready-made meals and snacks; these prepared meals can be found in stores when you head out for your grocery haul or can also be conveniently delivered.

And while this may not be at the top of your to-do list, depending on how long these school closures last, it may be a good idea to create a homeschool nook. We spoke with a Decorist designer who helped us create a great nook and also provides us with some great tips on how to set up a productive workspace for the kids.

Check back here for more resources and details on possible school closures for Monday.

