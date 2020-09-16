Print the 2020-2021 NYC School Calendar With Our Fun Printable

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

2020-2021 NYC School Calendar Printable

The 2020-2021 NYC school calendar was finally released by the DOE and we have a printable! As school is starting for New York kids and calendars start to get busier with juggling a new COVID school year, we wanted to help out parents with an easier way to keep track of important school dates for this year. That’s why we made a fun printable of the NYC school calendar for all our parents!

Keep track of parent teacher conferences, when the kids are off from school, and more. For those days that the kids are off check our site for fun things to do like apple picking near NYC, visiting the Edge Sky Deck, and if you are in for some sweet treats, head to the newly opened Krispy Kreme in Times Square, or grab a scoop of ice cream for takeout or delivery.

2020-2021 NYC School Calendar

September 16, 17, 18

Fully remote partial school days for students.

September 21

First full day of school; blended learning.

September 28

Yom Kippur, schools close

October 12

Columbus Day, schools closed

November 3

Election Day, fully remote instructional day for all students. Check out How to Get Your Child Engaged This Election Season

November 4

Evening parent teacher conferences for elementary schools and K–8 schools.

November 5

Afternoon parent teacher conferences for elementary schools and K–8 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.

November 11

Veterans Day, schools closed.

November 12

Evening parent teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools.

November 13

Afternoon parent teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.

November 18

Evening parent teacher conferences for middle schools and District 75 school programs.

November 19

Afternoon Conferences for middle schools and District 75 school programs; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.

November 26–27

Thanksgiving Recess, schools closed

December 24–January 1

Winter Recess, schools closed

January 18

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, schools closed

February 1

Professional Development Day for 9–12 and 6–12 schools in Districts 1–32 only; students in these schools do not attend.

Students in K­–5, K–6, 6–8, and K–12 and D75 schools and programs are in attendance.

February 12

Lunar New Year, schools closed

February 15–19

Midwinter Recess (includes Presidents’ Day and Lincoln’s Birthday), schools closed

March 3

Evening parent teacher conferences for elementary schools and K–8 Schools.

March 4

Afternoon parent teacher conferences for elementary schools and K–8 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.

March 10

Evening parent teacher conferences for middle schools and district 75 schools and programs.

March 11

Afternoon parent teacher conferences for middle schools and district 75 schools and programs; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.

March 18

Evening parent teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools.

March 19

Afternoon parent teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.

March 29–April 2

Spring Recess, schools closed

May 13

Eid Al-Fitr, schools closed

May 31

Memorial Day, schools closed

June 3

Anniversary Day. Chancellor’s Conference Day for staff development. Students not in attendance.

June 8

Clerical Day for K­–5, K–6, 6–8, and K–12 and D75 schools and programs only; students in these schools do not attend.

Students in 9–12 and 6–12 schools in Districts 1–32 are in attendance.

June 25

Last day of school for all students.

For more information, visit schools.nyc.gov