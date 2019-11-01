Top Hot Chocolate Spots in New York City

Hot chocolate is the perfect remedy for those dreary winter days, it’s a hand-warmer and yummy drink all in one! With so many varieties, flavors, toppings and chocolaty twists, there’s a perfect cup of cocoa for everyone. As the chilly, crisp weather swiftly approaches, warm things up with a cozy cup of the iconic hot beverage.
In New York City, there’s hot chocolate on every corner, from generic cups of Starbucks and Dunkin’ to gourmet and eccentric cocoas from mom-and-pop chocolate shops and cafes. Whether you’re looking for a quick cup to warm your bones or an unforgettable drinking chocolate experience, the city is sure to have the perfect cup of hot chocolate waiting for you.
Do winter in the city the right way and get yourself a mug of cocoa from these iconic New York hot chocolate spots. Take your pick and try what you think is best for you, or have a blast and try them all. You have all winter!
Laughing Man Coffee Company
184 Duane St., New York, NY 10013
212-680-1111
300 Vesey St., New York, NY 10282
212-680-1111
Born out of the partnership of Hugh Jackman and David Steingard, Laughing Man Coffee Company strives to support coffee farming communities through programs that promote health, growth and success for coffee farmers and their families. While coffee may be the main focus, their hot chocolate is as good as it gets. From a traditional cup of cocoa, complete with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle, to their Artisan hot cocoa, which takes flavor and quality to another level, you can enjoy your hot chocolate and support a great cause.
MarieBelle Cacao Bar
484 Broome St., New York, NY 10013
212-925-6999
Tap into your fancy side and put up your pinky as you sip on a cup of Aztec Hot Chocolate at the elegant MarieBelle Cacao Bar. The cozy atmosphere will have you feeling like you’re in a European dream — you’ll be savoring every sip with this rich and flavorful hot chocolate. Choose from flavors like milk chocolate and hazelnut, spicy, white chocolate and vanilla, Maya hot chocolate and even Matcha. MarieBelle is a top spot in the city for handcrafted chocolates, but their hot cocoa is the true standout.
Serendipity 3
225 E. 60th St., New York, NY 10022
212-838-3531
If you’re one of those people who always has an iced coffee in hand, no matter the temperature outside, or you just prefer cold drinks, Serendipity 3 has the perfect “hot” chocolate option for you. Their famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate has all the yummy goodness of a traditional cup of cocoa just with a frosty, ice-cold twist. If you’re still looking for something to warm you up, give their Serendipitous Hot Chocolate a try. Topped with whipped cream, grated valley orange, cinnamon and French chocolate shavings, it’s a zesty version of a classic winter beverage.
Max Brenner
841 Broadway, New York, NY 10003
646-467-8803
For the chocolate fanatics, Max Brenner is a dream come true, and that includes their hot chocolate. Their rich, velvety cups of hot chocolate are the perfect indulgence for a grey winter day. Served in their signature Hug Mug, any of the decadent cocoas on the menu will have your taste buds feeling loved. Choose from a mug a of purely melted milk, white or dark chocolate, including the Italian with vanilla cream, hazelnut, Oreo cookies or peanut butter. Toss in a fluffy marshmallow to top off your Hug Mug and you’ll be in hot cocoa heaven.
Dominique Ansel Bakery
189 Spring St., New York, NY 10012
212-219-2773
The most Instagram-worthy hot chocolate in New York City just may be served at Dominique Ansel Bakery. Watch your cup of cocoa come to life with their Blossoming Hot Chocolate. The heat from this cozy drink will cause the hand-crafted lily-shaped marshmallow topping to blossom right before your very eyes, making for a picture-perfect, Boomerang-approved moment. This hot chocolate is all about the aesthetic, but if you’re just looking for a classic cup of hot chocolate, the Chef’s Hot Chocolate, a cup of rich chocolaty goodness, topped with a light foam, is perfect for you.
The Chocolate Room
51 Fifth Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217
718-783-2900
269 Court St., Brooklyn, NY 112131
718-246-2600
At The Chocolate Room, it’s all about memorable and inspirational desserts, and their hot chocolate is no exception. Pair a rich dessert like chocolate mousse or chocolate layer cake with a perfect cup cocoa. Choose from classic hot chocolate, blended with Madagascar vanilla, dark hot chocolate with bittersweet Belgian chocolate and Valrhona cocoa powder or the spiced dark hot chocolate with Ancho and Chipotle chilis, cinnamon and cloves. If you want your hot chocolate to come with a pick-me-up, try the Cafe Torino, the dark hot chocolate with a shot of espresso and a dollop of foam.
Cocoa Bar
21 Clinton St., New York, NY 10002
212-677-7417
If you’re looking for a cozy spot to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, come grab a cup of hot chocolate from Cocoa Bar. This laptop-free, Italian cafe serves hot chocolate rated among the top five in town by CBS New York. Choose from white, dark, milk and spicy hot chocolate flavors, all topped with a torch-toasted marshmallow. As your cocoa warms you up, try a variety of decadent Italian desserts, or come back later for happy hour and wine tasting.
Squish Marshmallows
120 Saint Marks Pl., New York, NY 10009
646-896-1667
Spin your perspective when it comes to hot chocolate and make it all about the marshmallows on top. At Squish Marshmallows, you can take your classic cup of cocoa to the next level with their handmade and fun-flavored marshmallows. Marshmallow flavors include birthday cake, Oreo brownie, s’mores, banana pudding and so much more. While it may be all about the marshmallows, the homemade chocolate is delicious and rich all on its own. The combination of the two will certainly do wonders for your sweet tooth.
Martha's Country Bakery
70-28 Austin St., Forest Hills, NY 11375
718-544-0088
36-21 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria, NY 11105
718-545-9737
263 & 175 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11211
718-599-0900
718-486-0500
This American-style bakery located in Queens and Brooklyn offers a classic cup of hot chocolate, complete with a generous topping of whipped cream and a sprinkle of chocolate chips. What makes Martha’s Country Bakery stand out from most is their red velvet hot chocolate. Take everything you love about classic hot cocoa and elevate it with the richness of red velvet flavor. Other options include spicy Mexican hot chocolate and peanut butter hot chocolate. These cups of cocoas pair perfectly with a variety of fresh cookies, cakes, and pastries prepared daily at each location.
NuNu Chocolates
529 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217
718-834-1818
179 Fifth Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217
718-622-3212
185 Greenwich St., South Concourse Level C1, New York, NY 10007
Head to a Nunu Chocolates location, grab a cup of Cozy Hot Chocolate and sit back as they prepare their handmade chocolates right in front of you. Their cozy cocoa shavings are melted with a mixture of warm milk and hot water to bring you a perfectly balanced beverage, complete with chocolate shavings on the top. Choose a chocolate-covered graham cracker or stirring stick to add more richness to your mug. At Nunu Chocolates, the belief is that the world is a better place when chocolate is involved and that will certainly be the case for you with a cup of their cocoa in hand.
L.A. Burdick
156 Prince St., New York, NY 10012
212-796-0143
If you’re ever in Soho and looking for a gourmet cup of cocoa, L.A. Burdick has just what you’re looking for. Choose from milk, dark and white specialty Burdick Blends, topped with a melty marshmallow and cocoa powder. The gourmet drinking chocolates are rich and flavorful and guaranteed to make you feel cozy on a brisk winter’s day. While you’re enjoying your cocoa, treat yourself to a European-inspired pastry or cake, the perfect complement to your hot beverage.