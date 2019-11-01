Top Hot Chocolate Spots in New York City

Hot chocolate is the perfect remedy for those dreary winter days, it’s a hand-warmer and yummy drink all in one! With so many varieties, flavors, toppings and chocolaty twists, there’s a perfect cup of cocoa for everyone. As the chilly, crisp weather swiftly approaches, warm things up with a cozy cup of the iconic hot beverage.

In New York City, there’s hot chocolate on every corner, from generic cups of Starbucks and Dunkin’ to gourmet and eccentric cocoas from mom-and-pop chocolate shops and cafes. Whether you’re looking for a quick cup to warm your bones or an unforgettable drinking chocolate experience, the city is sure to have the perfect cup of hot chocolate waiting for you.

Do winter in the city the right way and get yourself a mug of cocoa from these iconic New York hot chocolate spots. Take your pick and try what you think is best for you, or have a blast and try them all. You have all winter!

