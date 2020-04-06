Your Quarantine New York Kids Weekend: April 10-12

Start a New Book

Many of us parents are hunkering down during this pandemic. We are being creative by finding ways to entertain the kids while we take it day by day, spending our time keeping our children’s minds busy and still learning.

Reading stimulates the brain and opens our kids’ to adventure and possibility. Although the coronavirus has changed our world, books will forever be the best escape for all.

The Day the Crayons Quit, written by Drew Daywalt, illustrated by Oliver Jeffers

Young Duncan wants to color, but when he opens his box of crayons, he finds only letters, all saying the same thing: His crayons have had enough! They quit! Beige Crayon is tired of playing second fiddle to Brown Crayon. Black wants to be used for more than just outlining. Blue needs a break from coloring all those bodies of water. What can Duncan possibly do to appease all of the crayons and get them back to doing what they do best? Kids will be imagining their own humorous conversations with crayons as they read all about Duncan’s. Handpicked by Amazon kids’ books editor, Seira Wilson, for Prime Book Box — a children’s subscription that inspires a love of reading, we couldn’t recommend this read more! Kindergarten to 3rd grade, $16.19

Kindness Starts With You, by Jacquelyn Stagg

Teach your kids all about the importance of kindness with this bestselling children’s book. Follow Maddy through her day at school. From taking turns on the swing to including everyone in the game, this storybook shows that no act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever gone unnoticed! A lightbulb lesson of kindness is found on each page. Included in the book is a Kindness BINGO download and a Weekly Kindness Challenge to help encourage your child to say sorry, be polite, take turns, be a helping hand, include others, and show respect. Pre-K to 3rd grade, $10.79

The Magic Misfits: The Minor Third by Neil Harris

The third book in the #1 New York Times bestselling Magic Misfits series is finally here and we couldn’t be more excited! When a famous ventriloquist arrives in town, the Misfits know he (and his creepy dummy) are up to no good. With their mentor, Mr. Vernon, suddenly called away, can they come together to stop another member of the villainous Emerald Ring? It’s time for Theo to make a choice about where — and with whom — he belongs. Your kids will learn about adventure, friendship, and of course, magic. Grades 3rd to 7th, $16.99

For our whole round-up of books, check out Books from Pre-k to Teenagers During Coronavirus Quarantine