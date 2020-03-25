Virtual Museum Tours in New York Families Will Love

Visit some of the best New York museums directly from your couch. Check out our list of exciting virtual museum tours in New York with tons of exhibits, videos, and photos to browse through. With all the museums and community centers closed during the coronavirus crisis, social distancing has limited us to seeing some of our favorite exhibits and museums. The good news is that Google Arts & Culture collected photos from hundreds of museums worldwide to build an evergrowing online art space everyone can visit for free. Combined with 3D virtual tours and detailed descriptions of every item, you can browse around the world’s artistic treasures for hours in your PJs.

Additionally, New York’s cultural institutions developed their own social media channels and streaming platforms to share everything new and exciting with their audience. Sneak a peek behind the scenes of world-class performances or learn about the greatest artists of the century!

And if you want to keep up with the remote programming of your favorite museums and community centers, follow #MuseumAtHome and #MuseumMomentofZen on Twitter.

Exciting Virtual Museum Tours in New York the Whole Family!