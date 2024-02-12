New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Ultimate Guide to Schools Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp

Posted on
Getty Images

Your Guide to Remote Snow School Day (and all the fun things to do in the snow!)

As many parents know, snow days have been a thing of the past since the pandemic. Many parents will be reminded of this tomorrow. Expecting an upcoming snowstorm, the Mayor’s office has announced that all New York schools will be remote in anticipation of the predicted 3 to 5 inches (or more!) in the city and additional inches upstate.

While some kids are pros at this remote thing now, you may need to catch up. The good news is schools are prepared for this, and you should receive emails or calls on what must be done to be remote tomorrow. Or you can be like us, message the school on ClassDojo, and get a handle on what will be a stay-at-home day for the family.

Many of us haven’t had a remote snow day for some time, so it is necessary to stay in the loop; all the handles that will help keep you updated: 

NYC Schools

Mayor Eric Adams

311

The good news is snow is pretty until it starts irritating us, so let’s enjoy the fun once it is safe enough to go out. 

Here are the fun things you can do if we get snow!

Getty Images

Some schools, especially private schools, may be off from school altogether as well, and most after-school programs are not going to be happening. Here are some fun ways to stay cozy and busy.

Staying safe in the snow

