Perfect Snow Day Activities for Kids in NYC

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

When the next snow day rolls around in NYC, get cozy indoors with these fun activities for families! Snow days traditionally require lots of outdoor activities, but they are also the best for DIY crafts, movie marathons, hot chocolate, and more. Check out these super sweet activities that everyone in the family will enjoy doing on the next snow day we have in NYC!

Looking for more ways to have fun this winter with the family? Check out our NYC Winter Bucket List for 2021!

Snow Day Activities

Virtual Events

CAMP

Did you ever think it was possible to get a real camp experience online? Well, it absolutely is! Participate in Travel Tuesdays to go anywhere in the world, right from your computer. The next virtual vacation destinations are Florida and Costa Rica, and they are completely free! Sign-ups are online.

Brooklyn Museum

Virtual exhibitions, group tours, gallery visits, roundtable discussions and more are available on Brooklyn Museum’s website. An upcoming virtual event that the museum is hosting is a class specifically held for teens that presents screenings of films by Black filmmakers, followed by a teen-led discussion on finding inner peace and empowerment as BIPOC youth.

Sugar Hill Children’s Museum

Each month, Sugar Hill curates several virtual events just for your family at home. Enjoy a diverse experience full of music, art and more with your loved ones close by. Upcoming events include Stories En Español and Folktales from Around the World, both online.

Make Yummy Hot Cocoa

Serendipity3’s Frrrozen Hot Chocolate Recipe

There is nothing like a fresh cup of Serendipity hot cocoa, and now you can make it at home! Try the recipe linked above to indulge in the richest chocolate you’ll drink this season. Chef Joe Calderone’s recipe is guaranteed to bring a smile to your kids’ faces!

Hot Chocolate Stirrers:

Dip ends of candy cane in melted semi-sweet chocolate. Sprinkle with crushed candy canes: place on a parchment paper-lined plate, and chill. Lightly mist large marshmallows with water. Sprinkle with crushed candy canes. And BOOM.

DIY Crafts

Glittery Mason Jar Snow Globe

Once this beautiful snow globe is made, your family will never stop looking at it! Create a new tradition for snow days with this super cool DIY! All you need are a mason jars, Elmer’s glue, scissors, glue gun, glue sticks, bottlebrush Christmas tree and glitter — lots of it!

Beaded Mittens

Who said those old mittens can’t be turned into a fun activity? Add some sparkle to the kids’ hand warmers and they’ll never go back. You’ll need a pair of line, knit mittens, a needle and thread and various beads and sequins.

Ombre Paper Chain Wall

Need new decorations for the wall? Try making this easy paper chain wall! This three-dimensional piece can be done with just a few simple materials — Astrobrights cardstock, a paper cutter, stapler and scissors.

Clothespin Snowflakes

If you have extra clothespins hanging around, try this craft. It should keep the kids busy for a while! Some supplies you’ll need are white paint, eight regular size clothespins, eight mini clothespins, tacky glue, glitter glue and crystal course glitter.



Snowman Nose Gift

The snow will eventually melt and you’ll have the perfect mini gift to leave on family and friends’ doorsteps after doing this craft! You’ll need cone-shaped treat bags, orange candies, gift tags and ribbon. These are quick to make and pretty inexpensive!

Have A Movie Marathon

New Movies of 2021

Check out the top movies coming in this year, or head over to Netflix to finish the day off with the best films.