Visit Mohonk Mountain House: A Naturally Fun Family Getaway for Fall

Visit Mohonk Mountain House

Looking for a breath of fresh air this fall? Take the family from New York City to the Mohonk Mountain House in under two hours for a completely transporting experience. It is calming and rejuvenating to breathe the mountain air, explore nature, and have the perfect socially distanced family fun getaway. Mohonk Mountain House’s historic Victorian castle is surrounded by 40,000 acres of pristine forest, allowing for endless opportunities to enjoy and explore nature in a safe, smart, and fun way.

At Mohonk Mountain House you and your family will feel right at home and its activities are the heart of it all. From row-boating, canoeing, paddle-boating, and countless activities on the lakes, to rock climbing, archery, golfing, and hiking, Mohonk has all the fresh air and adventures for your kids and they need it more than ever this fall.

Mohonk has even introduced a new educational program for kids with the aim of ensuring children are still learning every day as schools go virtual, while still enjoying time together as a family.

The Landmark Victorian House to Call Home

Families will feel right at home at Mohonk Mountain House. The landmark property and its extensive grounds feature gorgeous gardens, a nine-hole golf course, basketball and tennis courts, and stables for horseback riding and horse-drawn carriage rides. The serene Lake Mohonk is perfect for boating, fishing, and swimming.

Mohonk also has a wide array of lodging to suit all different types of families and their comfort zones. The resort has 265 guestrooms and suites, including Grove Lodge, the resort’s newest accommodations in more than 100 years. There are also scenic cottages like the Holly Cottage that we called home. Holly Cottage is closest to the Mountain House but offers its own private stay complete with two bedrooms, baths, laundry, full kitchen, and front yard with rocking chairs and backyard perfect for picnics, BBQs, and lawn games. These Hudson Valley cottage rentals are separate from the Mountain House so they offer more privacy and essentially your own property within the property. Cottages are in close to the Mountain House to easily enjoy activities, programs, and meals, but with a private, intimate feel.

Families can also be at ease thanks to Mohonk’s health and safety policies like wellness checks, non–contact temperature checks, hand sanitizing stations, deep cleansing and rigorous sanitizing, mask requirements, air filtration, and more. Plus, there are ample opportunities to social distance on the vast property like soaking in the fall foliage while horseback riding, hiking, mountain biking, golfing, or simply frolicking in the grass.

Explore and Experience Mohonk

At Mohonk you can choose to relax and enjoy your surroundings or choose your own adventure! Row, row, row your boat, dive off the diving board at the beach to swim in the pristine water of Lake Mohonk, hike around the scenic property on the 85 miles of hiking trails to take in the incredible views, stop to smell the flowers as you stroll through the Victorian Show Gardens, or sit back and relax in a rocking chair. A stay at Mohonk includes endless entertainment with all these activities and experiences for everyone in the family.

Hiking was certainly a highlight. The 85 miles of hiking trails had natural delights around every corner and scenic lookouts to stop and take them in. Don’t miss the must-do hikes: Sky Top Tower, Eagle Cliff, and Copes Lookout. Our personal favorite was the Sky Top Tower, taking the Sky Top Path until reaching the Tower. On a clear day, six states can be seen from the observation deck! Take a horseback ride to explore Copes Lookout. Riding on horseback adds to the thrill of it all.

During COVID-19, Mohonk has recently rolled out its new educational program for kids to have fun while learning with their families. There are STEM activities like Egg Engineering to design, construct and test the perfect egg module and see if their egg survives, and Flight School to construct a flying object along with Mohonk’s ‘flight crew’ and test their creation to see if it can survive obstacle courses and trial runs. Another fun favorite is the Nature Scavenger Hunt to test your knowledge and have fun exploring while you track down the nature items (like conglomerate rocks and dandelions) on the list. Kids will also enjoy picking up the Daily Family Craft from the Front Desk. Whether making a beaded necklace or chenille stem rose, these craft kits offer an independent activity and creative outlets.

There are also fun and festive nighttime activities like glow golf and campfires and s’mores. Families will enjoy a fun evening of glow putting on the 18 hole historic putting green while sporting glow bracelets and putting glowing golf balls. The campfire with s’mores is a family favorite. Enjoy a night of fun songs around the campfire and have great family fun roasting and eating s’mores while surrounded by nature.

Dining

Mohonk has a wide variety of dining options to please even the pickiest eaters. They have four dining establishments including the Main Dining Room, The Granary, The Carriage Lounge, and Spirits on the Sunset Porch. Stays in their rooms include all meals and afternoon tea. At present, table service is at reduced capacity but there are many al fresco options. Mohonk is currently offering lunch and dinner as a “marketplace” style, where guests can grab and go signature chef-plated items and work with the culinary team if necessary to tailor their meals to their liking. There are salads, sandwiches, soups, fresh pasta, fish, vegetarian, and carved meat stations. There is a similar set up for all meals, where you can grab and go as you please. Plus, they always had a buffet of dessert options, including the signature Mohonk Mountain Crunch by Jane’s Ice Cream. Then enjoy your meal “al fresco” on one of the three covered porches overlooking Lake Mohonk or at your cottage. Families will really enjoy the outdoor picnic dining — it gives a new meaning to dinner with a view. Mohonk is also offering room service for those staying in the Mountain House. Be sure to stop by the old fashioned soda fountain in the gift shop that offers lattes, milkshakes, egg creams, malts, and more.

Mohonk Mountain House provides a dynamic backdrop for a memorable mountain family vacation. It will be the right breath of fresh air your family needs now and will certainly want to go back for more mountain air.