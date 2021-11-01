Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: November 5-7

Get ready for the the first weekend of November in NYC! Take the family to the Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen, admire all of the beautiful fall foliage, or go stargazing at the Rockefeller State Park Preserve.

234 West 42nd Street | Details

Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen, an interactive exhibition in the heart of Times Square, gets you up close and personal with costumes from Broadway, Dance, Opera, Film, Television and Special Events. In over 20,000 square feet of space, you and your family will make your way through an immersive maze featuring more than 100 of the entertainment industry’s most beautiful and complex garments. Featuring costumes from Moulin Rouge!

The Musical, Frozen, Hamilton, SIX, The Lion King and more, you’ll get an up-close look at the detail and craftsmanship typically only seen from a distance on stage or screen. At select times (consult the website for weekly schedule), costume makers and experts will be on-site demonstrating their techniques and skills and interacting with guests, and multimedia elements will provide a rare opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at the process. After two extensions, this limited engagement must end December 5th! Don’t miss Showstoppers! Get your tickets today. Visit www.ShowstoppersNYC.com and use coupon code NYFAMILYSHOW at checkout to get 10% off General Admission tickets.

Liberty Science Center | Details

Join your favorite characters from PAW Patrol as they go make daring rescues! In this exhibition, your kids will have the chance to go into the Lookout Tower, climb Jake’s Mountain, drive the PAW Patroller and so much more! Along the way, there will be puzzles and challenges that your kids can try and solve. PAW Patrol: Adventure Play is included in general admission to Liberty Science Center, and the exhibition will be open until May 1, 2022.

Rockefeller State Park Preserve | Details

Join the Rockland Astronomy Club as you gaze into the night sky to see all of the beautiful stars! All guests will enjoy a short walk on the Overlook trail to their viewing location, and then you will have the chance to use a telescope to see everything up close! This activity will take place on November 4 from 6:30-8:30pm and all guests are asked to bring water and a flashlight or headlight.

Brooklyn Museum | Details

Christian Dior is known for being one of the most prolific designers in the fashion industry, and now you are able to see some of his beautiful creations in person! Along with the 200 garments that are on display, visitors will also be able to see photographs, sketches, archival videos and accessories. This exhibit will run until February 20,2022 and tickets can be purchased on their website.

BAM Rose Cinemas | Details

Kids ages 3-5 will love attending this year’s BAMkids Film Festival! Guests will be able to watch popular films that will include vibrant animation, animals, and music. This weekend, the festival will be putting on Small Wonders in person so make sure to grab your tickets ahead of time.

Goshen, NY | Details

If you are looking for a unique amusement park experience, then you and your family have to check out Legoland New York! This resort has seven different lands that you can explore and has a wide variety of rides that all kids will love. Not only is the actual park great, but so is their dining options and hotel!

Citywide | Details

Now that fall is in full swing, you can see that the leaves are starting to change on trees all over the city. Instead of staying in your house and trying to view them from your window, go out and admire the beautiful colors and scenery. There are a few different spots around the city that are perfect for leaf peeping that you and your family can go to!