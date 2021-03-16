Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: March 19-21

Get pumped for another awesome weekend in NYC! Stop by Domino Park for the latest art installation Reflect, make your way over to the Brooklyn Museum to see the new KAWS: WHAT PARTY exhibit, or play mini-golf at the Hudson River Park!

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: March 12-14

Color Factory

Color Factory | Entire Weekend | Details

When it’s dark and rainy outside, The Color Factory is just what you need to brighten up your day. This colorful sensation that swept NYC off its feet in 2018 has since been surprising us with new and exciting exhibits, color palettes, and immersive experiences. Be sure to have your phone ready, because this is one of the most Instagrammable places in NYC. Note that there are lots of COVID-19 safety procedures in place including masks and social distancing, and you must purchase a ticket beforehand. $35-$38 adults, $25-28 kids ages 3-12, free for ages 2 and under, Thursday 9:30 am-5:30 pm, Friday-Saturday 9:30 am-7:30 pm, Sunday 9:30 am-3:30 pm. 251 Spring St, New York, NY 10013.

Domino Park’s Light Installation

Domino Park | Now – April 15 | Details

Domino Park opened up Reflect, a new public art installation. Even more spectacular, it is designed for people to interact with it in a safe way. Visit it now until April 15, 2021.

KAWS: WHAT PARTY at the Brooklyn Museum

Brooklyn Museum | Entire Weekend | Details

Brooklyn-based artist, KAWS, has bridged the worlds of art, pop culture and commerce for 25 years. KAWS: WHAT PARTY is featuring more than 100 works of his, ranging from graffiti to furniture. Tickets are available for purchase online.

New York Botanical Garden: Spotlight on Orchids

New York Botanical Garden | February 20 – April 4 | Details

Spring orchids in NYC are always a must-see! Each year, the New York Botanical Garden hosts a series of events so that you can check out these beauties and learn about how to take care of them. Bring your family and purchase a ticket beforehand because the gardens are operating at reduced capacity. $28 adults, $12 kids ages 2-12, free for members, 10 am-5 pm. 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10458-5126.

Plan a Picnic at Brooklyn Bridge Park

On a sunny day, pack up sandwiches and snacks, and head over to Brooklyn Bridge Park for a family picnic. There are picnic tables at Piers 2, 3, and 6, the Pier 5 Picnic Peninsula, and the beautiful Picnic Grove. Picnic tables and grilling areas are first come, first serve.

Play at CAMP: the Interactive Toy Store

CAMP has reopened, and we are so excited to return! Crafts and activities have certainly changed to keep your kids healthy and safe, but all of the same educational fun has stayed the same. Visit CAMP in-person this spring for arts & crafts with individually-wrapped craft kits, socially-distant tables for play, and rotating themes that will surely keep your kids entertained. Sunday-Friday 11 am-5 pm, Saturday 11 am-6 pm. City Point, 1 Dekalb Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11201.

Play Mini Golf at Hudson River Park

Manhattan’s only 18-hole mini golf course is ready for your family in Tribeca. With 13,000 square feet, waterfalls, streams, ponds, bridges, sand traps, caves, and more, this course will not disappoint. We recommend calling ahead for availability. Monday-Friday 12-5:30 pm, Saturday-Sunday 10 am-5:30 pm. Pier 25 in Hudson River Park, New York, NY 10013.

Treat Yourself at the Sour Patch Kids Store

Looking for a sugar rush? Well nobody does sugar like the Sour Patch Kids Store in Greenwich Village. Wall to wall, you’ll find sweet and sour treats that are sure to make any little one excited. There’s even a Sweets Bar that whips up creations like milkshakes, over-the-top ice cream cones, sweet and sour cotton candy, and more — all Sour Patch Kids-inspired, of course. Make your spring extra sweet this year! Open daily, 12-8 pm. 665 Broadway, New York, NY 10012.