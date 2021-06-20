Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: June 25-27

Get ready for another awesome weekend in NYC with the family! Head over to Governor’s Island to step away from the city, visit Little Island at Pier 55, or cool down from the heat at the sprinkler parks.

Check out the Animals at Bronx Zoo

2300 Southern Boulevard | Details

You want to get outside in the summer, but also stay healthy and safe. That’s why, in a huge space like Bronx Zoo, you can easily do both. And your kids will love checking out all the different animals that the zoo has to offer. A great way to have some educational fun, Bronx Zoo is definitely on the spring bucket list this year. Be sure to reserve a date-specific ticket in advance! $22.95 kids ages 3-12, $30.95 adults, free for members, 10 am-4:30 pm, hours change on March 27 to Monday-Friday 10 am-5 pm, Saturday-Sunday & holidays 10 am-5:30 pm. 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10460.

Hop on the Rides at Coney Island Amusement Parks

Luna Park in Coney Island | Details

It wouldn’t be summer without Coney Island, and lucky for us, amusement parks will be open this summer! Temperature checks and pre-purchased tickets will definitely be in effect, so make sure you check in on availability ahead of time. Have you missed Deno’s Wonder Wheel and Luna Park as much as we have? Then head on over for a day of fun and games on Coney Island.

Little Island at Pier 55

Pier 55 at Hudson River Park Hudson River Greenway | Details

After much anticipation, Little Island is now open to the public to roam and explore with the family. Come stop by and see just how design and nature come together to promote play and creativity.

Little Island is built right on top of the water along the Hudson River, with grassy slopes for kids roll down on, overlook areas to take in views of the water and NYC, and entertainment areas that will invite a multitude of family-friendly performers. Learn more about the Little Island here!

Visit Governor’s Island

Governor’s Island is an escape right in the heart of the city where people can step away from the city. They have tons of free things to do around the island making it a great family trip for a day. No one will get bored with all the exciting activities going on around the island all season long.

Walk the High Line

The High Line is a 1.45 mile long public park along the former New York Central Railroad with fantastic greenery and shops along the way. You can walk all the way down to Chelsea Market and stop along the way for a great day activity everyone can get involved with.

Water Playgrounds and Sprinkler Parks

Citywide | Details

Are you looking for a fun and easy way to keep your kids entertained while staying cool? Well, stop by some of the best water playgrounds that New York City has to offer! Kids will have a blast running through the water jets and fountains