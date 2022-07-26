Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: July 29-31

July may be coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean summer fun has to end just yet. Whether you’re looking for an outdoor adventure with your family or a way to beat the heat, there’s tons of great options to make your weekend great. So head out, pack a picnic, SPF and head out to enjoy a NYC summer weekend.

Check Out the Waterfront Festival

10 Central Road, Randall’s Island | Details

The annual Waterfront Festival at Randall’s Island Park is this Saturday. This free event has fun for the whole family, including games and crafts, an interactive bubble show and a performance by Arm-of-the-Sea Theater.

Celebrate American Indian Culture

73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park | Details

The Thunderbird American Indian Powwow at Queens County Farm Museum is a three-day celebration that strives to connect the public to Native American culture and traditions. Visitors can enjoy and learn about Native American art, food and dances. Friday and Saturday include bonfires where audiences have the opportunity to join the dance circle. Proceeds from the event support the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers Scholarship Fund and the Queens County Farm Museum Education Program.

Enjoy a Night of Rollerskaing and Disco in Central Park

Central Park Wollman Rink | Details

Families looking for an active night out should check out The DiscOasis at the Wollman Rink in Central Park. It’s an immersive experience featuring guest DJs, live musical performances by roller skating entertainers and fluorescent light art installations. Those looking for a daytime experience can also check out The DiscOasis during the day.

Hang With Beekepers at the Honey Bee Festival

4458 Sound Ave, Riverhead | Details

If you or your kids have ever wondered where honey comes from, here’s the perfect opportunity to find out. The Honey Bee Festival at Garden of Eve Farm this Saturday features an opportunity to watch beekeepers in action, learn about how bees make honey and even taste different types of honey. The farm also features fields of fresh sunflowers (a great photo opportunity!) and a Fun Fields area with farm animals. It’s a great choice if you’re a family of animal lovers.

Psst…Looking for more places to get away? Check out Family Road Trips: Summer 2022.

Cool Off at a City Pool

Citywide | Details

You don’t need to leave the city to get to the water and cool off. There are public pools all over New York City for families who are looking to take a swim on a hot summer’s day. No matter which of the five boroughs you’re looking in, there are plenty of public pools for you and your family this summer.

If pools aren’t your speed, sprinkler parks and water playgrounds are another great option to stay cool.

Go On a Magical Scavenger Hunt at the Met

1000 Fifth Avenue, New York | Details

Sometimes indoor adventures are the best way to beat the heat in the summer, and the Watson Adventures’ Wizard School Scavenger Hunt at the Metropolitan Museum of Art is a good option if you’re looking to stay inside this weekend. Harry Potter fans of all ages can enjoy searching the museum for art that echoes the magic of the books and movies.

Take a Hike in Long Island

Long Island | Details

Whether you live on Long Island or are looking for a fun day trip, head out to one of the Island’s many gorgeous trails. They are perfect when you want to be active with the family, enjoy the weather, and take in nature on a summer day. Hike at spots like Montauk, Riverhead, Huntington, Oyster Bay and Hempstead.