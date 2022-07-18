Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: July 22-24

How we are almost at the end of July is cra-zy. This means we only have a handful of weekends before school is back in session. But this isn’t a gloomy post; this is a ‘let’s enjoy the summer ‘ reminder and thankfully, we have a list of great things for you and the family to do this upcoming weekend. Enjoy!

Cool down at the Sprinklers

New York Area| Details

It is officially hot and if you’re looking to keep cool while enjoying a day outside – we have the scoop on some of our favorite fun water playgrounds and sprinkler parks around NYC. Splish splash!

Explore the Mansions of Long Island

New York Area| Details

Did you know there are gorgeous architectural grounds, and castles style mansions such as Old Westbury, Gardens, Vanderbilt Museum on Long Island? Whether you live close or looking for a close day trip, these homes are open to the public are worth exploring with the family for an adventurous day out.

Putting Green Mini-Golf at Domino Park

Williamsburg| Details

Right next to Domino Park you’ll find a mini-golf course on the waterfront that was created to not only give kids a fun activity but also teach them about climate change. Throughout Putting Green’s 18-hole course, each hole dedicates its scene to a different purpose. For example, hole 1 is “Down the drain” and demonstrates debris getting washed down drains into our waterways. Check out the local artwork and other various environmentally friendly infrastructural enhancements throughout their course. After the golf game is finish cool down at Domino Park’s sprinklers or grab some yummy food at Tacocina. Tickets info here.

Time to Celebrate New York Shark Week

New York Area| Details

Shark weeks start this Sunday (until July 31st) and we have all the deets of the best aquariums, exhibits and more to visit.

Twist and explore at Tapescape

Head to Brooklyn Children’s Museum and explore the twisting tunnels and abstract architecture of TapeScape, BCM’s latest and fun exhibit in partnership with Eric Lennartson. Play in a world of tubes and lights that engages children through sensory exploration and gross motor skills. Buy tickets.

Check out the Waterfalls!

New York Area| Details

New York has some of the most impressive waterfalls. New Jersey and New York are home to multiple waterfalls -many with picturesque views ( future holiday card?). Many also have trails or are situated in state parks where the family can take a break from the city and enjoy the day in nature.

Movies from Home

New York Area| Details

Unfortunately, Covid cases are on the rise here in New York. If you are home for the weekend, don’t fret, we have the best classic movies to stream – all from your comfy couch