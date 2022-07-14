10 Best Summer Movies for Kids to Stream This Summer

Summertime isn’t about ‘just’ the outdoors; it is also time to cuddle up with the family with a summer movie. Family movie nights are a fun way of bonding and making meaningful memories with the kids. So grab the popcorn or ice cream (or both) and get together to watch one of these classic all-time favorite movies!

Here are 10 films you can stream now for a summer vibe and summer movie night at home!

Looking for outdoor activities? Check out Our Annual Guide 2022-2023!

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Rating: PG

Where to watch: HBO Max

After getting fired from their corporate jobs and having financial difficulties that force them to take their sons out of private school, best friends Charlie and Phil open a daycare at home called “Daddy Day Care”. This movie will have you and your kids laughing from the start and will also leave you with a good message about the importance of family.

Despicable Me (2010)

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Hulu.com (Premium Subscription)

With the new Minions: Rise of Gru movie coming out this summer you should rewatch the Despicable Me films. Super-Villain Gru and his Minions are in the works of a new plan to steal the moon when they come along with three orphan girls to help with the scheme. This movie is so heartwarming and funny, you will be entertained on a nice summer day of rest.

Finding Nemo (2003)

Rating: G

Where to watch: Disney+

This classic Pixar movie follows the story of Nemo and his father Marlin. After Nemo is captured by a scuba diver, Marlin follows the boat to get him back and that’s how he encounters Dory. In the mission to rescue his son, Marlin faces many obstacles and adversities but never gives up. It doesn’t matter if you have already watched it many times, this film is always an enjoyable watch with valuable lessons about family and friends!

Lilo & Stitch (2002)

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Disney+

Laughter, tears and adventure are all part of one of the best (and personal favorites) Disney classics. Lilo lives in Hawaii with her older sister Nani, who lets her get a dog that is really an extraterrestrial experiment searched by the whole galaxy! This movie is not just entertaining but has a strong message about the importance of love and family.

Madagascar (2005)

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Amazon

Marty, Alex, Melman and Gloria along with the zoo penguins escape the Central Park Zoo and end up on an adventure in the African island Madagascar. This story is extremely funny and entertaining and will have your kids laughing the whole time!

Malibu Rescue (2019)

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Netflix

A Netflix Original movie, Malibu Rescue follows Tyler who gets in trouble on his last day of school. As part of his punishment, his parents send him to the Junior Rescue program in Malibu Beach, where he will be a lifeguard. After meeting new people and having a few good and bad experiences he finds out he enjoys being part of the team. The film is followed by a series also on Netflix with the same name and is best for kids 10 and up.

The Game Plan (2007)

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Disney+

This film tells the story of a football superstar who finds out he is a dad to an 8-year-old girl from his previous marriage. The movie navigates the father-daughter relationship with tons of comical and heartfelt moments.

Toy Story (1995)

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Disney+

Cowboy doll Woody has been Andy’s favorite toy for a long time, that is until Andy receives a Buzz Lightyear action figure for his birthday. After feeling threatened by Buzz, Woody and Buzz fight and get themselves captured by Andy’s neighbor Sid who destroys all his toys. Woody and Buzz have to face many obstacles to escape and get back to Andy’s house before he moves. This movie is a classic that kids (and adults) of all ages love and is fun to watch every time!

The Parent Trap (1998)

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Disney+

After being separated at birth by the divorce of their parents, identical twins Annie and Hallie are reunited at summer camp. Since they want to meet their other parent, they switch places and that’s when the whole adventure begins. This classic movie will definitely keep you entertained and feeling all the summer vibes!

.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

Rating: PG

Where to watch: HBO Max

If you loved the original Space Jam movie you should definitely watch Space Jam: A New Legacy starring NBA star Lebron James. In this awesome animated film Lebron is trapped in digital space and needs the help of the Looney Tunes gang to get back to reality! This movie is a fun watch for nostalgic parents who grew up watching Space Jam and kids of all ages!