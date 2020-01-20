Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: January 24-26

Spooktacular: Out of this World’s Fair! – Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Corona

Halloween may be in October, but Queens Museum is bringing the spooky fun into the winter with their 10th annual Spooktacular. This year’s theme recalls the time when the museum was the New York Pavilion for the 1939 and 1964 World’s Fair, and then it imagines a future in which the next Fair may be hosted on the moon. There will be performances, live music, face painting, arts & crafts, scavenger hunts, raffle prizes, and treats as the second-floor galleries are transformed into a spooky space. January 25, $25, various other ticket packages, 2-4 pm. Queens Museum, New York City Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Corona, Queens, NY 11368, queensmuseum.org