Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: January 24-26

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: Lunar New Year Celebration, Cooking With Zing, and Dog Man
“Subway” Storytime – Battery Park City
Bring your little ones for a reading of Christoph Niemann’s picture book, SUBWAY. After gaining inspiration from the story takes readers all around the city via subway, young readers, ages 2 to 5, will get crafty and creative. They’ll get to make their own city-wide transportation system and vehicles. January 25, $5 kids, free for members, 10:30-11:45 am. The Skyscraper Museum, 39 Battery Place, New York, NY 10280, skyscraper.org
Broadway Playhouse: Charles Strouse – Upper West Side
If your kids love singing, dancing, and acting, then this interactive concert is for them! Sean Hartley and the Broadway Playhouse cast will sing, clown, play games, and introduce little ones to the great writers of musical theater. Since Charles Strouse composed the musical Annie, kids will enjoy a mini production of Annie and hear more of Strouse’s music, given he wrote more than 30 musicals, chart-topping tunes, and scores for Hollywood films. January 26, $25, 11 am. Merkin Hall, 129 West 67th St., New York, NY 10023, kaufmanmusiccenter.org
Family Benefit Party – Upper West Side
Support history education at the museum with your family. There will be unique history-related activities, meet and greets with characters from the past, and delicious food. Funds raised through the event will help the museum provide award-winning family, school, and teacher programs and exhibitions year round. Contact familyprograms@nyhistory.org for tickets, 4 pm. January 26, Dimenna Children’s History Museum, New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024, nyhistory.org
Charlotte’s Web – Manhattan Beach
Watch the E. B. White’s classic story of Charlotte’s Web come to life on stage! Little ones will learn all about friendship through a pig named Wilbur and a little gray spider named Charlotte. Recommended for ages 4 and up, this cast has something special in store for your family at the theater. And kids can even meet the cast after the show. January 26, $13, 2 pm. On Stage at Kingsborough, 2001 Oriental Boulevard, Brooklyn, NY 11235, onstageatkingsborough.org
Family Party 2020 – Prospect Heights
Support the Brooklyn Museum and their educational programs at their Family Party. There will be artist-led activities, mind-expanding projects, bouncy castles, treasure hunts, goody bags, snacks and drinks for kids and adults, a dance party, and even a photo booth to capture all of your family moments. There’s something for everyone during this afternoon of art, learning, treats, and fun! January 26, $50 adults, $25 kids ages 2-13, various other packages available, 2-5 pm. Brooklyn Museum, Beaux-Arts Court and Egyptian Galleries, 3rd floor, 200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11238-6052, brooklynmuseum.org
Holding History – Crown Heights
Your mini historians will get a kick out of this workshop! Kids will learn what makes an object “historical” and why the Museum keeps objects behind glass. Recommended for ages 4 and up, little ones will hold, touch, and feel historical artifacts, learn about the objects’ stories, and relate the artifacts to their own lives. January 26, free with museum admission, 11 am-1 pm. Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213, brooklynkids.org
Lunar New Year Celebration – Flushing
Celebrate the Year of the Rat with your family. Learn about the Chinese New Year through crafts, performances, and activities for all ages. Bundle up and get ready for an afternoon full of educational fun and entertainment. You can even welcome the New Year with a plant from the Lucky Plant sale. January 25, free, 12-4 pm. Queens Botanical Garden, 4350 Main Street, Flushing, Queens, NY 11355, queensbotanical.org
Spooktacular: Out of this World’s Fair! – Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Corona
Halloween may be in October, but Queens Museum is bringing the spooky fun into the winter with their 10th annual Spooktacular. This year’s theme recalls the time when the museum was the New York Pavilion for the 1939 and 1964 World’s Fair, and then it imagines a future in which the next Fair may be hosted on the moon. There will be performances, live music, face painting, arts & crafts, scavenger hunts, raffle prizes, and treats as the second-floor galleries are transformed into a spooky space. January 25, $25, various other ticket packages, 2-4 pm. Queens Museum, New York City Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Corona, Queens, NY 11368, queensmuseum.org
Dog Man: The Musical – Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Corona
Recommended for ages 6 to 11, Dog Man: The Musical features all of your favorite characters from Dav Pikey’s Dog Man book series. Dog Man loves fighting crime, but can he save the city from Flippy, the cyborg fish? Will he catch Petey, the world’s most evil cat? Find out in this action-packed, hilarious musical. January 26, $15, 1 pm and 3 pm. Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Avenue South, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Corona, Queens, NY 11368, queenstheatre.org
Cooking With Zing: The Ginger Family (Zingiberaceae) – Riverdale
Get cooking (and tasting!) at Wave Hill with your family. Horticultural Interpreter Charles Day will share a sampling of herbs in the ginger family, Zingiberaceae, while a chef from Great Performances demonstrates various ways to cook with fresh and dried members of this aromatic plant family. January 25, free with admission to the grounds, 1 pm. Wave Hill House, West 249th Street and Independence Avenue, Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org