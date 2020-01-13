Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: January 17-20

Yamato: The Drummers of Japan - Bedford Pk

Yamato, the Drummers of Japan, is back in 2020 and the group brought their high-energy, ready to entertain an audience. As they interpret a centuries-old Taiko tradition with a new production title, Jhonestu-Passion, your family is sure to love their sense of joy on stage. The performance starts with dozens of players hitting a Japanese drum made from a huge 400-year-old tree, and it only gets more exciting from there! January 19, $25-$45 depending on seat, 4 pm. Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West, Bronx, NY 10468, lehmancenter.org