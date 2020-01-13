Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: January 17-20

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: Bounce and Play, MLK Day Storytelling, and Drummers of Japan
Lunar New Year Tradition: Puppet Making & Dragon Walk - Flushing
Join Puppetry in Practice (PiP) artist and acclaimed author and illustrator Angelo DeCesare to ring in the Year of the Rat. DeCesare will engage little ones as he uses live drawings to adapt “The Cat and the Rat” from the Chinese zodiac story. Kids will make their own “tricky rat” puppets and then go on a Dragon Walk with PiP puppeteer and storyteller Luciano Cohen. January 18, $10, $5 members, students, and kids, Free for teens, 2 pm. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Boulevard, Flushing, Queens, NY 11354, flushingtownhall.org
Bronx Zoo Mornings: Jungle World - Fordham
In this special before-hours program, little ones get to meet a live rainforest animal up close before getting to watch the zoo animals enjoy their morning enrichment. Bring your family to learn all about the rainforest with one of the Zoo’s expert educators. Discover more about these unique and important ecosystems through hands-on activities! January 18, $45, $36 Members, 9-10:30 am. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com
Yamato: The Drummers of Japan - Bedford Pk
Yamato, the Drummers of Japan, is back in 2020 and the group brought their high-energy, ready to entertain an audience. As they interpret a centuries-old Taiko tradition with a new production title, Jhonestu-Passion, your family is sure to love their sense of joy on stage. The performance starts with dozens of players hitting a Japanese drum made from a huge 400-year-old tree, and it only gets more exciting from there! January 19, $25-$45 depending on seat, 4 pm. Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West, Bronx, NY 10468, lehmancenter.org
Bayside Historical Society 19th Annual Winter Art Show - Fort Totten Park
Foster an appreciation for art in your little ones at the Bayside Historical Society Winter Art Show. Now in its 19th year, the show features a broad collection of artwork by Queens-based artists. Browse a variety of artistic styles and mediums, including representational painting, abstract drawing, mixed media, and photography. January 12-26, baysidehistorical.org
Hello Panda - Flushing Meadows, Corona
Kick off the holiday light season with this grand festival. See 120 lantern exhibits and enjoy live entertainment that the family will love. This isn’t just a light festival, but a celebration of the Chinese art of lantern-making. There will be artisans, cultural performances, a holiday market, international food vendors, and tons of displays that illuminate bright colors! Runs until January 26, hellopandafest.com
Family Art Project: Freedom Quilters of Gee Bend - Riverdale
When Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. visited Gee’s Bend Community in Alabama, the Freedom Quilting Bee was established. These now famous quilts would later go on to fund aspects of the community’s freedom. Create your own quilts with bold patterns and bright colors to honor Dr. King’s birthday and the inspiring women quilters of Gee’s Bend. January 18, free, admission to Wave Hill free until 12 pm, 10 am-1 pm. West 249th Street and Independence Avenue, Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org
House of Fun - West Village
Get ready for a full day of activities that include interactive Science Shows with the Crazy Professor, games, and of course, UNLIMITED bounce time! Pop-up events will be held in the West Village. Bouncing houses are for children ages 3 – 8, and little ones 2 years old and under can enjoy an enclosed play area free of charge. Different food options will be available for purchase. January 19 – 20th, 163 Bank St., houseoffunnyc.com
Two hour sessions:
10:30 am – 12:30 pm
1 – 3 pm
3:30 – 5:30 pm
MLK Day Storytelling & Music Event – Prospect-Lefferts Garden
Learn about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at this kid-friendly celebration that emphasizes literacy and awareness of the Civil Rights Movement. There will be a storytime for little ones with Sharee Miller, author and illustrator of Princess Hair and Don’t Touch My Hair!, and a presentation by Anastasia Higginbotham. Hosted by the Prospect Lefferts Garden Neighborhood Association, enjoy music performances, fun activities, arts & crafts, and lunch at this fun-filled, educational gathering. January 20, free, 11 am-3 pm. Grace Reformed Church of Flatbush, 1800 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225, greenlightbookstore.com
Are You the Missing Piece? Team Jigsaw Puzzle Competition - Rego Park
Kids ages 6 to 13 are invited to a fun-filled day of puzzles! No experience is necessary, so if your bigger kids are looking for a challenge, head over to the competition. Teams of two will compete in the 100-piece puzzle division and teams of four will compete in the 350-piece division. The first team to complete the puzzle wins. January 20, free, 11 am-3 pm. Lost Battalion Hall Recreation Center, 93-29 Queens Boulevard, Rego Park, Queens, NY 11374, nycgovparks.org
