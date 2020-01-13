New York Family Annual Guide Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
New York Family | What to do in New York with Kids
Menu Close
Attractions & Museums

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: January 17-20

Posted on By
<<<<<<< HEAD ======= >>>>>>> 3a5ffde9b7be97387b5c1edd621799cd68e1e3ce

kids-smiling-your-awesome-new-york-kids-weekend.jpg

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: Bounce and Play, MLK Day Storytelling, and Drummers of Japan

Looking for more fun activities? Check out The Top Kid-Friendly January Events in Brooklyn for 2020

<<<<<<< HEAD
  • Lunar New Year Tradition: Puppet Making & Dragon Walk - Flushing

    Lunar New Year Tradition: Puppet Making & Dragon Walk - Flushing

    Join Puppetry in Practice (PiP) artist and acclaimed author and illustrator Angelo DeCesare to ring in the Year of the Rat. DeCesare will engage little ones as he uses live drawings to adapt “The Cat and the Rat” from the Chinese zodiac story. Kids will make their own “tricky rat” puppets and then go on a Dragon Walk with PiP puppeteer and storyteller Luciano Cohen. January 18, $10, $5 members, students, and kids, Free for teens, 2 pm. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Boulevard, Flushing, Queens, NY 11354, flushingtownhall.org

  • Bronx Zoo Mornings: Jungle World - Fordham

    Bronx Zoo Mornings: Jungle World - Fordham

    In this special before-hours program, little ones get to meet a live rainforest animal up close before getting to watch the zoo animals enjoy their morning enrichment. Bring your family to learn all about the rainforest with one of the Zoo’s expert educators. Discover more about these unique and important ecosystems through hands-on activities! January 18, $45, $36 Members, 9-10:30 am. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com

  • Yamato: The Drummers of Japan - Bedford Pk

    Yamato: The Drummers of Japan - Bedford Pk

    Yamato, the Drummers of Japan, is back in 2020 and the group brought their high-energy, ready to entertain an audience. As they interpret a centuries-old Taiko tradition with a new production title, Jhonestu-Passion, your family is sure to love their sense of joy on stage. The performance starts with dozens of players hitting a Japanese drum made from a huge 400-year-old tree, and it only gets more exciting from there! January 19, $25-$45 depending on seat, 4 pm. Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West, Bronx, NY 10468, lehmancenter.org

  • Bayside Historical Society 19th Annual Winter Art Show - Fort Totten Park

    Bayside Historical Society 19th Annual Winter Art Show - Fort Totten Park

    Foster an appreciation for art in your little ones at the Bayside Historical Society Winter Art Show. Now in its 19th year, the show features a broad collection of artwork by Queens-based artists. Browse a variety of artistic styles and mediums, including representational painting, abstract drawing, mixed media, and photography. January 12-26, baysidehistorical.org

  • Hello Panda - Flushing Meadows, Corona

    Hello Panda - Flushing Meadows, Corona

    Kick off the holiday light season with this grand festival. See 120 lantern exhibits and enjoy live entertainment that the family will love. This isn’t just a light festival, but a celebration of the Chinese art of lantern-making. There will be artisans, cultural performances, a holiday market, international food vendors, and tons of displays that illuminate bright colors! Runs until January 26, hellopandafest.com

  • Family Art Project: Freedom Quilters of Gee Bend - Riverdale

    Family Art Project: Freedom Quilters of Gee Bend - Riverdale

    When Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. visited Gee’s Bend Community in Alabama, the Freedom Quilting Bee was established. These now famous quilts would later go on to fund aspects of the community’s freedom. Create your own quilts with bold patterns and bright colors to honor Dr. King’s birthday and the inspiring women quilters of Gee’s Bend. January 18, free, admission to Wave Hill free until 12 pm, 10 am-1 pm. West 249th Street and Independence Avenue, Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org

  • House of Fun - West Village

    House of Fun - West Village

    Get ready for a full day of activities that include interactive Science Shows with the Crazy Professor, games, and of course, UNLIMITED bounce time! Pop-up events will be held in the West Village. Bouncing houses are for children ages 3 – 8, and little ones 2 years old and under can enjoy an enclosed play area free of charge. Different food options will be available for purchase. January 19 – 20th, 163 Bank St., houseoffunnyc.com

    Two hour sessions:

    10:30 am – 12:30 pm

    1 – 3 pm

    3:30 – 5:30 pm

  • MLK Day Storytelling & Music Event – Prospect-Lefferts Garden

    MLK Day Storytelling & Music Event – Prospect-Lefferts Garden

    Learn about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at this kid-friendly celebration that emphasizes literacy and awareness of the Civil Rights Movement. There will be a storytime for little ones with Sharee Miller, author and illustrator of Princess Hair and Don’t Touch My Hair!, and a presentation by Anastasia Higginbotham. Hosted by the Prospect Lefferts Garden Neighborhood Association, enjoy music performances, fun activities, arts & crafts, and lunch at this fun-filled, educational gathering. January 20, free, 11 am-3 pm. Grace Reformed Church of Flatbush, 1800 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225, greenlightbookstore.com

  • Are You the Missing Piece? Team Jigsaw Puzzle Competition - Rego Park

    Are You the Missing Piece? Team Jigsaw Puzzle Competition - Rego Park

    Kids ages 6 to 13 are invited to a fun-filled day of puzzles! No experience is necessary, so if your bigger kids are looking for a challenge, head over to the competition. Teams of two will compete in the 100-piece puzzle division and teams of four will compete in the 350-piece division. The first team to complete the puzzle wins. January 20, free, 11 am-3 pm. Lost Battalion Hall Recreation Center, 93-29 Queens Boulevard, Rego Park, Queens, NY 11374, nycgovparks.org

=======
  • Lunar New Year Tradition: Puppet Making & Dragon Walk - Flushing

    Lunar New Year Tradition: Puppet Making & Dragon Walk - Flushing

    Join Puppetry in Practice (PiP) artist and acclaimed author and illustrator Angelo DeCesare to ring in the Year of the Rat. DeCesare will engage little ones as he uses live drawings to adapt “The Cat and the Rat” from the Chinese zodiac story. Kids will make their own “tricky rat” puppets and then go on a Dragon Walk with PiP puppeteer and storyteller Luciano Cohen. January 18, $10, $5 members, students, and kids, Free for teens, 2 pm. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Boulevard, Flushing, Queens, NY 11354, flushingtownhall.org

  • Bronx Zoo Mornings: Jungle World - Fordham

    Bronx Zoo Mornings: Jungle World - Fordham

    In this special before-hours program, little ones get to meet a live rainforest animal up close before getting to watch the zoo animals enjoy their morning enrichment. Bring your family to learn all about the rainforest with one of the Zoo’s expert educators. Discover more about these unique and important ecosystems through hands-on activities! January 18, $45, $36 Members, 9-10:30 am. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com

  • Yamato: The Drummers of Japan - Bedford Pk

    Yamato: The Drummers of Japan - Bedford Pk

    Yamato, the Drummers of Japan, is back in 2020 and the group brought their high-energy, ready to entertain an audience. As they interpret a centuries-old Taiko tradition with a new production title, Jhonestu-Passion, your family is sure to love their sense of joy on stage. The performance starts with dozens of players hitting a Japanese drum made from a huge 400-year-old tree, and it only gets more exciting from there! January 19, $25-$45 depending on seat, 4 pm. Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West, Bronx, NY 10468, lehmancenter.org

  • Bayside Historical Society 19th Annual Winter Art Show - Fort Totten Park

    Bayside Historical Society 19th Annual Winter Art Show - Fort Totten Park

    Foster an appreciation for art in your little ones at the Bayside Historical Society Winter Art Show. Now in its 19th year, the show features a broad collection of artwork by Queens-based artists. Browse a variety of artistic styles and mediums, including representational painting, abstract drawing, mixed media, and photography. January 12-26, baysidehistorical.org

  • Hello Panda - Flushing Meadows, Corona

    Hello Panda - Flushing Meadows, Corona

    Kick off the holiday light season with this grand festival. See 120 lantern exhibits and enjoy live entertainment that the family will love. This isn’t just a light festival, but a celebration of the Chinese art of lantern-making. There will be artisans, cultural performances, a holiday market, international food vendors, and tons of displays that illuminate bright colors! Runs until January 26, hellopandafest.com

  • Family Art Project: Freedom Quilters of Gee Bend - Riverdale

    Family Art Project: Freedom Quilters of Gee Bend - Riverdale

    When Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. visited Gee’s Bend Community in Alabama, the Freedom Quilting Bee was established. These now famous quilts would later go on to fund aspects of the community’s freedom. Create your own quilts with bold patterns and bright colors to honor Dr. King’s birthday and the inspiring women quilters of Gee’s Bend. January 18, free, admission to Wave Hill free until 12 pm, 10 am-1 pm. West 249th Street and Independence Avenue, Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org

  • House of Fun - West Village

    House of Fun - West Village

    Get ready for a full day of activities that include interactive Science Shows with the Crazy Professor, games, and of course, UNLIMITED bounce time! Pop-up events will be held in the West Village. Bouncing houses are for children ages 3 – 8, and little ones 2 years old and under can enjoy an enclosed play area free of charge. Different food options will be available for purchase. January 19 – 20th, 163 Bank St., houseoffunnyc.com

    Two hour sessions:

    10:30 am – 12:30 pm

    1 – 3 pm

    3:30 – 5:30 pm

  • MLK Day Storytelling & Music Event – Prospect-Lefferts Garden

    MLK Day Storytelling & Music Event – Prospect-Lefferts Garden

    Learn about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at this kid-friendly celebration that emphasizes literacy and awareness of the Civil Rights Movement. There will be a storytime for little ones with Sharee Miller, author and illustrator of Princess Hair and Don’t Touch My Hair!, and a presentation by Anastasia Higginbotham. Hosted by the Prospect Lefferts Garden Neighborhood Association, enjoy music performances, fun activities, arts & crafts, and lunch at this fun-filled, educational gathering. January 20, free, 11 am-3 pm. Grace Reformed Church of Flatbush, 1800 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225, greenlightbookstore.com

  • Are You the Missing Piece? Team Jigsaw Puzzle Competition - Rego Park

    Are You the Missing Piece? Team Jigsaw Puzzle Competition - Rego Park

    Kids ages 6 to 13 are invited to a fun-filled day of puzzles! No experience is necessary, so if your bigger kids are looking for a challenge, head over to the competition. Teams of two will compete in the 100-piece puzzle division and teams of four will compete in the 350-piece division. The first team to complete the puzzle wins. January 20, free, 11 am-3 pm. Lost Battalion Hall Recreation Center, 93-29 Queens Boulevard, Rego Park, Queens, NY 11374, nycgovparks.org

>>>>>>> 3a5ffde9b7be97387b5c1edd621799cd68e1e3ce

About the Author

Avatar

New York Family

New York Family is New York City's leading print and digital platform for parents. We scour the five boroughs for the best things to do with kids, and dish on all things educational, play, lifestyle and camp-related. Follow us on social media and sign up for our newsletters for more!

Directory

New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations

Search Directory


New York Family January 2020

>