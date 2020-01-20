The Top Kid-Friendly February Events in Manhattan for 2020

It’s the month of love and we are loving all these fun activities that are happening in Manhattan. Whether your kids want to learn how to ski at Central Park during Winter Jam NYC or head to Battery Park City to make Valentine’s Day cards for your loved ones, there is something for everyone to have a blast. Browse through our round-up of all the ways to enjoy this month with this list of February events in Manhattan!

Blueberry Breakfast Braids Class – Chelsea

February 1

Learn how to twist pastry dough into a beautiful blueberry breakfast braid in this family cooking workshop. Kids ages 6 to 8 will discover the secret to making perfect breakfast bread finished with a sweet glaze. Bring home extra dough to create the treat for your family and friends. Pajamas are more than welcome for this cozy session in the kitchen. $45 per kid with one caregiver, 9-10 am. Taste Buds Kitchen, 109 West 27th St., New York, NY 10001, tastebudskitchen.com

Frozen Penguin 5K & 10K – Upper West Side

February 1

If your family is looking to get active this winter season, sign up for the Frozen Penguin 5K & 10K! Catch spectacular views of the Hudson as you run the race. When you cross the finish line, you’ll be greeted with steaming cocoa, New York’s finest bagels, and fresh fruit. $50 through Jan. 30, $60 Race Day, 8 am (5K) 9:15 am (10K). Riverside Park, 108th Street and Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10025, nycruns.com

Lunar New Year Family Festival – Little Italy

February 1

Get ready for a fun-filled family festival to celebrate the Lunar New Year. There will be storytelling, drop-in arts and crafts, teaching artists demonstrations, special guests, and more! Learn more about this Chinese holiday and spend quality family time. Free with museum admission, 10 – 1 pm, 2-5 pm. Museum of Chinese in America, 215 Centre St. New York, NY 10013, mocanyc.org

Winter Jam NYC – Central Park

February 1

Presented by NYC Parks, the Olympic Regional Development Authority, I Love NY, and I Ski NY, Winter Jam is a free winter sports festival for New Yorkers of all ages! Gore Mountain will blow a mini-mountain of snow in the heart of Manhattan, creating an urban wonderland for all to enjoy. There will be live ice carving, ice sculpture garden, learn to ski sessions, ice bowling, photo ops, puppet making, flag football, dodgeball, and so much more. Free, 11 am- 3 pm. Rumsey Playfield in Central Park, East 71st St., New York, NY 10021, nycgovparks.org

The Three Little Pigs – East Village

February 1-2

We all know the classic story of The Three Little Pigs. Watch that story take the stage: puppet-style! Recommended for ages 3 and up, WonderSpark Puppets puts on an entertaining family-friendly production. $12, $30 Family Pack, 11 am and 1 pm. The 14th Street Y Theater, 344 East 14th St., New York, NY 10003, wondersparkpuppets.com

SUDS – Lincoln Square

February 1-9

Designed for kids ages 5 to 8 with autism and other developmental disabilities, SUDS is an immersive, multisensory theatrical experience. Going to the laundromat may seem boring, but this interactive show turns it into an exhilarating adventure filled with soap, water, and bubbles. Adventure Guides are paired with audience members to tailor the production to their unique needs and interests. $25, times vary. Clark Studio Theater, 165 West 65th St., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10023, lincolncenter.org

Riddle of the Trilobites – Times Square

February 7-23

In this live, original musical, set 500 million years ago, you’ll follow the story of young Aphra, who discovers that the fate of the entire trilobite kingdom rests on her shoulders. She and her aarthropod pals must solve the Riddle of the Trilobites before a sea change of epic proportions destroys their home. Kids ages 6 and up and their families will enjoy puppetry, humor, and music! Tickets start at $17, times vary. The New Victory Theater, 209 West 42nd St., New York, NY 10036, newvictory.org

Fanfaire NYC High School of Art & Design’s Pop Culture Art Festival- Midtown East

February 8-9

Featuring over 125 artists and vendors, award-winning guest speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and more, this festival has it all. For over 80 years, The High School of Art and Design has provided award winning art programs and high quality academics for kids from across all five boroughs. Get ready for a celebration of creativity, entrepreneurship, cartooning, fashion, and more. $15 per day, $20 for the weekend, $5 students/teachers with ID, 10 am-6 pm. 245 East 56th St., New York, NY 10022, fanfairenyc.com

Valentine Making Workshop – Battery Park City

February 9

Join in on the annual Battery Park City tradition as you make personalized, handmade cards for your loved ones. Cut, past, and decorate with provided materials. Art projects are designed for kids ages 4 and up, so bring your little ones for some crafting fun! Free but registration required, 11 am. 6 River Terrace, New York, NY 10282, bpcparks.org

George Washington’s Birthday Open House – Financial District

February 15-17

Celebrate George Washington’s birthday at the Museum. Check out the George Washington Portrait Gallery, head to the McEntee Gallery to see a lock of Washington’s hair and a fragment of his tooth, and hop on a Guided Tour to learn more about Washington’s place in history. $1 Museum admission, 11am-5 pm. Fraunces Tavern Museum, 54 Pearl St., 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10004, frauncestavernmuseum.org

Kids Week – Hell’s Kitchen

February 15-22

Kids of all ages and interests are welcomed to Kids Week, eight fun days of live animal shows, pop-up planetarium shows, maker spaces, live performances, and so much more! With over 120 free activities, you do not want to miss out. Learn from NASA astronauts and flight directors, watch puppet shows, listen to storytimes, and get your dose of science, technology, and space. Free with Museum admission, 10 am-5 pm weekdays, 10 am-6 pm weekends. Pier 86, West 46th St., New York, NY 10036, intrepidmuseum.org

Polar Bears Festival – Upper West Side

February 23

Celebrate International Polar Bear Day at this family-friendly festival. Learn about the polar bear’s behavior, diet, territory, and how climate change has made it a vulnerable species. There will be show-and-tell with Museum collections, activities, interactive theater performances, and scientists will be on hand to tell you more about polar bears. Free with Museum admission, 11 am-4 pm. Milstein Hall of Ocean Life at the American Museum of Natural History, 200 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024-5102, amnh.org

Kids’ Night on Broadway – Citywide

February 25

Kids get to see a participating Broadway show for free when accompanied by a paying adult on Kids’ Night, a program by The Broadway League, presented by The New York Times! You’ll also get restaurant and parking discounts. There will be activities for kids in select theaters, such as talkbacks and activity books. Shows include The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, Beetlejuice, Mean Girls, and more! Free for kids, ticket prices vary for adults, showtimes vary. Multiple locations, kidsnightonbroadway.com

Flute Fair 2020 – Upper West Side

February 29

Does your little one play a musical instrument? Are you a musical family? If so, head to the Flute Fair. There will be performances, workshops, exhibits, and masterclasses. Featured guest artists are the flutists of the Metropolitan Opera, who will perform a gala concert. $60 regular, $25 students, special rates for members and their guests, higher fees at the door, 8:30 am-8 pm. W83 Ministry Center, 150 West 83rd St., New York, NY 10024, nyfluteclub.org

Hamburger Cupcakes Class – Chelsea

February 29

Kids ages 6 to 8 and their caregivers are invited to this family workshop cooking class. Learn how to turn a chocolate chip cookie into a hamburger patty, ordinary ingredients into colorful burger toppings, and finish it off with a cupcake bun. Save these tricks for your future spring or summer BBQ and surprise your guests with a BBQ-themed dessert! $45, 9-10 am. Taste Buds Kitchen, 109 West 27th St., New York, NY 10001, tastebudskitchen.com