Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: December 6-8

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: Hello Panda Festival, Holiday on the Hudson, and Hot Cocoa Mug Painting
Want to plan out all your events for December? Check out The Top Kid-Friendly December Events in Manhattan for 2019
Hello Panda Festival
Kick off the holiday light season with this grand festival. See 120 lantern exhibits and enjoy live entertainment that the family will love. This isn’t just a light festival, but a celebration of the Chinese art of lantern-making. There will be artisans, cultural performances, a holiday market, international food vendors, and tons of displays that illuminate bright colors! December 6 – January 26, prices go up to $90, 5-10 pm. Citi Field, 123-01 Roosevelt Avenue, Queens, NY 11368, hellopandafest.com
Hands On History: Make Your Own Scented Pomander
In the 18th and 19th centuries, oranges used to be a very special fruit since people could only enjoy them during the winter! Some of the oranges were used to make pomanders, spiced, scented ornaments that added to the holiday decor in homes and filled the house with a wonderful aroma. Little ones ages 3 and up are invited to make their own pomanders at King Manor for the holiday season. December 7, free, 1-4 pm. King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaican Ave., Jamaica, Queens, NY 11432, nycgovparks.org
Mommy and Me Double Dutch
Start practicing your double dutch skills, because it’s time for the family-friendly double dutch competition. You can sign up as a two or three-person team, no matter your skill level. Whether you want to play or watch, this double dutch competition is sure to be a safe and exciting event for Queens families. December 7, free, 11 am-4 pm. Sorrentino Recreation Center, 18-48 Cornaga Ave., Far Rockaway, Queens, NY 11691, nycgovparks.org
Christmas in the Garden
Kick off the holiday season in the garden with your family. There will be live musical performances, photos with Santa (additional fees), tree lighting, holiday crafts, and amazing sales at the Queens Botanical Garden Shop. Don’t miss out on this well-loved, spirited event. You can drop in for the fun whenever! December 8, free, 12-5 pm. 43-50 Main St., Flushing, Queens, NY 113355, queensbotanical.org
Beyond Chocolate: Colonial Coffee, Cacao, and Tea
All ages are welcome to join this Living History program exploring global trade and colonial silversmithing in Paul Revere’s time. Families will get to drink a variety of delicious colonial beverages, discover recipes, smell spices, and handle hot chocolate preparation tools. Afterwards, check out the exhibition Beyond Midnight: Paul Revere! December 7, free with museum admission, 1-4 pm. New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West at Richard Gilder Way, New York, NY 10024, nyhistory.org
Holiday on the Hudson
You might remember the Summer on the Hudson kid-friendly programs from the warmer months. Now that we’re heading into winter, families are invited to Holiday on the Hudson! Celebrate the holiday season with a tree lighting party, live music, dancing, tree decoration making, and hot chocolate while supplies last. December 7, free, 4:30-6:30 pm. West Harlem Piers, 125th Street and Marginal Street, New York, NY 10027, nycgovparks.org
Hot Cocoa Mug Painting
Get crafty and creative at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan and paint a mug for sipping hot cocoa this winter. Art, Artists & You invites kids ages 6 and up to this family craft to get ready for the exciting holiday season. Due to limited space, the event requires that you sign-up in the lobby one hour before. December 7-8, free with museum admission, 2 pm and 3 pm. 212 West 83rd St., New York, NY 10024, cmom.org
Raga Kids
Presented as part of BAMkids Music Series, Raga Kids teaches little ones all about raga music through multilingual songs and sing-alongs. Kids learn the Indian equivalent of D-Re-Mi and the percussion language of tabla. These musicians will take kids through a journey of Indian classical music, jazz, and American traditions. If you come 30 minutes prior to the show, you can join in for a warm-up with Raga Kids musicians. December 7, $10, 10:30-11:30 am and 2-3 pm. Peter Jay Sharp Building, 30 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217, bam.org
DIY Ornament Family Art Workshop
Kids ages 3 and up are invited to come make their own ornaments with their family! Each little artist gets four plastic ornaments that they can fill and decorate with glitter glue, beads, bell, yarn, and more. You’ll leave with four beautiful ornaments to add to your Christmas tree. December 8, $40 per child with one adult, 10:30-11:30 am. Private Picassos Art Studio, 237 5th Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11215, privatepicassos.com
Family Affair: Winter Wonderland
Celebrate the holiday season in a family-friendly winter wonderland. There will be festive art activities for the whole family and plenty of holiday-themed decor to get you into the holiday spirit. Make this Family Affair part of your exciting build-up to Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s Eve! Winter Wonderland is recommended for kids ages 4 to 12. December 7, free, 1-4 pm., 1040 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10456, bronxmusuem.org