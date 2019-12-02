Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: December 6-8

Hands On History: Make Your Own Scented Pomander

In the 18th and 19th centuries, oranges used to be a very special fruit since people could only enjoy them during the winter! Some of the oranges were used to make pomanders, spiced, scented ornaments that added to the holiday decor in homes and filled the house with a wonderful aroma. Little ones ages 3 and up are invited to make their own pomanders at King Manor for the holiday season. December 7, free, 1-4 pm. King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaican Ave., Jamaica, Queens, NY 11432, nycgovparks.org