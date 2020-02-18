Winter Sports for Your New York Kids to Try This February

It’s easy to get cooped up inside for the entire winter, but the best remedy for that is to try out some fun winter sports. Are you looking to join a new sports league? Maybe you just want your kids to try something new with a few one-time classes? Either way, February is the perfect time! From ice skating to golf, and gymnastics to flag football, we’ve rounded up the best places to have fun and stay active this month. Don’t let the winter blues get you down. Instead, let your kids climb, swing and skate their way into spring!
Looking for something a little different? Take a look at Parkour Classes for Kids in New York City: Freerunning and Ninja Skills.
Best Winter Sports to Try this Month:
-
Tennis at Advantage Tennis Clubs
Advantage Tennis provides a great introduction to the sport for newbies (and impeccable training for those already adept with the racquet). Their QuickStart program is organized into five distinct stages, so your child is always working at a level appropriate to their skill! After 6-18 months, they have the opportunity to graduate up to the next skill level and continue honing their skills! Once you enroll in QuickStart, you can also drop in at the Advantage Athletic Zone: weekend classes where they can play with other kids their age. And if you’re not quite sure whether tennis is right for your child, you can always test it out with a private lesson first!
Ages: 3 and up
Cost: $800-$1600 for 36 week session
Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club: 450 West 43rd St.
New York Tennis Club: 3801 Harding Ave., Bronx
Roosevelt Island Racquet Club: 281 Main Street, Roosevelt Island
-
Flag Football at Asphalt Green
Asphalt Green’s next flag football season begins on February 21st! This is the perfect chance for kids who love football to embrace the sport in New York City. And, because it’s flag football, you don’t have to worry about those pernicious tackle-related injuries. The season lasts 17 weeks, giving your kids the chance to really bond with their teammates and learn from their coaches. So if watching the Super Bowl inspired your kids to give football a shot, now is the perfect time!
Ages: 7-13
Cost: $700-$900 for 17 week season
Upper East Side: 555 East 90th St.
Battery Park City: 212 North End Ave.
-
Rock Climbing at Brooklyn Boulders
Brooklyn Boulders holds their Kids Academy classes everyday (4 pm-6 pm Monday – Friday and 9 am-11 am Saturday-Sunday). You can sign up for as many or as few classes as you prefer and choose the days that work best for your schedule. Brooklyn Boulders provides a holistic introduction to rock climbing where kids can learn both on and off the walls. The instructor ratio is 1:5, allowing each child to have personal support and attention. Best of all? Kids learn to fall down and get right back up again!
Ages: 5-12
Cost: $49 per class or $475 for 10 classes
Gowanus: 575 Degraw St., Brooklyn
Queensbridge: 23-10 41st Ave., Long Island City
-
Gymnastics at Chelsea Piers
No matter what age your child is or what skill level they’re at, Chelsea Piers has a class for them. The Little Athletes program caters to children from 12 months to 5 years old, while the youth classes go up to age 16. The spring program runs for 18 weeks, but if you’re looking for a shorter commitment, you can also check out their school break camps.
Ages: 1-16
Cost: $700-$1,000 for 18 sessions; $140 for one week camp
62 Chelsea Piers
-
Golf at Five Iron Golf
If your kids want to try out golf, but you don’t want to head all the way out to a driving range, Five Iron is the perfect solution. A team of US Kids-certified golf pros have created a five-week program where kids learn golf technique through indoor simulators. Classes are on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons and Saturday mornings, so you can pick the day that works best for your schedule. Let your kids brush up on their golf skills this winter, so that when the warm weather comes around they’re ready to get out there on the green!
Ages: 6-13
Cost: $300 for five class series
Flatiron: 138 5th Ave.
FiDi: 22 Stone St.
-
Dodgeball at Yorkville
Get a team of kids together for Yorkville’s dodgeball league. The league is divided into grades 2-3, 4-5, and 6-8 and the tournament for each age group comes around every three weeks. Instead of signing up as individuals, you register as a team, giving your kids a chance to get classmates and friends together for some sporty fun on a Friday night. And always remember the five Ds of dodgeball: “Dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge!”
Ages: 7-13
Cost: $175 per team per tournament
PS 169: East 88th St. between Park & Lexington
-
Ice Skating at Wollman Rink
If you missed your chance to sign up for the Wollman Rink Skating School this year, it’s not too late to try some private or semi-private lessons! Whether you’re interested in hockey, figure skating or ice dance, the coaches at Wollman can help you hone your skills. So let your kids make the most of their winter ice skates before Wollman closes in early April!
Ages: 3 and up
Cost: $50-75 for one lesson; $750-$2400 for 15 lesson pack
In Central Park (enter at 830 5th Ave.)