Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Best Online Theatre Activities and Classes for Kids

With COVID-19 limiting in-person activities, online options are opening for kids in all different subjects including theatre. These options range from free independent activities to semester-long workshops taught by professionals. Your kids can develop a range of different theatre skills including acting, dancing, art history, directing and more. No matter what kind of theatre experience you’re looking for, you can find an option perfect for you on this list.

If you’re not sure how to find other camps during COVID-19, check out our article Researching a Camp Amid Pandemic

Atlantic Acting School

Cost: Prices Vary

Atlantic Acting School is offering Spring Fling Classes and Summer Camps for kids and teens ages 4-18! In addition to creating characters and scripts, young actors have the opportunity to produce their own work. With 30+ interactive classes from musical theater to radio plays, film/TV, sketch, improv, scene study and more, they are sure to have something for your tiny tot or talented teen!

Broadway Bound Kids

Cost: Prices Vary

If you’re looking for longer-form programs during the summer, check out Broadway Bound Kids. They have virtual programs and master classes as well as free videos your kids can enjoy any time. Your kids will get a new theme every week to keep them entertained. You’ll get your money’s worth from these fun and interactive programs with excellent instructors that will give your kids the confidence to follow their theatre dreams.

Broadway from Home

Cost: Prices Vary

Broadway from Home offers online theatre classes for kids straight from the biggest stages in the country. Your kids will have the chance to participate in workshops run by Broadway stars and give live performances everyone in the family can enjoy. If your kids are looking for an authentic Broadway experience, they’ll find joy in these courses.

Broadway Training Center of Westchester

Cost: Prices Vary

The Broadway Training Center of Westchester has several course options to fit your needs. They have courses in singing, dancing, and acting to help improve your child’s overall theatre skills. Their programs run for a year and cover every age group and skill level. Whatever skills your kids want to improve on, they’ll find a course that fits their needs.

Broadway Weekends

Cost: $10 per Class or $45 monthly subscription

Broadway Weekends has an array of online musical theatre classes from incredible instructors for kids to enjoy. They offer all kinds of classes to improve one’s basic acting skills almost every day, allowing for a flexible schedule. Whether you’re looking for a one-time experience or a daily activity, you can find what you’re looking for here.

BroadwayWorld Online

Cost: Prices Vary

BroadwayWorld is partnering with the Institute for American Musical Theatre (IAMT) to bring you online theatre courses for kids of any age. They have classes focused on singing, dancing, and acting taught by members of IAMT. You’ll receive personal feedback from their highly trained professionals, and classes are flexible to your own schedule. They’ll give you insight into the skills needed to perform on stage, and will give your kids a great introduction into developing a lifetime commitment to the theatre.

The Bushwick Starr

Cost: Free

Bushwick Starr is providing at-home activities kids can complete on their own or with a group. Every week they release a new activity building on the last. Don’t worry if you missed a few weeks, all the activities are saved on their website for you to go back to. They focus on activities you can do as a family in New York City, and the assignments will help kids develop their character writing skills and awareness of the world around them at large.

Chickenshed NYC

Cost: $225-$300 for 10 week program

Chickenshed is a theatre company focused on inclusion and diversity. They want to provide your child with a positive experience in theatre. Chickenshed offers immersive live performances and semester-long workshops to participate in. Their focus on young children within the theatre community creates a positive environment in which your kids can grow their theatre experiences.

East Valley Children’s Theatre

Cost: Prices Vary

East Valley’s Children’s Theatre offers beginner and intermediate acting classes that focus on the core values every theatre performer needs. They also offer acting courses for on-camera acting and creative interactive story times for kids to get involved with. They meet almost every day of the week, making it easier to fit into your busy schedule. These varied courses will offer your child many lanes in which to enter theatre, and will give them skills off which they can build great acting skills.

Harlem School of the Arts

Cost: $460-$520 per semester

Harlem School of the Arts has a variety of art courses your child could get involved with. In addition to acting, they offer dance, animation, art, and ballet classes that students can enjoy. Each course runs for about four months, one day a week. These longer programs allow for kids to connect with their professors and fellow students, and give them more opportunities to develop their skills over time rather than in one class session.

Howard Meyer’s Acting Program

Cost: $150-$195 per program

If your child is focused on learning how to act and perform in theatre, this is an excellent choice. Howard Meyer’s is a center focused on improving the acting skills of young adults. Their programs run for six weeks, and are mainly on weekday evenings. The staff of highly capable performers give their students a well-rounded acting education. In these short weeks, you’ll see your child’s confidence in their abilities grow, and they’ll be rocking the grand stage in no time.

The Neighborhood Playhouse Junior School

Cost: Prices Vary

Neighborhood Playhouse offers classes in acting, singing, dance, film and improvisation, and anything else you can think of to improve your child’s theatre skills. With their amazing faculty, your kids will be able to increase their talents no matter what their skill level was coming into the course. Their upcoming programs include Dramatic Arts Training for students in 2nd – 12th grades from April 24 – June 5 on Saturdays and Summer Meisner Conservatory Training for students in 4th – 12th grades from April 6 – June 19th.

New Victory Arts Break

Cost: Free

New Victory is offering a variety of online videos giving kids a break to engage with the arts. Each arts break contains a few videos and activities to stimulate an arts eduction. New Victory has a focus on diverse art from around the world. These small lesson will take kids on a journey through the world, and expose them to the world of art that exists in the world at large.

Outschool

Cost: Prices Vary

Outschool provides access to hundreds of online courses ranging from one time courses to semester long programs. Their classes take place throughout the week at different times, insuring you’ll be able to find something that fits in your schedule. With plenty of niche options, there are no limits to what your child can learn. Whatever your child is interested in, they’ll be able to find classes here.

Pass Door

Cost: Prices Vary

Pass Door is a center focused on teaching dance to young actors. It’s the perfect program for kids who dream about performing in Broadway musicals, in fact many of the teachers are former or current Broadway performers. They offer dance classes for all age groups and all skill levels, so no matter what their sense of rhythm is like, kids will be able to follow along.

The Play Group Theatre

Cost: Prices Vary

The Play Group Theatre offers several different types of classes depending on what your child’s focus is within theatre. Located in White Plains, they offer full online and hybrid programs to help get kids involved whether they’re physically in the theatre or not. They’ll help kids connect with the theatre community as a whole, and give them tips to upgrade their skill set.

Steppenwolf

Cost: Free

Steppenwolf is creating free premium content to teach your kids about all different aspects of theatre. They have live workshops that you can tune into and develop skills in acting, writing, directing, and more. They also have an archive of past workshops that are available to watch any time. Your kids will be able to engage with theatre anytime they want without worrying about cost or skill level.

TADA!

Cost: $45 per session

TADA! is providing several online workshops featuring songs from Wicked, The Lion King, Frozen, Hamilton, and more. In these sessions, your kids will be able to work on vocal training, dance technique, choreography, and other fun theater activities. Your kids will get the chance to work with two professional NYC teaching artists and other students to develop their teamwork and communication skills. They’ll walk away with new songs to perform, and a new sense of confidence in their own amazing abilities.