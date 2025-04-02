20 Great Easter Events on Long Island
Long Island is hopping with festive Easter events, and we don’t want you to miss any of them! From egg hunts to skating to brunches with the Easter Bunny, everyone in the family will have an egg-citing time!
Nassau County
Easter Eggstravaganza
Beacon Church, 201 IU Willets Road, Albertson
Saturday, April 5, 10 am – 2 pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required
This annual event features crafts, food, activities, free raffle prizes, bounce houses, live music, the Easter Bunny, and more.
Egg Scramble
Adventureland, 2245 Route 110, Farmingdale
Saturday, April 5, 11 am
All ages
Included with admission: $39.50-$49.50
Children are invited to visit vendors throughout the park for spring surprises and giveaways!
Easter Egg Hunt 2025
Long Beach Recreation Center Fields, 700 Magnolia Blvd., Long Beach
Saturday, April 12, 9 am – 12 pm
Ages 7 and younger
Free
Advanced registration required
Long Beach Residents and School District Residents are invited to this exciting hunt that includes a special needs category. You are welcome to bring your own basket for collecting; bags for collecting eggs will also be provided.
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
Stew Leonard’s East Meadow, 1897 Front St., East Meadow
April 12-13, Saturday and Sunday, 9 – 10 am & 11 am – 12 pm
All ages
$19.99; $17.99 ages 11 and younger; free for ages 2 and younger
Join the team at Stew Leonard’s for a special Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, hosted by the Easter Bunny and Wow the Cow! Stew Leonard’s chefs will offer a buffet-style selection of your favorite breakfast treats. Each child will receive an Easter-themed gift and will be able to take a photo with the Easter Bunny.
Easter Egg Hunt at Heritage Farm & Garden
Heritage Farm and Garden, 6050 Northern Blvd., Muttontown
Saturday, April 12, 10 am – 4 pm
All ages
$5 in advance; $7 at the door; additional fee for crafts
Participate in this “eggstravagant” egg hunt, enjoy spring-themed crafts, take photos with “Heritage Harry” the Easter Bunny, create a special Easter themed craft, visit the farm animals, play fun lawn games, and much more.
Skate with the Easter Bunny
United Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Road, Seaford
Monday, April 14, 2:30 – 4:30 pm
All ages
$18.38-$33.32; $8.24 adult spectator
Get ready to lace up your skates and glide around the rink with the Easter Bunny himself. Don’t miss out on this egg-citing opportunity to celebrate Easter in a unique way. Grab your friends and family for a day of laughter, music, and, of course, skating with the Easter Bunny!
Easter Egg Hunt Egg-Stravaganza
Stew Leonard’s Farmingdale, 261 Airport Plaza Blvd., Farmingdale
Tuesday, April 15, 4 – 5:30 pm
Ages 8 and younger
Free
Stew Leonard’s invites children to join the farm fresh food store’s annual Easter Egg Hunt Egg-Stravaganza. Children will be given a bag to collect Easter eggs filled with candy and other prizes from the costumed characters throughout the store. Five lucky children will open an egg to reveal a special ticket redeemable at Customer Service for a grand prize: a WOW Easter Basket bursting with treats!
Dino Egg Hunt
Center for Science Teaching and Learning-Tanglewood Preserve, 1450 Tanglewood Road, Rockville Center
April 17-19, Thursday- Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm
All ages
Included with admission
Have you ever searched for a dinosaur egg? Join the hunt for dinosaur egg surprises, hidden treasures, and make a dino egg craft to take home!
Easter Egg Hunt
Church of Our Saviour Lutheran, 1901 Northern Blvd., Manhasset
Saturday, April 19, 10 am – 12 pm
All ages
Free
Church of Our Saviour Lutheran is hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt with a bouncy house, crafts, games, a service project and a visit from the big bunny himself.
Brunch with the Easter Bunny
The Roslyn, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, 1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn
Saturday, April 19, 11 am – 1 pm
All ages
Tickets start at $68 per adult and $38 per child ages 3-12; free for children younger than 3
Reservations required by April 11th
Hop on over to Brunch with the Easter Bunny! Indulge in an extensive brunch buffet. Take photos with the Easter Bunny. Enjoy children’s entertainment & activities. Each child receives a special gift from the Easter Bunny.
Celebrate Easter
Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City
Sunday, April 20, 1 – 3 pm
Ages 3 and older
Included with admission: $16-$18
Easter is observed during the spring and always falls on a Sunday. Eggs are an important symbol of this holiday, representing new life and rebirth. Stop by to decorate your own egg and learn about this Easter tradition. This is a drop-in program; it takes approximately 10 minutes and is yours to keep.
Suffolk County
Baby’s First Egg Hunt
Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Sag Harbor Tpke., Bridgehampton
Sunday, April 9, 10 – 11 am
Ages 0-3
$19; free for members
Crawl, shake and move during a special music class and explore eggs filled with treats!
Easter Egg Hunt in the Trees
The Adventure Park at Long Island, 75 Colonial Springs Rd Gate 3, Wheatley Heights
April 11-20; see website for complete schedule
All ages
$57
The Easter Bunny has taken things to the next level—literally. He’s ditching the bushes and hiding eggs way up high! Your mission? Spot the eggs with your eyes as you climb and score a sweet treat at the end.
CMEE’s Egg Hunt
Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Sag Harbor Tpke., Bridgehampton
Saturday, April 12, 9:30 – 11:30 am
All ages
$30; $10 members
Kids will design and decorate their own flower pots, plant spring flowers, and search for “Eco” Eggs containing treats and other goodies that have been hidden inside and around the Museum. And make sure you’ve got those cameras ready…a very special guest is rumored to be hopping in and dropping by that day.
2025 Orient Beach State Park Spring Egg Hunt
Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road (Route 25), Orient
Saturday, April 12, 11 am – 6 pm
Ages 9 and younger
Free; $8 Vehicle use fee
Children are invited to hunt for eggs, take photos with the Spring Bunny, enjoy children’s activities and family entertainment.
2025 Belmont Lake State Park Spring Egg Hunt
Belmont Lake State Park, 625 Belmont Road, North Babylon
Saturday, April 12, 12 – 2 pm
Ages 9 and younger
Free; $8 vehicle use fee
This celebration features an egg hunt for children up to nine years old, photos with the Spring Bunny, a princess meet and greet, pony rides, a petting zoo, children’s games, and family entertainment. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.
Easter and Spring Farm Festival
The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E Main Street, Smithtown
Saturday, April 12, 12 – 4 pm
All ages
$10; free for children younger than 3
Enjoy a day of festivities, cherished memories, and “egg-citing” rewards. While there won’t be a traditional egg hunt, this will be a kinder Easter Festival filled with delightful activities for the whole family. After completing a scavenger hunt, children will be rewarded with two special Easter eggs, symbolizing the joy of the season. Bring your baskets, smiles, and laughter!
Dragon Egg Workshop
The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor
Friday, April 18, 11 am – 1 pm
Ages 5 and older
$6-$8 admission + $10 participant; $5 for members
From fire-breathing dragons to galloping unicorns – did you know the stories of many mythical animals were originally inspired by sea creatures? Explore the legends surrounding these fantastical beasts, then create your own dragon egg with gilded sea shells!
Easter Celebration at The Shoppes
The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River
Saturday, April 19, 11 am – 5 pm
All ages
Free admission; fee for activities
Celebrate Easter with carousel rides, a bounce house, and a free photo with the Easter Bunny with your own camera. There will also be a collection for non-perishable food items to help local families in need.
Sunday Brunch with the Easter Bunny at East Wind
East Wind Long Island, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River
Sunday, April 20, 10:30 am – 3:30 pm
All ages
$69.95; $29.95 ages 3-10
Celebrate Easter at East Wind – bunny and all! Easter Brunch includes a full gourmet buffet, a kids’ station, and a cash bar.
