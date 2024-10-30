What to Do With Leftover Halloween Candy

Once trick-or-treating is done, you may be wondering what to do with all the leftover Halloween candy. Bits of chocolate and caramel, or chewy gummy bears and worms are all tasty but shouldn’t be consumed in a large amount. Thankfully, there are plenty of things you can do with the leftover Halloween candy from art projects to donations.

We’ve rounded up a few options for your leftover Halloween candy so you can help someone else satisfy their sweet tooth.

Art Projects

Unlock your kiddo’s inner Picasso and have some fun with art projects! Candy doesn’t always need to be eaten, and having it go towards an art project can help stimulate the creative senses. Pinterest is a great resource for art projects with leftover candy. You can try these Halloween candy people with leftover Smarties, Kit Kats, and Milky Ways, or take a stab at making candy corn picture frames or turkeys with the iconic tricolored candy.

DIY Trail Mix

Scatter your sweet treats and make a healthy snack like trail mix! A combination of nuts such as cashews, peanuts, and almonds, along with bits of chocolate like Kit Kats, Twix, and more can create a tasty snack filled with protein! You can store it in the freezer for months or use it for a lunchbox treat for the remainder of November!

Switch Witch

If you’re not up for a sugar rush, the Switch Witch is here to save the day. Children can exchange a bowl of their leftover candy and the Switch Witch will leave them with a small toy! Introduce the character to them through the Switch Witch book, and while your little ones are asleep, go ahead and make the switcheroo!

Donations

Lots of places accept donated Halloween candy, including churches, dentists, and even local businesses. Below is a list of places you can donate your candy to a good cause, including deployed soldiers and children who aren’t able to go trick or treating.

Halloween Buy Back programs are always a hit. Kids can trade in their Halloween candy for food, goodies, or services at nearby shops. Many of these businesses then donate the candy to troops or veterans, including dentists’ offices and charitable organizations.

The Ronald McDonald House is well-known for its charity work around Halloween. You can drop off your extra candy to help kids who are sick or can’t go trick-or-treating. It’s a great way for kids to share the fun with their friends and learn about being thankful and giving back!

Share the love this Halloween by sending your extra candy to soldiers! Treats for Troops helps service members enjoy snacks while they’re on duty. To donate, just look up a drop-off location near you using your zip code, or mail your treats to their Texas headquarters at Soldiers’ Angels Treats for Troops, 2895 NE Loop 410, Suite 107, San Antonio, Texas, 78218.

Operation Gratitude is a non-profit that shows appreciation for our service members. Their Halloween Candy Give-Back Program has been a fun tradition since 2007. Check out their website to see how you can donate, or shoot them an email at ​​candy@operationgratitude.com.

