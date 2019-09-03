Baby Shark Live! Comes to Kings Theatre in November

Baby Shark Live! Is Coming to NYC

By now, you’ve probably heard the Pinkfong Baby Shark song…the global sensation with over 3 billion views worldwide! Sharks must always keep moving, so Pinkfong’s viral song and dance sensation will come to life when Baby Shark Live!, the brand new, fully immersive concert experience from Pinkfong and Round Room Live, comes to the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on November 8.

The live show is based on Pinkfong’s viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, Baby Shark. Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana Dance, and of course, Baby Shark! In this one of a kind live experience young, fans will be dancing in the aisles as Baby Shark and his friends go on fun adventures to learn about shapes, colors, numbers and so much more!

“We’re thrilled to bring Baby Shark Live to families across the country,” says the Stephen Shaw (the tour’s producer and co-president of Round Room Live). “There’s something incredibly special about Baby Shark and it’s exciting to create a show that not only includes singing and dancing but an education component as well.”

A typical performance of Baby Shark Live! is around 80 minutes in length (including one 20 minute intermission) featuring singing, dancing and saving the day! If your child has celebrated their first birthday they will need a ticket to the performance. The show is catered for ages 2-6, but Baby Shark Live! is enjoyable for the whole family!

Get Your Tickets

Fans can visit babysharklive.com now for tour dates, ticket information, and one-of-a-kind meet and greet packages. The Baby Shark Live Meet and Greet Package features access to an after-show Meet and Greet photo opportunity with your favorite characters, Baby Shark and Pinkfong, along with an exclusive Baby Shark Live! souvenir.

Follow Them on Social Media

Follow Baby Shark Live social media for pre-sale access and exclusive tour content.

Follow Baby Shark Live! here: babysharklive.com, facebook.com, twitter.com, instagram.com

About Pinkfong:

Pinkfong is a global entertainment brand that creates award-winning kids’ content for families around the world. Pinkfong has over 4,000 songs and stories within its vast library of children’s content, which can be accessed on the App Store and Google Play, as well as on YouTube and Amazon Video. Pinkfong’s accolades include the Amazon Video Direct Star, YouTube’s Diamond Play Button and Google Play’s Best Family App of 2014-2017.

For more information, please visit the Pinkfong website, subscribe to its YouTube channel, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

About Round Room Live, an Entertainment One company:

Round Room is a live entertainment company that specializes in the production and promotion of live family entertainment, arena shows, concert tours, theatrical performances and touring exhibitions. In 2018, Round Room was acquired by global independent studio Entertainment One (eOne), industry leaders across the family and brand space. Over the last 10 years and now under eOne, the senior management of Round Room have served as the Tour Producer for Bodies: The Exhibition; Lead Producer of Rock of Ages, Executive Producer of Fuerza Bruta; Tour Promotor for An Evening with Oprah Winfrey and An Evening with Al Pacino; Jurassic World: The Exhibition; and most recently, Executive Producer of The Rolling Stones Exhibitionism, all while producing and promoting some of the biggest kids tours to date, including Yo Gabba Gabba Live and PJ Masks Live. Current projects include PJ Masks Live! Save the Day Tour, Thank You Canada Tour, Rock the Rink Tour, which launches in October 2019 and Mandela: The Official Exhibition, which launched in London on February 8th, 2019.

If you are looking for other fun activities around NYC to do with the family, visit 52 Free Things to Do in New York City With Kids.