What a Difference the Lycée Makes – Open House Season Kicks Off

A spark of creativity ignites in a child’s earliest years. A smart education nurtures it, with joy, rigor and hearts open to the world.

The admissions team at the Lycée Français de New York extends a warm bienvenue to New York families to discover all the Lycée has to offer growing minds.

With a renewed virtual open house season launching on Thursday, September 21, globally oriented families will have plenty of opportunity to learn about French-American education at its finest from Nursery to 12th grade and beyond.

Meet the Admissions Team

Taking place on select Thursday mornings, Café and Conversations are informal Zoom meetings with the admissions team and various members of the school administration designed to answer your questions about the admissions process, financial aid, the Secondardy division and College Counseling.

Discover the Lycée Difference

Early evening open houses are planned online by theme:

Bienvenue , Thursday, September 21, an overview a child’s journey through the Lycée Affording the Lycée , Tuesday, October 5, a review of tuition assistance with the school’s financial aid officer Primary School Overview , Tuesday, October 19, will guide you through the signature programs, expert teachers, events, traditions, and curricular highlights Bébé Bilingue , Tuesday, November 9, shares how the Lycée guides preschoolers to develop fluency in English and French from their earliest years Current Parents Panel, Tuesday, January 11, will be a conversation with current parents about their experiences at the Lycée and Lycée community life



Along the way, you’ll meet teachers, students, parents and school leaders.

Register here to start your child’s bilingual journey today !