West Side Fest is Back and Bigger in Its Second Year

Photo by Max Touhey

Celebrate the cultural hub of Manhattan’s West Side with the return of West Side Fest this summer, July 12 to 14.

Over the course of three days, families will be able to take part in festivities sponsored by a group of museums, parks, performing arts centers and cultural institutions located in Manhattan. 

The second iteration of the festival this year will offer free admission, special indoor and outdoor programming, crafts for kids and families, artmaking activities for all, performances and more. 

Here’s a look at just some of the events you and your family can expect to find over the course of West Side Fest’s three-day installation! Be sure to check out the full schedule

Friday, July 12

Whitney Museum of American Art

Teens can make art at the museum’s Open Studio for Teens from 1 to 3 pm. The whole family can enjoy the museum’s annual staff art show, STAFF ONLY, at Westbeth Gallery from 1 to 6 pm as well as free admission and artmaking activities during the museum’s Free Friday Nights from 5 to 10 pm. 

Hudson Guild

Stop by the Triennial Children’s Art Show from 10 am to 6 pm, which will feature works created by children in the Guild’s after-school artmaking program taught by instructors from the Children’s Museum of Art. The Hudson Guild will also host the Defloree History Series with artist Valerie Hallier from 10 am to 5 pm. 

Little Island

Take a Creative Break from 11 am to 1 pm with teaching artist Georgie Flores. Flores will lead a landscape watercolor painting workshop for all ages. 

The Rubin Museum of Art 

Attend a special K2 Friday Night from 6 to 10 pm with free admission, art, cocktails and multiple DJs from the Ragini Festival. Attend from 7 to 8 for a ticketed live musical performance by a trio of Indian classical musicians from Brooklyn Raga Massive. 

Saturday, July 13

The High Line

In partnership with the Andrew Heiskill Braille and Talking Book Library, the High Line will host Family Art Moment: Dream Wilder with Us. Families can make art, read and participate in learning activities for all ages. There will also be A Celebration of Wellness, including Zumba, Senior Stretch and Tai Chi, in celebration of the High Line’s fifteenth birthday. 

IndieSpace and West Village Rehearsal Co-Op

Watch an Open Rehearsal featuring Divine Riot Company’s performance of Five Times in One Night. Later in the afternoon, Open Rehearsal will continue with a presentation by Ali Keller from 2 to 5 pm. 

Poster House

Celebrate the Poster House’s fifth anniversary with their annual block party. On top of free admission to the museum all day long, the block party will feature performances, games, prizes and art making activities for all ages. 

Hudson River Park

Visit Explore & Play, where families can enjoy music, activities, face painting and more in Hudson River Park’s 14th Street Park. 

Sunday, July 14

Whitney Museum of American Art

Even if you make your way to the Whitney earlier in the weekend, be sure to come back on Sunday. Enjoy the museum’s Free Second Sundays, which includes artmaking, tours, classes and other special activities. Drop in for free storytimes with the New York Public Library, see the museum’s annual staff art show and more. 

Chelsea Factory

What can be better than a day-long dance battle? See the Ladies of Hip-Hop dance it out in Ladies Battle! Watch as some of the world’s best female dancers compete in one-on-one dance-offs, and there will be a lineup of all-female DJs spinning classic hits. 

All Weekend Long

New York City AIDS Memorial

Visitors are invited to remember and reflect from 7 am to 11 pm all weekend long. 

The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center

Stop in for free admission all weekend long, where visitors can stop by to explore exhibitions. Check for hours daily. 

Know Before You Go

West Side Fest is accessible by subway, bus, the High Line, bike or car. While many of the events and programs offered as part of the festival are free, some may require advanced registration. Check to confirm details from each organization on West Side Fest’s website.

Stay in the know on the go with the Bloomberg Connects free arts and culture app. You can navigate the full schedule, learn about participating organizations and more.  
About the Author

Kaitlyn Riggio

Kaitlyn Riggio is the Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a central New Jersey native and resident and holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and cinema and media studies from Boston University. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, catching the latest show on Broadway, binging Survivor, and watching hockey.

New York Family June 2024

