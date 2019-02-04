Weekend Planner: Best Weekend Events for Families (February 8-10)

New York Family's Camp Fairs

Though it may be starting to look and feel more like winter everyday here in New York City, it’s actually the perfect time to start thinking of sunnier days — especially if you’re a city parent planning to send your child to summer camp in 2019. With so many options — sleepaway camps, day camps in the city, day camps out of the city, and specialty camps, to name a few broad categories — the search process can be overwhelming, especially for parents new to the process. New York Family’s signature Camp Fair series — presented in partnership with the American Camp Association, New York & New Jersey (ACA NY-NJ) — aims to help local parents connect with scores of ACA-accredited camps for children of all ages.

The Camp Fair series runs from December through April, with the next Fairs of the season slated for February 9 (Cobble Hill, Brooklyn) and February 10 (Park Slope); all Fairs run from 12-3pm. All Fairs are free and open to the public (though pre-registration is encouraged), family-friendly, and feature a mix of 30-50 different camps (exact camps vary by date and location).