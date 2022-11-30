Visit Macy’s Santaland This Winter

The young and young-at-heart will be transported into their happy holiday dreams come true at Macy’s Santaland. Visitors from around the globe visit Santaland each and every holiday season for nearly 160 years to experience the celebrated Christmas village and a special visit with Santa Claus.

The beloved holiday tradition returns to Macy’s Santaland by advance reservation and digitally with an immersive digital experience with Macy’s Santaland at Home. It’s breathtaking for kids of all ages and a dose of pure holiday magic.

The Experience

Upon arrival to Santaland, board the Macy’s Santaland Express to the North Pole Station and prepare to be greeted by happy elves and to be mesmerized by the full glory of this seasonal Santaland.

There’s a gift wrap station with elves hard at work, a sweet shop with delectable holiday baked goods on display, and an Enchanted Forest with adorable animals all festive and fun for the season, including two little lambs kissing under the mistletoe.

Follow the path to the illuminated Rainbow Bridge, a colorful sight for all to see and a great photo opp. At the intersection of Naughty and Nice Streets be sure to head down Nice Street to see the whirling and twirling pig ballerinas dancing the Nutcracker, spectacular Lionel trains rocking around the Christmas Tree, and miniature displays of NYC, delivering presents from everyone’s Christmas lists.

Guests ultimately arrive at Santa’s Workshop where everyone is sure to be in awe when they catch a glimpse of Santa’s sleigh, stacked high as the sky with presents. There’s even an official countdown to Christmas to remind us all that soon Santa Claus is coming to town.

Last but not least, visitors will arrive at North Pole Village, passing under a beautiful “Believe” sign and making their way through a thick maze of illuminated Christmas trees, and at the end is Santa Claus himself. Visitors will be overjoyed as Santa calls them into his office where he will be checking his list, and inviting you take a seat on one of the gift-shaped chairs. Kids will savor every speaking with Santa about their holiday wish lists and the true meaning of Christmas.

Kids will want to go back and do it all over again! It is sure to be a cherished family tradition that children and parents alike look forward to year after year.

Bonus: H oliday Windows

When at Macy’s Santaland, make sure to visit Macy’s holiday windows. This year’s whimsical displays celebrate togetherness and festive nostalgia with Macy’s favorite reindeer, Tiptoe, as she visits her woodland friends to spread holiday magic and cheer.

Essential Info

Santaland is accessible to all and admission is free. All visitors are gifted a free 2022 Santaland pin. Parents should know that families can snap their own cherished photos with Santa and official Santaland photos and souvenirs are available for purchase as well.

To meet the jolly guy in red, head to Macy’s Herald Square, 8th floor, across from Au Bon Pain. Santa greets children of all ages, starting the day after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve, Monday, December 24.

Because Santa is always the most popular guy in town this time of year, it is highly recommended that you book your reservation well in advance. Families can now make a reservation online five days in advance of the visit and reservations open daily at 6:30am. Word on the Naughty and Nice Streets has it that Monday-Thursday are generally easier to score Santaland reservations and tend to be less crowded than the weekends.

