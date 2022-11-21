Nutcracker Performances Around New York 2022

Nutcracker performances are a Christmas season staple. There are countless opportunities to experience this timeless classic with your family as Christmas gets closer. Whether you’re looking for a classic ballet or something for your younger children, we’ve rounded up the best Nutcracker performances around New York this season!

Manhattan

Lincoln Center: David H. Koch Theater, Broadway at 64th Street, Upper West Side

November 25-December 31, See website for schedule

Ages 5 and older

Tickets start at $45

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker®, based on the Alexandre Dumas père version of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s tale, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King (1816), features elaborate stage elements and intricate lighting that unleash the viewers’ imagination by providing visual effects that are extraordinarily grand. While these technical achievements are wonderful fun, it is Balanchine’s choreography that sustains the ballet through two acts.

Rudolf Nureyev Studio in the Historic Landmark City Center, 130 W. 56th St., 6th floor, Midtown

November 26-December 18, Saturday and Sundays, 7pm

All ages

$53.92

Great for creating memories, the story of sweet little Clara, her toymaker uncle and a Nutcracker toy that transforms into a prince has captivated viewers of all ages for years. Filled with funny battles with the mice and flavors from a worldwide journey to the Kingdom of Sweets. Chiara Ajkun’s version for Ajkun Ballet Theatre is wonderful for children and adults alike and completed by complimentary photos with the cast.

Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey St., Financial District

December 2-4, Friday, 7pm; Saturday, 1pm and 7pm; Sunday, 1pm

Free.

Advanced registration required.

The beloved holiday ballet performed to Tchaikovsky’s cherished score is set Art Nouveau-style circa 1907 with innovative choreography by long-time New York Theatre Ballet choreographer, Keith Michael. The acclaimed dance company will present four ticketed performances in the Winter Garden.

Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, Midtown

December 3-22, 11am and 2pm on weekends and select weekdays

All ages

Tickets start at $52.50; Select Pay What You Choose Tickets Available for Each Performance

You’ve been invited to Clara-Marie’s holiday party! Join Clara-Marie and the Prince as they travel to a magical kingdom filled with delicious treats, dancing flowers, and a pesky mouse king in this interactive holiday classic reimagined for your youngest theatergoers! Adapted for young audiences, this performance celebrates and explores imagination, family, tradition, and female empowerment.

The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, 695 Park Avenue, Upper East Side

December 9-11, Friday, 7pm; Saturday, 2pm and 7pm; Sunday, 12pm and 5pm

All ages

$75

This year will be the 26th anniversary of The Yorkville Nutcracker, set in 1895, which includes lavish sets and costumes and takes the audience on a tour through Olde New York’s most beloved landmarks, including a holiday party at Gracie Mansion, dancing at the Crystal Palace in the New York Botanical Garden, and skating in Central Park.

The Riverside Theatre, 91 Claremont Ave., Morningside Heights

December 16-18, Friday, 7pm; Saturday, 2pm; Sunday, 1pm

Ages 5 and older

$20-$28

Head to this performance of the timeless holiday classic. Clara receives the gift of her beloved Nutcracker at a holiday party and magic unfolds. Dolls come to life, the soldiers and mice battle and Clara takes a journey through the Land of the Snowflakes to the Land of the Sweets, where she meets the Sugar Plum Fairy. Featuring local young dancers and a cast of seasoned professionals, this family friendly show is sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, 199 Chambers St., Tribeca

December 17-18, Saturday, 5:30pm; Sunday, 11am, 3:30pm, and 6:30pm

All ages

$25-$35

The students of Cobble Hill Ballet perform a magical version of The Nutcracker. From battling Soldiers and Sugar Plum fairies, to an Arabian princess, waltzing Flowers and more! Clara is swept up in a most beautiful, festive ballet. A perfect ballet for children and adults alike to enjoy this holiday season.

Bronx

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Blvd West, Bronx

Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, Dec 18, 12:30pm and 4:30pm

All ages

Tickets start at $31

Westchester Ballet Company’s Nutcracker is a spectacular, enchanting, full-length presentation of the beloved holiday classic featuring a cast of 100 dancers. This sumptuous ballet, set in 1830s Europe, tells the story of young Clara as she travels on a magical journey on Christmas Eve with the fantastical Nutcracker at her side. WBC’s production is notable not only for its exquisite choreography, set to Tschaikovsky’s beautiful score, but also for its opulent costumes and special effects.

Brooklyn

Kings Theatre, 1027 Flatbush Ave., Flatbush

Saturday, December 17, 2pm and 7pm

All Ages

Tickets start at $30

A re-imagined holiday classic, The Brooklyn Nutcracker fuses ballet, hip-hop and a myriad of world dance genres to create a new tradition for today’s audience. New York’s only culturally inclusive production, The Brooklyn Nutcracker transforms familiar Nutcracker characters and scenes to represent the diverse traditions and vibrant culture of melting pot Brooklyn. From the landscape of the old Dutch Brooklyn to the iconic Flatbush Avenue, the production is fresh and full of virtuosity and celebrates the borough we call home.

Queens

Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Avenue South, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Corona

Saturday, December 3, 10am; 1:30pm; 5pm

All ages

$30; $15 ages 12 and younger

Go on a magical journey through Clara’s eyes. Dive into her dreams, filled with dance, suspense and beauty.

LaGuardia Performing Arts Center, 31-10 Thomson Ave., Long Island City

December 16-18, Friday, 7pm; Saturday, 12:30pm and 7pm; Sunday, 12:30pm

All ages

$25-$50

Students from the Joffrey Ballet School’s Ballet Trainee Program, Children’s & Youth Ballet Program, and the New Jersey City University Orchestra will present the full-length two act holiday tradition, “The Nutcracker 2022”.

Westchester

Paramount Hudson Valley Theater, 1008 Brown St, Peekskill

Saturday, November 26, 7-9pm

All ages

$33-$175

Step into the whimsical, magical world of one of the most beloved fairy tales, coming to the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater this Holiday Season! A part of the World Ballet Series, the Nutcracker is performed live by a multinational cast of 50 professional ballet dancers gathered to bring the most beloved holiday tradition to life. A family-friendly experience accompanied by Tchaikovsky’s timeless score, over 150 hand-sewn costumes, hand-crafted sets and classic Marius Petipa choreography.

Linda Kelly Theater at the New Rochelle High School, 265 Clove Road, New Rochelle

Friday, December 2, 7pm and Saturday, December 3, 2pm and 7pm

All ages

$35

The Nutcracker performed by Ajkun Ballet Theatre and Children from the local Community is perfect for creating memories. The story of sweet little Clara, her toymaker uncle and a Nutcracker toy that transforms into a prince has captivated viewers of all ages for years. Filled with funny battles with the mice and flavors from a worldwide journey to the Kingdom of Sweets. Chiara Ajkun’s version for Ajkun Ballet Theatre is wonderful for children and adults alike and completed by complimentary photos with the cast.

Paramount Hudson Valley Theater, 1008 Brown Street, Peekskill

Sunday, December 18, 3:30pm

3 and older

$20

Don’t miss this local, family-oriented rendition of a classic holiday favorite ballet, The Nutcracker! The Nutcracker, Short and Sweet offers the timeless music of Tchaikovsky, favorite dances performed by a company of committed dancers from the Hudson Valley, engaging narration, and costumes that will delight every guest. Narrated from the point of view of Clara and only 1 hour long, this easy to follow performance is sure to keep the attention of even the youngest audience members.

Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St., Tarrytown

Sunday, December 18, 3pm and 6pm

All ages

$35; $25 children 12 and younger

An enchanting hour-long production of The Nutcracker, created for younger audiences, yet sophisticated enough for adults! Founded in 1978, New York Theatre Ballet has earned national attention for its artistry and elegant restorations and revivals of masterworks by great choreographers. It is equally committed to performing innovative hour-long ballets based on children’s literature for family audiences.

Long Island

Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main Street, Suite 1, Port Washington

Saturday, November 26, 11am and 3pm and Sunday, November 27, 2pm

3 years and older

$35-$40; $28 children

The LI Ballet Theatre is delighted to present its 35th annual production, slightly abridged and narrated making this a perfect experience for young children. Kick off your holiday season with the magic and beauty of this classical ballet masterpiece featuring the music of Tchaikovsky. This production is performed by professional dancers supported by aspiring professional dancers from across the tri-state region.

Ballet Long Island, 1863 Pond Rd., Ronkonkoma

December 14-17, Wednesday, 11am and 12:15pm; Friday, 7pm; Saturday, 1pm and 3pm

All ages

$20; $10 children and senior citizens

This program visits the enchanted ” Land of Sweets” and the famous well- known music that everyone loves and danced to by the delightful performers from Ballet Long Island. Chocolate from Spain, Coffee from Arabia, Tea from China, Candy Canes from Russia, Flutes and Flowers are some of the wonderful variations that can be seen in this program. The Sugar Plum Fairy and her Prince also perform solos and a Grand Pas De Deux. This is a great introduction to classical music and classical dance.

John Cranford Adams Playhouse at Hofstra University, 118 Hofstra University, Hempstead

Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18, 12pm and 5pm

5 and older

$42; $32 seniors and younger than 12

The 40th season of this beloved holiday classic features a growing tree, a magical snow storm, and guest stars from New York City Ballet.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post/720 Northern Blvd., Brookville

Saturday, December 17, 1pm and 6pm and Sunday, December 18, 2pm

All ages

$49-$89

Choreographed by Maurice Brandon Curry and featuring a live orchestra under the baton of Eglevsky Ballet’s musical director, David Bernard. The professional company and the students from the academy present this magical holiday classic complete with a growing Christmas tree, a magical snow forest, and waltzing flowers.

CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale

Tuesday, December 27, 3pm and 7pm

All ages

$45

The Nutcracker full length story ballet is fun for the entire family. Follow Clara as she embarks on a journey filled with brave soldiers, dancing snowflakes and excitement.

Rockland/Bergen

Rockland Community College, 145 College Rd, Suffern

December 9-11, Friday, 7pm*; Saturday, 12pm*, 3:30pm*, and 7pm; Sunday, 1pm* and 4pm

All ages

$25-$30

*Narrated Performance

Rockland County families have been enjoying RYDE’s production of The Nutcracker Ballet for over forty years. Coached by highly trained, seasoned professionals, our students grow in confidence and technique, and enjoy the benefits of performing in a fully-staged ballet experience.

Mayo Performing Arts Center, 100 South Street, Morristown

December 16-27, See website for schedule

Ages 5 and older

$35-$75

New Jersey Ballet’s beloved annual tradition enchants youngsters and grown-ups alike with splendid dancing, eye-popping special effects and a touch of holiday magic, set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score performed live by New Jersey Symphony.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center, 1 Center St., Newark

Saturday, December 17, 2pm and 7:30pm

All ages

$25-$75

NJPAC’s original holiday extravaganza remixes and reimagines Tchaikovsky’s ballet with supercharged hip hop choreography. A dozen unstoppable all-star dancers go full-out from start to finish, wrapping the classic story of The Nutcracker in New York City style. Expect twists, turns and tons of fun in this full-length show that celebrates love, community and the magic of the season. Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop’s founding fathers, sets the mood as guest MC.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center, 1 Center St., Newark

Sunday, December 18, 3pm

All ages

$39-$89

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine’s holiday spectacle transports you to a dazzling winter wonderland in this special matinee performance. Step into choreographer Andrei Litvinov’s magical world of toy soldiers and colorful characters. Tchaikovsky’s beloved score is full of instantly recognizable music, including “Waltz of the Flowers,” “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” “Waltz of the Snowflakes” and more. It’s a magical classic for all ages.