The Best Holiday Markets in NYC 2020: For Kids and Families

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Look no further because NYC offers only the best of the best when it comes to fashion, home goods, art, food and more. This year may look different than the rest; however, some of the city’s most iconic holiday markets are still open for business and have adjusted procedures to enforce social distancing so that families can shop safely and enjoy the holiday cheer outside of the house. You can purchase everything from home-made to name-brand at these holiday markets in NYC!

Psst…Need to buy new winter clothing for the kids? Check out 10 Warmest Winter Coats for Kids in 2020

The Best Holiday Markets in NYC This Year:

New York, NY 10018

Bryant Park is known for being one of the best parks in NYC, and its magical Winter Village is back! You’ll find about 60 kiosks around the park containing local crafts, jewelry, food, gifts from all over the world and more. The park has reconfigured the number and layout of the shops, which allow for spacious walkways to avoid congestion. Additionally, visitor numbers are monitored and hand-washing stations are available throughout the park. You won’t find anything as unique as the artwork and cuisine that is sold in Bryant Park’s Winter Village!

Hours: Mon.-Fri. : 11 am – 8 pm; Sat. & Sun. : 10 am – 8 pm

89 E 42nd St

Grand Central’s Holiday Fair is the ultimate holiday New York City experience. Artwork, clothing, accessories, home goods, toys and more can be found in Vanderbilt Hall from Nov. 16 to Dec. 24. Although smaller than normal, this shopping spree will still be ever-so-productive with all of the holiday cheer. Grand Central has implemented focus on handcrafted American-made products, frequent cleaning, and a climate-controlled space for customers to feel comfortable while shopping, and it is even hosting a Virtual Holiday Fair that will be open 24/7 completely online!

Hours: Vary according to vendor

Admirals Row 1 Flushing Ave. (located at the corner of Flushing Ave. and Navy St.)

Brooklyn’s own Navy Yard Holiday Market offers Brooklyn-exclusive goods with over 40 vendors ranging from food, wine, clothing, accessories, wellness and skincare! There is even going to be a create-your-own gift section that will feature cookie decorating, ornament engraving and screen-printing bags and prints. Some COVID-19 protocols include hand sanitizing stations, routined bathroom cleanings and PPE available for purchase. The historical market will be open from Dec. 7-8, along with the virtual market that will run until Jan. 3!

Hours: 12 pm – 6 pm

8th Avenue (between 57 st. & 58 st.)

Shop your way through the subway! This super-edgy underground market is very on-brand for NYC, and we are loving it. You’ll find 39 kiosks consisting of the tastiest macaroons, eateries, hair cutteries, jewelry and more. The best part? No metro card required! Grab your mask and head for this unique market in Columbus Circle. You can be the one to decide if everything really does taste better underground!

Hours: Vary according to vendor

Closed Markets This Year:

All markets follow New York State COVID-19 regulations and require face coverings when shopping.