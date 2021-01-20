Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, which means it’s time for chocolates, red hearts, and exchanging valentines. With Valentine’s Day looking a little differently this year, the fun children’s tradition of exchanging valentines at school might have to be done virtually.

If you are looking for some ideas on how your child can give Valentine’s Day cards to their friends in class, why not send them an e-card? E-cards are virtual cards that can be sent by email. They typically feature animations, songs, and sometimes even interactive elements, like games and quizzes. You also can include a personalized message and, sometimes, even a gift.

Here are eight websites that specialize in sending Valentine’s Day e-cards.

Best Websites to Send Valentine’s Day E-cards

Hallmark always has amazing cards to give to your favorite people, and their e-card selection does not disappoint. Their Valentine’s Day e-cards come in a variety of genres and brands that your child is bound to find one they’d love.

In typical e-card fashion, these cards are animated. Children will enjoy characters moving across the screen, the wacky sound effects, and personalizing their own messages to their friends and classmates.

Here are a couple of the cards on the website:

“A Heartfelt Adventure” e-card is a cute, short animation that features a valentine heart, spreading kindness throughout their journey.

“Sending a Little Magic” e-card showcases Mickey Mouse’s magic skills as he sends hearts and messages to the viewer.

American Greetings is another website where your child can send Valentine’s Day e-cards to their friends and classmates. What is unique about American Greetings’ cards is that some of their e-cards are interactive. Children will enjoy popping balloons, clearing away confetti, or chasing butterflies before getting to read a special message.

American Greetings has over 100 valentine e-cards to choose from, so your child is sure to find the perfect one to send. While some of their e-cards are interactive, there are others that feature animations, songs, and even quizzes.

“Special You” features a small heart singing a sweet message to the recipient.

The “Valentine Balloons” is an interactive e-card where the viewer can pop the balloons to reveal messages.

Jacquie Lawson designs impressive e-cards to suit any occasion. Their Valentine’s Day collection has a variety of e-cards to choose from that will dazzle children. Their selection features beautifully animated scenes that also have interactive elements, like games and puzzles.

Watch a chef make delicious treats for Valentine’s Day in “The Chocolate Shop” e-card.

The “Sweet Surprise” e-card features the creation of a valentine and includes a fun, chocolate memory game at the end.

If you’re looking for another e-card website, Blu Mountain has you covered. Their Valentine’s Day collection has a variety of e-cards to choose from that will delight children with their animated scenes, goofy animals, and interactive elements. For those who want to be extra creative, some of Blu Mountain’s e-cards, like the one featured below, even offer the option of being personalized.

Your child can send their friends a custom message with the “Candy Hearts” e-card. They can choose up to six candy hearts before clearing them away to reveal a secret message.

While 123 cards don’t have a big selection of e-cards, they do have some gems on their website. Your child will enjoy singing along with the e-cards’ characters, laughing at silly dances, and be entertained by the short animations.

The “Singing Frogs” e-card features frogs hopping around and singing a cute message.

PunchBowl is a website that specializes in e-cards and online invitations. What makes them stand out from the other entries on this list is that your child can customize the card with pictures or personalized messages and can even include a gift. However, also unlike the other websites, their cards are not animated.

The “Mustache Valentine” e-card is perfect for children that enjoy puns and jokes.

If your child likes to get creative and wants to make their own Valentine’s Day e-cards, Canva is the perfect website for them. It’s free and easy to use. Kids can download one of the website’s pre-made templates and can add their own flair to it by adding pictures, writing a message, and even changing the colors. Make sure they save their card, so they can email it to their friends and classmates.

Here is an example of a valentine your child can create in Canva, using one of their templates:

If you’re looking for another free website for your child to create e-cards, try BeFunky. They can create cards using the site’s graphic design feature where all they have to do is choose a template and personalize it with their own messages, favorite colors, and pictures.

Here’s an example of something they could create in BeFunky.