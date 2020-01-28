The Best Places to Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Your Kids in NYC

New York City is full of late-night date spots and romantic outings perfect for Valentine’s Day. But if you’re looking to celebrate the holiday with your whole family (babysitters are hard to come by on Valentine’s!) you may not have many options in mind. We’re here to help with our round-up of NYC-style ways to get into the Valentine’s Day spirit with your kiddos. Check out all the ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day with kids!

Looking to for Valentine’s Day gifts for your family? Check out The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for New York City Families

Valentine’s Day With Kids!

Sweets & Treats

Valentine’s Day Cupcakes at Baked by Melissa – Citywide

Multiple locations

Baked by Melissa comes out with a delicious assortment of bite-sized Valentine’s Day treats each year. Adorable to look at and even more yummy to eat, Baked by Melissa never disappoints with their creative flavor combinations. The February Mini of the Month, the new seasonal cupcake that stays around for only that month, will also likely have a Valentine’s Day flare. Pick up a box of cupcakes in-store, have your cupcakes delivered to your doorstep, or bring your little ones into the shop so that they can pick out their favorite flavors!

Museum of Ice Cream – Soho

558 Broadway

If you haven’t sunk into the sprinkle pool at the Museum of Ice Cream yet, then Valentine’s Day is the time to do so. Take instagrammable pics with your family as you make your way through the super sweet exhibits. It wouldn’t be Valentine’s Day without a dose (or two) of sugar, so try one of the Museum of Ice Cream’s seven new ice cream flavors, including fun taste combinations such as Nana Banana and Churro Churro. Reserve tickets online to see available times, $39 adults, free for kids ages 2 and younger.

Jaccques Torres Chocolate – Citywide

Multiple locations

We’re obsessed with Jacques Chocolate’s I Love U Puzzle. This custom hand-made treat composed of dark and milk chocolate is perfect for sharing. If you have a family of four, everyone gets one puzzle piece. Let your kiddos play around with the puzzle before you dig in — real little ones will get a kick out of fitting the jigsaw pieces together. Any treat that combines sugar with play is our kind of dessert! Ship the puzzle to your house or head to Jacques Chocolate for an in-store experience.

Spread of Love Box at Macaron Café – Garment District, Midtown East

625 Madison Ave., 152 West 36th St., 750 Third Ave.

Pop into Macaron Café to try a selection of macaron flavors, including birthday cake, chocolate raspberry, dark chocolate, lavender honey, champagne rose, strawberry smoothie, and matcha green tea. If you really want to get into the Valentine’s Day spirit, shop the Spread of Love Box for $39. You get to choose 15 different macarons to go inside a beautifully wrapped box with flower petals, red tissue paper, and sparkly heart decor. Bring your box home to share with your family or have the box delivered to you.

Berry Bliss at The Sugar Factory – Meatpacking District

835 Washington St.

The Sugar Factory has endless options to satisfy your sweet tooth, but our Valentine’s Day pick for kids is the Berry Bliss Goblet. This non-alcoholic beverage is made right in front of you at the table, which little ones get a kick out of. The sweet drink has berries galore: strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries. Goblets are $39 and perfect for sharing with your whole family.

Fondue at Max Brenner – Greenwich Village

841 Broadway

Fondue is another one of those romantic treats that has Valentine’s Day written all over it. Share your love for your family by sharing a fondue at Max Brenner! Choose from four kinds of fondue: Classic European, Sharing, Urban S’mores, and Crystal Churros. An activity and dessert all in one, dipping treats into fondue is chocolatey fun for all ages. Fondue prices vary from $12 to $25.50.

Cookie Decorating Kit from Billy’s Bakery – Citywide

Multiple Locations

Order a Valentine’s Day themed Cookie Decorating Kit from Billy’s Bakery to have a cookie decorating party with your family. The “Love” kit, for $48, comes with 6 large hearts and 12 small ones. You’ll also get three piping bags of royal icing in your choice of colors, three sprinkles of your choice (we recommend Heart Confetti!), mini wooden spoons for spreading icing, and doilies for displaying your cookies. You can pick up the kit at your local Billy’s Bakery when it’s ready or check to see if the Bakery delivers to you.

Chocolate Dipped Strawberries, Croiffles, and Belgian Liege Waffles at Godiva Café – Midtown

560 Lexington Ave., One Pennsylvania Plaza LL2, 52 W 50th St., 933 Broadway

Visit a Godiva Café this Valentine’s Day for classic and unique sweet treats. Chocolate dipped strawberries are both a Godiva and Valentine’s Day signature, so share a few of these with your family to start. Next, try either a Godiva Croiffle or a Belgian Liege Waffle. Croiffles are Godiva croissants pressed into a hot waffle with six different savory and sweet combinations. The Belgian Liege Waffles, which also come in Mini Belgian Waffle Bites for your little ones, are waffles made of pearl sugar that caramelizes when the sugar hits the iron.

Valentine’s Day Sweet Swap – Battery Park City

200 Rector St., Battery Park City

Bake your favorite Valentine’s Day sweets with your family and get ready to trade at the free Valentine’s Day Sweet Swap, 2-4 pm. Bring a few dozen of your one-of-a-kind treat to share with friends and Battery Park City Authority staff. Celebrate the day with your friends and family, and leave with a collection of desserts to devour later!

Valentine’s Day Candy at Dylan’s Candy Bar – Citywide

Multiple Locations

A trip to the ultimate NYC candy store may be just what your family needs to kick off Valentine’s Day. Bring your little ones to Dylan’s Candy Bar to shop Valentine’s Day candy. Let your kiddos fill up a bag of their favorite candies as they explore the exciting, rainbow store. If the Dylan’s Candy Bar that you’re at has a Café, then try one of the over-the-top desserts before you leave.

Valentine’s Love Shacks Class Taste Buds Kitchen – Chelsea

109 West 27th St.

Kids ages 2 to 8 and their ‘rents are invited to this signature Valentine’s Day workshop. With plenty of decorating options at hand, you and your mini chef will create pink frosted roofs and heart shaped window panes to construct your gingerbread house masterpiece. Listen to cheerful love tunes, sip pink hot cocoa, and experience quality family time. $75, 1:30-2:30 pm.

Crafts, Storytimes & History

NY Public Library Valentine’s Day Crafts – Citywide

Multiple Locations

NY Public Library always has a full schedule of free programming for families, and Valentine’s Day is no exception. Yorkville Library has Valentine’s Day Craft Time at 3 pm for ages 3 and up. Sedgwick Library hosts Valentine’s Day: Crafternoon at 3:30 pm for ages 5 and up. Check out what your local NY Public Library has to offer for crafting!

Children’s Museum of Manhattan Mural Wall Painting – Upper West Side

The Tisch Building, 212 West 83rd Street

Visit the iconic Children’s Museum of Manhattan to get a little messy this Valentine’s Day. Bring your kids, ages 5 and younger, to drop-in Mural Wall Painting. Jump into the fun to create a love-themed mural. For families with really little ones, this activity is perfect to celebrate the holiday. Free with museum admission, 12-12:45 pm.

Pajama Storytime at Queens Zoo: Owl Always Love Wildlife – Flushing

53-51 111th St.

Spend Valentine’s Day evening as a family at Queens Zoo. “Owl Always Love Wildlife” is all about getting to know how animals love and take care of each other as you express your own love and interest in animals. Learn about how animals get along in pairs, family groups, or herds. Find out who takes care of their young and who lets their young fend for themselves. Kids ages 4 and up, along with their families, will meet animals guests, sip hot cocoa, enjoy a nice story, and of course, come in your PJs! $25, 5:30-8 pm.

Queens Library: Valentine’s Day Crafts – Citywide

Multiple Locations

Several Queens Libraries offer free Valentine’s Day Crafts for kids and their families. We love the Heart Sand Art Pendant Necklace at Langston Hughes Library, 4:30-5:30 pm. Douglaston/Little Neck Library invites kids ages 6 to 11 to make their own Valentine, 3-3:45pm. Little ones ages 3 and up can head to Au burndale Library to make a Valentine’s Day craft, 3:30-4:15 pm. Peninsula Library and Hunters Point Library also offer crafts and card making.

Love in the Time of the Revolution at Fraunces Tavern Museum – Financial District

54 Pearl St., 2nd Floor

For the history-loving family, Love in the Time of Revolution delves into the romantic traditions of the past. Hop on the romance-inspired tour of the Museum as you explore 18th century courting and marriage customs. Learn about the love stories of the Founding Fathers and their Lady Loves. Included with museum admission, 2-3 pm.

Theater, Music & Movies

Yeti, Set, Snow! City Parks Foundation – Central Park

79th Street and West Drive Central Park

Discover the beautiful love of friendship this Valentine’s Day as you watch Yeti, Set, Snow! An original story and production from the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre, Yeti, Set, Snow! tells the story of a young girl named Widget and her friend Twig. The two encounter a yeti named Pascetti who dislikes snow. Through songs and snow day activities, Pascetti discovers not only that snow can be fun, but also how important friendship truly is. Two shows: 10:30 am-11:15 am and 11:30 am-12:15 pm, $8-$12.

Carnegie Hall Citywide: Pistolera – Flushing

Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Boulevard

Fill your Valentine’s Day evening with music and dancing as a family. Critically acclaimed New York band Pistolera has toured around the world with its accordion-driven dance songs since its debut in 2005. Anchored by the Spanish vocals of Sandra Velasquez and buoyed by accordion, guitar, bass and percussion, Pistolera’s sound is grounded in traditional Mexican music with powerful, socially conscious lyrics. Come ready to dance! Free with online RSVP, 8 pm.

Family Film Friday North Hills Queens Library – Little Neck

57-04 Marathon Pkwy.

Sit back and relax for a family film screening. The Addams Family (2019) is showing on Valentine’s Day. This free movie, rated PG, is just a little spooky and all about family love! While you may know the classic story of The Addams Family, watch it come to life, reimagined on the big screen. 2:30-4 pm.

Sonic The Hedgehog – Citywide

Multiple locations

We’re super excited for Sonic The Hedgehog movie, which opens on Valentine’s Day! Sonic tries to navigate the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound best friend: a human named Tom Wachowski. They must soon join forces to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his powers for world domination. Sonic The Hedgehog has something for everyone, so check to see if your local theater has showtimes.

Paddington Gets in a Jam – Midtown

DR2 Theater, 103 East 15th St.

From the creator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show comes Paddington Gets in a Jam. An original comedy for the whole family, the production tells the story of a bear named Paddington who offers to help his neighbor prepare for a visit from his Great Aunt. But in typical Paddington fashion, nothing goes as planned. Will Paddington be able to fix everything before his neighbor’s Great Aunt arrives? Get ready for the new Paddington TV Series that is set to launch on Nickelodeon in 2020 with this show on the stage. Two shows: 10 am and 4 pm, ticket prices vary based on seat.

Frozen or Aladdin on Broadway – Times Square

Aladdin: New Amsterdam Theatre, 214 West 42nd St.

Frozen: St. James Theatre, 246 West 44th St.

Treat your family to a Broadway show this Valentine’s Day. There’s nothing quite like the Broadway experience, bringing beautiful sounds, sets, and talented acting together on one stage. Our top picks for Valentine’s Day Broadway shows are Frozen and Aladdin. Both have a love story component and are must-see productions! Ticket prices vary, both shows at 8 pm.

Active Fun

Jane’s Carousel – Dumbo

Old Dock Street

Jane’s Carousel in DUMBO is a classic 3-row carousel with 48 exquisitely carved horses and two superb chariots. If you’ve never visited the Carousel, Valentine’s Day is the perfect time. Bring your little ones for some family fun at Jane’s Carousel and be sure to take plenty of photos for your Instagram! 11 am-6 pm, $2 per ride, $20 for 12 tickets.

Ice Skating at Rockefeller Center – Midtown

5th Ave between 49th and 50th Streets

The holidays may be over, but the Rink at Rockefeller Center is still up and running. As one of NYC’s most celebrated attractions, ice skating at Rockefeller Center is known for creating magical moments. You can reserve rink time in advance or drop in during general admission hours. Note that you may have to wait a bit to get on the rink, but once you’re there it’ll surely be worth it!

The Cliffs at LIC – Long Island City

11-11 44th Drive

If your have bigger kids who are looking for a more daring, active family outing this Valentine’s Day, head to The Cliffs at LIC. For a $32 day pass per person, you can explore the vast rock climbing walls at The Cliffs. Kids love bouldering, the shorter walls that sit on gymnastics pads so you can climb them with no partner and no rope. If you really want a challenge, try roped climbing and see if you can make it to the top. Open 6 am-12 am.

Parent & Child Yoga – Nomad

Apple Seeds, 10 West 25th St.

Karma Kids Yoga hosts Parent & Child Yoga at Apple Seeds on Fridays, 10:30-11:15 am. Partner with your toddler, strong walkers to 3 years old, in fun, animated poses. The yoga session focuses on sharing and bonding between parent & child, all while strengthening growing muscles and using your imagination. Drop-in $35 per pair, 10 classes $300.

Walk the High Line – Chelsea

Gansevoort St. to 34th St. on Manhattan’s West Side

A public park built on a 1.45-mile-long elevated rail structure, the High Line represents the intersection of nature, art, and design. Embark on a family walk on the High Line to celebrate your love for each other along with art and nature this Valentine’s Day. Grab a bite to eat at Santina, a coastal Italian restaurant with a menu that highlights vegetables and fish, along the way. High Line open 7 am-7 pm.

Kids Night Out at the Broadway Dance Center – Midtown West

322 W 45th St.

If parents would like to have a night out on the town this Valentine’s Day, Broadway Dance Center can help you do that! This special program allows kids to come dance and play with other kids from across the neighborhood. Kids ages 3-6 and 7-11 years old will enjoy a night of dancing, gaming, crafting, and so much more while celebrating this holiday. Cheese pizza and cookies will also be served. During this February, BDC will also be offering a bundle package that will save you money in order for your kids to have double the fun!