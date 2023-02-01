Tin Building Offers the Perfect Date Night Experience this Valentine’s Day

Celebrate the most romantic day of the year by sharing an unparalleled dining experience at Tin Building by Jean-Georges, a sprawling culinary destination located inside one of New York’s most historic landmarks, the Seaport. Fall in love with flavors from around the world at one of six unique restaurants, where world-renowned Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and his team have carefully crafted prix-fix menus paired with the perfect wines.

A Valentine’s Day menu is available Saturday, February 11 to Tuesday, February 14 and you can reserve your table today at events.tinbuilding.com/valentines.

Tin Building’s six full-service restaurants offer thoughtfully curated dishes with an emphasis on sustainable, organic, and locally-sourced ingredients. They are:

Frenchman’s Dough – Italian With A Twist

Shikku – Sushi & Sake

House of the Red Pearl – Chinese-Inspired

Fulton Fish Co. – Seafood

Seeds & Weeds – Vegan & Vegetarian

T. Brasserie – French

Gifts, Desserts and More at Tin Building

From extraordinary desserts and impeccable ingredients to stunning flower arrangements and artfully curated boxes, Tin Building is filled with gifts of distinction your Valentine will never forget. Guests can shop with in-store experts or order online for pickup or delivery.

Delight the ones you love with delectable decadence. Tin Building’s expertly-curated stores are filled with the finest gourmet chocolates and candies to treat taste buds and satisfy a sweet tooth.

Tin Building is located at 96 South Street in NYC. Learn more about the expansive 53,000 square foot market and its offerings at tinbuilding.com.

SPONSORED CONTENT BY TIN BUILDING

