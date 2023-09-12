Top 19 Things to Do in the Fall on Long Island

Top 13 Things to Do in the Fall on Long Island

Fall on Long Island offers a variety of family-friendly activities and attractions. Here are some ideas for things to do with your family during the fall season.

From visiting pumpkin patches to exploring apple orchards, fall festivals, enjoying the Nature and, most importantly, celebrating community- we have the top 19 things to do this season!

1. Apples Abound

Pick fresh apples (along with many other fruits and veggies) in September at Lewin Farms in Wading River. The first “pick your own” farm on Long Island, Lewin Farms is the place to make a childhood memory. Bake a pie with the bounty, and then head to another farm or orchard!

2. Walking with Purpose

Walk Now for Autism Speaks at Jones Beach in Wantagh in mid-October is an amazing way to raise money for this increasingly prevalent condition. Your whole family can do a good deed for a great cause—and get some exercise while you’re at it. Not ready to quit yet?

3. Spooky Smiles

The Rise of the Jack O’ Lanterns at Old Westbury Gardens, presented throughout October, showcases the amazing work of dozens of local artists. Spend an hour walking through the trail and see more than 5,000 hand-carved Jack O’Lanterns light up the night.

4. Gourds Galore

Pick your own pumpkins at Stakey’s Pumpkin Farm in Aquebogue and enjoy a brisk walk through the 26-acre pumpkin farm throughout October.

With more than 18 varieties of pumpkins to choose from right off the vine, this pumpkin and gourd paradise is well worth the drive. Head to our site to find more u-pick pumpkin farms in the area.

5. A Community Celebration

The Long Island Fall Festival at Heckscher Park in Huntington is an ideal way to spend a sunny autumn afternoon. Held in early October, families come from all over the island for the carnival games, farmer’s market, old-time rides, and yummy homemade treats.

6. Oyster Overload

In Theodore Roosevelt Park in—where else?—Oyster Bay, you can shuck yourself silly (while the kiddos will find more kid-palatable fare) at the Oyster Festival. And it’s not just shellfish. Find pirate shows, tall ships, and midway rides in mid-October.

7. A Spooky Celebration

The Ghostly Gala Halloween party at Long Island Children’s Museum in late October is a fun, safe, and festive way to enjoy the holiday. With face painting, gallery trick-or-treating, and a costume party, this is one event you’ll remember well past the spooky season.

8. Long Island has many beautiful hiking trails, and one of the best is Garvies Point Museum and Preserve in Glen Cove. Leading down to a quiet beach, this easy-for-kids trail is one of the most serene on the island.

9. Autumn Art Walk

Take a stroll through the 145 acres of fields, woods, and ponds at The Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn Harbor and be amazed by the inspiring sculptures created by established artists.

And if you’re looking to do some leaf peeping outside the area, head to our site for our suggested locations.

10. We’re Out to Discover

Relax, sit back, and enjoy as the Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s Discovery boat takes you for a cruise through Long Island’s wetlands (offered select dates, May through October).

Learn about the history, geology, and ecology of the gorgeous area we call home. The pontoon departs from Stony Brook Harbor and cruises through the organization’s 88-acre wetlands preserve for a 1½-hour tour.

11. The Best Way Out Is Through

With the exception of pumpkin picking, nothing says fall like a romp in an old-fashioned corn maze. One of the bigger examples on the island is at Fairview Farm in Bridgehampton.

The site also has a corn cannon and yes, it is as cool as it sounds.

12. Lizards, Snakes, and Turtles—Oh My!

If your kids think cute and cuddly is boring, then Jungle Bob’s Reptile World in Centereach is sure to please them. And the fact that there’s no charge for admission will please you! This unique showroom allows you to see unusual creatures living in their own habitats.

13. Turkey Day Parade

Arguably the world’s most famous parade, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade boasts behemoth balloons, beautiful floats, and the biggest names in entertainment—and it all takes place a train ride away, in the heart of Manhattan.

By Niko Vercelletto