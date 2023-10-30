New York Family Queens Family Brooklyn Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Annual Guide
Things To Do

Where to See Fall Foliage in NYC 2023

By & Posted on
Where to See Fall Foliage in NYC 2022
Getty Images

Where to See Fall Foliage in NYC 2023

Fall is here, and if you head upstate, you’ll notice the leaves are already starting to change. Yet here in the NYC, the leaves tend to change later and there are fantastic spots to leaf peep so you can experience Fall Foliage’s beauty right in your neighborhood. From New York City’s own forest/park, Central Park, to gorgeous Wave Hill in the Bronx, visit one or more of these spots to take in all the charms of Autumn.

Psst…check out The Best New York Fall Family Bucket List 2022

nycgovparks.org

Alley Pond Park

Little Neck Bay, L.I.E., Union Tpk, bet. Springfield Blvd, Douglaston Pkwy, Hanford St

This park in Queens offers glimpses into New York’s history, geologic past, and even its current conservation efforts. Its natural features of freshwater and saltwater wetlands, meadows, and forests create the perfect environment for some leaf-peeping. The park also offers other great amenities such as playgrounds, barbeque areas, and various hiking trails.

 

Brooklyn Bridge Park

334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Offering superb views of Lower Manhattan and the Harbor, this is the perfect mix of nature and the city. With various walkways throughout the park and alongside the river, you are able to pass by several piers with access to some serious fall foliage. This includes the Environmental Education Center, 99 Plymouth, and Jane’s Carousel.

 

Central Park

New York, NY

New York’s most famous spot has a handful of places to admire amazing fall foliage during the season. Go to the 90-acre North Woods located in the northwest corner of Central Park. According to many visitors, this area can be considered the most natural portion of the entire park, making it a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. To capture some serious colors, walk along The Mall which is located in the middle of the park. It is lined with the largest collection of American Elms. Check out their Fall Foliage map.

 

Inwood Hill Park

Located in upper Manhattan, this park honors the history and prehistoric roots of old New York. The park has caves, valleys, and ridges left by the shifting of the prehistoric glaciers. A hiking trail and the Hudson River Bike Trail are open to visitors who want to appreciate this park’s natural history and beauty. Especially during the fall season, its forested areas are perfect for fall foliage.

 

nybg.org

New York Botanical Garden
2900 Southern Blvd, The Bronx, NY 10458

If you missed leaf peeping upstate, don’t fret when NYC has one of the best woodsy spots at the New York Botanical Garden. The garden consists of 250 acres in the Bronx, which is no more than an hour-ish train ride away for many. Fall Foliage tours run until November 30, 2023 and our free with garden admission. Check the site, bbg.org at seasonal highlights for the listed tours.

Prospect Park

Brooklyn, NY

A 585-acre park nestled in Brooklyn serves as the ultimate spot for nature and admiration for some fall foliage. The amenities in the park like ice skating at LeFrak Center at Lakeside( usually opens by mid-November but always check site to be safe), Prospect Park Zoo and the playgrounds are perfect for a full day of family fun.  Whether you are looking to go for a stroll or a bike ride, the park offers everything you need to enjoy the fall season.

 

Randall’s Island Park

20 Randall’s Island Park, New York, NY 10035

Randall’s Island Park has various ways to enjoy its recreational space. There are approximately ten miles of biking trails and pedestrian pathways, making it a getaway to admire nature while in the city. Over nine miles of waterfront pathways and all passive recreational activities are available, as of now barbecuing and grilling areas are open but there are specific areas, we suggest visiting the general information page on the randallsisland.org page if planning to barbeque .

 

queensbotanical.org 

Queens Botanical Garden
43-50 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355

A New York Family favorite – this garden located within Flushing Meadows-Corona Park is a quick train ride away for an autumn Saturday of leaf-peeping. Make sure you check out what events are happening the day you visit, like Fall Bird Walks with NYC Audubon (visit queensbotanical.org calendar for dates)-many included with admission or a small fee.

 

Instagram @wavehill

Wave Hill
4900 Independence Ave, The Bronx, NY 10471

A botanical garden that surrounds the Wave Hill House, which dates back to the mid-19th century this spot in the Bronx offers views overlooking the Hudson River. If you’re looking to take a Fall walk, check out the tours at wavehill.org at the calendar section where you can find tours like the Garden Highlights walk (free with admission) or Bird watching walks which are usually $15.

 


nycgovparks.org

Van Cortlandt Park

Broadway and Van Cortlandt Park S, The Bronx, NY 10471

Ranked as New York City’s third-largest park, Van Cortlandt park spans over a thousand acres with ridges and valleys highlighting the Bronx. With various playing fields and playgrounds scattered throughout the park and oak forests surrounding them, it creates a wonderful atmosphere for an autumn trip.

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Donna Duarte-Ladd

Donna Duarte-Ladd is a California native, long-time Brooklyn resident, and the Executive Director of Content Strategy for New York Family Media. She lives with her family in Brooklyn and Upstate New York, where you can find her on weekends running – literally running – after her two boys.

Katrina Makayan

Katrina is a student at Northeastern University studying Journalism and International Affairs (Class of 2023). A Syracuse native who now resides in Brooklyn, NY with passions running deep for travel, photography, creative writing and music. On campus, she contributes to HerCampus and participates in creating playlists with group members for WRBB Radio Station based in Boston. In her free time, she loves to work out in the city and go for long walks.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Adventuring Portal

&lt;p&gt;&lt;a name=&quot;m_-1473885667065203258__Hlk72147528&quot;&gt;&lt;/a&gt;Adventuring Portal runs Dungeons and Dragons (D&amp;amp;D) games for kids.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;We have created a safe online space for tweens and teens to learn and play D&amp;amp;D.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our D&amp;amp;D Summer Camp session are a one-week experience.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Monday &amp;ndash; Friday.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Each day will be 3 hours of gaming (with 2 breaks build in).&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;15 total gaming hours for $180.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;If you have played with us before, you are entitled to 10% off.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Need your kids, nieces or nephews, grand kids or neighbor&amp;rsquo;s kids to be occupied for a bit so you can get work done &amp;amp; take care of your to-do list? Maybe your tween or teen is still a bit isolated and craves connection with their peers? Whether your teen/tween has played D&amp;amp;D before or is brand-new to the experience, this safe space brings players together to have fun and solve problems as a team in ways few other online opportunities do.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;All our games focus on experiential learning.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Our players leave knowing all the basic game play as well as experiencing: teamwork, bravery, compassion, generosity, negotiation, improvisation, gamer etiquette, strategy, critical thinking, problem solving, cartography and probability - all through online D&amp;amp;D adventuring!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;We are an inclusive organization and welcome gamers who are LGBTQIA+ and those on any spectrum.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;All girls&amp;rsquo; groups available.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;I am a parent, a certified elementary school and middle school math teacher and last summer in the midst of the mess started&amp;nbsp;Adventuring Portal, an&amp;nbsp;online Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons&amp;nbsp;business&amp;nbsp;for kids. There are so many benefits to playing D&amp;amp;D and I hope you will consider us as a great way for your child to safely socialize, grow as people and have a great time.&lt;/p&gt;

Rising Sport Stars

&lt;p&gt;The Rising Sport Stars Philosophy is to share the game of basketball with all the children in our community by teaching skills, values and promoting a fun and positive learning environment. Our approach includes small group games and drills in which players are both competing as individuals and working together. This isn&amp;rsquo;t your traditional format but activities that force our players to think and utilize their fundamental skill sets! Our program approach also includes teaching life lessons and empowering our participants with the knowledge and tools needed to live a full, active and healthy lifestyle. Rising Sport Stars believes this philosophy leads to developing complete and well-rounded athletes. &amp;nbsp;strengthen the culture of youth basketball, teach life lessons, and empower youth to live a full and healthy life.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

ATA Martial Arts

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


New York Family October 2023

Related Articles