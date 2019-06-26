15 Ways to Celebrate the Last Day of the 2019 School Year in NYC

The last day of school is finally here! While children often enjoy their days at school with their friends, playing at recess, and the feeling of accomplishment when they do well on an assignment, school is not a walk in the park. Nowadays more than ever, the pace of teaching and learning has quickened, and much more is expected from students. This is not to say that this is a bad thing – if anything, it’s amazing to witness this strengthening of education. However, with the increase in homework, projects, and exams, children have a lot more work to do for school on a daily basis. That’s why, as the school year comes to a close, it’s important to celebrate not necessarily the end of school, but all of the effort and energy that your children contributed during the school year. Celebrate their achievements in school, their improvement in math or reading, and their hard work and dedication for nine months. As per usual, there’s a lot going on in NYC, from pride celebrations to end of school festivities. NYC is also full of exciting attractions and family-friendly activities that are perfect ways to kick off the summer and celebrate the school year. Thank you, next 2018-2019 school year, it’s time for summer!

Sadly, NYC pools are not quite open yet, but we’ve included plenty of ways to celebrate the school year that involve staying cool in other ways. However, plan your day at the pool now with our guide to NYC outdoor swimming pools, because the pools open the very next day, June 27!