Free Movies to Keep Your Family Entertained All Summer

With the rise of streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu, family movie night have moved from the theaters to the couch at home. Yet, we’d argue that there’s something special about the experience at the theater. It may be the enormously big screen, incredible sound system, and buttery popcorn, but it’s also the feeling of being surrounded by hundreds of other people. Movie theaters generate a sense of commonality when the audience laughs at Adam Sandler’s jokes together and cries when Jack Dawson dies in The Titanic. Your surrounded by strangers, and yet share that moment, that emotion, together. If your family is looking to catch the movie theater experience this summer, you’re in for a treat, because the experience has moved outdoors and…it’s free! New York City is known for providing free outdoor movies all summer long, and we’ve round up the best family-friendly movies that you don’t want to miss. Still bent on having your family movie night at home? Well, there is also something pretty special about cozy blankets and the acceptability of pajamas, so we’ve also got family favorite movies for your at-home movie night. Now, on to the NYC free summer movies!