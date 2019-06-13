Free Movies to Keep Your Family Entertained All Summer
Get excited for NYC’s free summer movies! We’ve made a list of the best family-friendly, free movies all around the city, so don’t miss out this summer.
With the rise of streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu, family movie night have moved from the theaters to the couch at home. Yet, we’d argue that there’s something special about the experience at the theater. It may be the enormously big screen, incredible sound system, and buttery popcorn, but it’s also the feeling of being surrounded by hundreds of other people. Movie theaters generate a sense of commonality when the audience laughs at Adam Sandler’s jokes together and cries when Jack Dawson dies in The Titanic. Your surrounded by strangers, and yet share that moment, that emotion, together. If your family is looking to catch the movie theater experience this summer, you’re in for a treat, because the experience has moved outdoors and…it’s free! New York City is known for providing free outdoor movies all summer long, and we’ve round up the best family-friendly movies that you don’t want to miss. Still bent on having your family movie night at home? Well, there is also something pretty special about cozy blankets and the acceptability of pajamas, so we’ve also got family favorite movies for your at-home movie night. Now, on to the NYC free summer movies!
-
Bryant Park Movie Nights
Popcorn during a movie is always great, but thanks to Hester Street Fair, you get to enjoy the city’s best vendors at the movies at Bryant Park. Bring a blanket, browse the various food options for your picnic, and get ready for the movie at sunset! Luckily, we’ve selected the best family-friendly movies from the summer movie lineup for you to enjoy:
June 10: Big (1988)
June 17: Big Daddy (1999)
July 1: To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)
August 12: Fan Choice
-
Outdoor Cinema at Socrates Sculpture Park
The experience at Socrates Sculpture Park distinguishes itself in being culturally diverse. The movie lineup includes foreign films paired with food from the movie’s country of origin. There are also pre-movie music and dance performances at 7 pm before nightfall when the movie begins! Check out these family-friendly movies offered:
July 24: The Story of the Weeping Camel (2003)
August 21: March of the Penguins (2005)
-
Summer on the Hudson Pier 1 Picture Show at Riverside Park
Book your Wednesday evenings now with movie plans at Riverside Park. If you want a great seat, get there at 7 pm, and the movie starts at 8:30 pm. Pack some food and enjoy a picnic-style dinner before the movie. We’ve collected the best family-friendly movies from their summer movie series, so pick out your favorites from the list:
July 24: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
August 7: Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)
August 14: Life of Pi (2012)
August 21: The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)
-
Hudson RiverFlicks: Family Fridays at Pier 46
On Fridays during the summer, head to Pier 46, Greenwich Village, to enjoy both the beautiful sunset over the Hudson River and an entertaining film. And the best part about this movie series is that all of the movies are kid-friendly and perfect for family movie night! Hudson RiverFlicks brings the latest movies for your enjoyment. Your kids will surely like watching the movies that they missed in theaters or rewatching the new films that they loved. Check out the schedule for family fun all summer:
July 12: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
July 19: Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)
July 26: The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2018)
August 2: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018)
August 9: Incredibles 2 (2018)
August 16: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019)
August 23: Trolls (2016)
-
Movies With A View 20th Anniversary at Brooklyn Bridge Park
Enjoy the hilly landscape and Manhattan skyline as you settle down with your family for a movie at Brooklyn Bridge Park. With a mix of recent and classic films, Movies With A View is a summer movie series that you do not want to miss! Browse the following family-friendly movies for your film-filled summer:
August 1: Crooklyn (1994)
August 15: An American Tail (1986)
August 29: Public’s Choice: choose from The Adventures of Priscilla: Queen of the Desert (1994), Groundhog Day (1993), Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (1971)
-
Intrepid Museum's Summer Movie Series
Seats are first come, first serve at this one-of-a-kind movie experience at Intrepid Museum. The flight deck opens at 5 pm and doors close at 8:30 pm, so get there early to claim your place on the flight deck! Look up at the stars in the sky, take in the views of the Hudson River and NYC skyline, and enjoy the movie of the night with your family. The movie begins at sunset, so get your family together for these flicks:
June 21: APOLLO 11 Documentary (2019)
July 19: First Man (2018)
August 16: Community Choice Pick, Foodie-Themed Film: choose from Chef (2014), Eat Pray Love (2010), Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971), Mystic Pizza (1988), Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)
-
Outdoor Movie Nights at Randall's Island Park
If you’re looking for the newest and most popular family-friendly movies, Randall’s Island Park has them here for your family this summer. From superheroes to princesses, Randall’s Island has it all! Times and locations within the park vary slightly, so be sure to check below before you head out to your movie:
June 15: Black Panther (2018), Field 81, 8:45pm
July 14: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), Field 42, 8:40pm
July 28: Tangled (2010), Field 81, 8:30pm
August 11: Crazy Rich Asians (2018), Field 42, 8:15pm
August 18: Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018), Field 81, 8:00pm
-
NYC Parks Movies Under the Stars
There are a lot of movies in NYC Parks Movies Under the Stars summer movie series, but thankfully, we’ve selected the family-friendly movies for you this summer! Let’s get right to it:
June 12: Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), Poor Richard’s Playground, East Harlem, 8:00pm
June 13: Drumline (2002), Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in Marcus Garvey Park, Harlem, 8:00pm
June 14: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018), Clove Lakes Park Park House, Staten Island, 8:00pm
June 14: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019), Playground Ninety XC, Queens, Jackson Heights, 8:20pm
June 15: A Dog’s Way Home (2019), Playground 89, Upper West Side, 8:00pm
June 15: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), Ehrenreich-Austin Playground, Forest Hills, Queens, 8:30pm
June 15: Mary Poppins Returns, School Road and Bay Street in Von Briesen Park, Staten Island, 8:30pm
June 18: Star Wars: The Last Jedi, St. Catherine’s Park, Lenox Hill, 7:00pm
June 20: The Adventures of Priscilla , Queen of the Desert, Tony Dapolito Recreation Center, Greenwich Village, 8:00pm
June 21: Black Panther (2018), Flushing Fields, Flushing, Queens, 8:30pm
June 21: Aquaman (2018), Willowbrook Park Archery Range, Staten Island, 8:30pm
June 22: Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Broadway and Wayne Street in CPL. Thompson Park, Staten Island
June 26: Smallfoot (2018), Yellowstone Park, Forest Hills, Queens, 8:30pm
June 28: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017), Paul Riamonda Playground, Ditmars Steinway, Queens, 8:30pm
June 29: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018), Neal Dow Avenue and Maine Avenue, Staten Island, 8:30pm
July 3: Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (2018), Vesuvio Playground, Soho, Manhattan, 8:00pm
July 6: My Little Pony (2017), The Peninsula in Inwood Hill Park, Inwood, Manhattan, 8:00pm
July 11: Back to the Future (1985), Sol Lain Playground, Lower East Side, Manhattan, 8:00pm
July 16: The Emoji Movie (2017), Marx Brothers Playground, East Harlem, Manhattan, 8:00pm
July 19: Captain Marvel (2019), Baruch Playground, Lower East Side, Manhattan, 8:00pm
July 23: Coco (2017), James Weldon Johnson Playground, East Harlem, Manhattan, 8:00pm
July 30: The Lego Movie 2 : The Second Part (2019), Matthew P. Sapolin Playground, Upper West Side, Manhattan, 8:00pm
August 19: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), George Sueffert Bandshell, Forest Park, Queens, 7:30pm
-
Bronx Terminal Market 7th Annual Rooftop Films
Searching for some free movies to catch in the Bronx? Well Bronx Terminal Market Rooftop Film Series has a selection of three family-friendly movies for your family this summer. Films start at sunset, but show up at 7pm for pre-show family fun. And make sure you go to the August movie, because August is Bronx Salsa Month and the Bronx Terminal Market has a rooftop Salsa Dance Party in store. Check out these must-see movies:
June 11: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
July 9: How To Train Your Dragon : The Hidden World (2019)
August 13: Incredibles 2 (2018)
-
Habana Outpost Movie Nights
Every Sunday at 8 pm, head to Fort Greene, Brooklyn for a movie at Habana Outpost. Order food from their delicious Cuban menu and enjoy your meal as you smile, laugh, and cry during the movie. While movies show every Sunday, not all of them are family-friendly, so we’ve selected the top picks for you and your family this summer:
June 23: What Women Want (2000)
July 14: Liar Liar (1997)
August 4: Never Been Kissed (1999)
August 11: Step Up (2006)
September 1: Jurassic Park (1993)
September 8: Fifth Element (1997)
-
Parklife Outdoor Cinema
Not only do you get to see a movie at 8:30 pm Parklife in Gowanus, Brooklyn, but enjoy their delicious tacos and 8 pm pre-movie trivia! The movie series offers a variety of movies, many different from the mainstream movies for kids (which are still great, but sometimes it’s nice to mix it up!):
July 3: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
July 31: Space Balls (1987)
August 21: The Princess Bride (1987)
September 4: Beetlejuice (1988)
-
Narrows Botanical Gardens Movie Nights
Spend your Friday nights catching the latest movie at Narrows Botanical Gardens in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Movies begin at sundown, around 8:30 pm. All of their movies are family-friendly, so choose one or two (or all of them!) that spark your interest:
June 21: Black Panther (2018)
July 12: Wreck-It Ralph (2012)
July 26: Vertigo (1958)
August 16: Wonder Woman (2017)
August 23: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
-
Citi Summer in the Square Throwback Thursday Movies
Throw it back this summer with classic movies sure to keep your family entertained all night. North Plaza in Union Square Park opens at 6:30pm for seating and the movie begins at sundown. Bring a blanket and enjoy seasonal pizza for takeout from Bocce USQ, the new Italian eatery in the heart of Union Square. There will also be complimentary beverages from Honest Tea, popcorn from Pret A Manger, and snacks from Whole Foods Union Square. Get there early to secure the best snacks and seating! Union Square Park presents two throwback movies this summer:
August 1: Space Jam (1996)
August 8: Ghostbusters (1984)
-
Film Works Alfresco at Morris-Jumel Mansion
Morris-Jumel Mansion in Roger Morris Park, Washington Heights, Manhattan has a wonderful movie series lined up through the decades for your family this summer! The theme is New York City movie musicals, complete with Spanish subtitles for all films. Enjoy these evening films this summer on the grounds of the Mansion:
June 21: Annie (1982), 8:30pm
July 12: Newsies (1992), 8:30pm
August 2: Dreamgirls (2006), 8pm
August 23: The Greatest Showman (2017), 7pm
-
Central Park Film Festival
Central Park Film Festival is back to transform outdoor movies into festivals of fun. Gates open at 6:30pm so that you can dance it out to the music by a live DJ and enjoy a picnic. The movie begins at dusk! Hosted by Central Park Conservancy, the festival takes place on the landscape between Sheep Meadow and the 72nd Street Cross Drive. Check out the film offered this year:
August 13: Back to the Future (1985)
August 14: Moonstruck (1987)
August 15: Black Panther (2018)
-
SummerStarz Movies
Transmitter Park in Greenpoint, Brooklyn has just the film series that you’re looking for this summer: SummerStarz Movies. All movies start at 8pm, but feel free to get there early to spend some time in the park. Enjoy the view of the Greenpoint waterfront as you watch these popular films with your family:
July 12: Incredibles 2 (2018)
July 19: Aquaman (2018)
July 26: Coco (2017)
August 2: Mamma Mia! (2008)
August 9: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019)
August 16: Captain Marvel (2019)
-
Sunnyside Outdoor Movie Nights
Taking place at two different playgrounds, Sunnyside Outdoor Movie Nights have expanded their locations to make these movies even more accessible for families this summer. Both in Sunnyside, Queens, these two playgrounds offer family fun before and after the movie with their playground equipment and open space for play. Movies start around 7pm, so get ready for this awesome movie lineup:
June 14: The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984), Noonan Playground
July 26: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018), Lou Lodati Playground
August 16: Coco (2017), Noonan Playground
September 6: West Side Story (1961), Noonan Playground
-
Skyline Cinema at Hunters Point South Park
Enjoy Long Island City’s movies this summer at Hunters Point South Park in Queens. The New York City skyline serves as a beautiful backdrop, and movies start at sunset. Browse these family-friendly films for a summer of entertaining movies:
June 22: Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
August 15: Jaws (1975)
September 7: Mary Poppins Returns (2018)