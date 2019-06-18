Summer Fruit Picking Near NYC: A Family Experience!
There’s nothing like the taste of fresh fruit and the experience of picking it yourself. Check out these places to pick your own fruit near NYC this summer!
A well-loved summer activity, farm fruit picking is truly where memories are made. Watch your little ones try to wrap their tiny hands around a peach the size of a softball, take part in the family competition to find the most perfect apple, and leave the farm with berry juice all over your hands (and maybe your kids’ mouths). Children love the feeling of independence that U-pick farms grant them; they get to pick out their own fruit and then enjoy the fruit of their labors (pun very much intended). And many farms offer even more activities that contribute to the family experience, including hayrides, petting zoos, pony rides, and various fruit festivals. While families in New Jersey may be familiar with U-pick farms, these farms aren’t all that common in New York City, so your kids will surely love the surprise of the vast, open fields and activities characteristic to farms. And when their faces light up with joy, capture the moment in a photo! We’ve collected the best farms near New York City to pick your own fruit this summer, so gather the family and embark on your picking adventure.
A helpful tip…be mindful of the weather, as often farms get pretty muddy if it rains the day before or the day of. If the day you planned to go picking turns out to be rainy, check out the exciting indoor activities in NYC to do instead, like a visit to The Color Factory: New York’s Brightest Attraction Reviewed by us!
-
Lewin Farms
As the very first pick you own farm on Long Island, Lewin Farms has a lot to offer for your family this summer. Come pick you own strawberries right now, and look forward to the raspberry and blueberry picking that begins in late June. Throughout the remainder of the summer and into the fall, there are also blackberries, peaches, tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, apples, pumpkins, and gourds. Enjoy the long picking season at Lewin Farms, from May until October! 812 Sound Avenue, Calverton. 9am-4:30pm, lewinfarm.com
-
Patty's Berries and Bunches
Pick your own berries June through August at Patty’s Berries and Bunches in Long Island. You can currently go pick strawberries, but blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are soon on their way. In addition to fruit, Patty’s offers fresh flower bunches May through October for your weddings, graduations, and other celebrations. And finally, the kids will love this, after picking, cool off with a scoop of ice cream from the Ice Cream Patch. 410 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 9am-5:30pm, pattysberriesandbunches.org
-
Wickham's Fruit Farm
Visit this historic farm for a traditional pick your own experience in Long Island with a beautiful waterfront view. Right now you can pick strawberries, cherries in July, blueberries, blackberries, and peaches in August, apples in September to October, and pumpkins in October. Wickham’s Fruit Farm is a bicentennial farm that offers homemade baked goods, such as apple cider donuts, pies, and jams, so for the family with a sweet tooth, this farm is the perfect place. 28700 Main Road, Cutchogue. 10am-4pm, wickhamsfruditfarm.com
-
Alstede Farms
Alstede Farms, only about an hour away in New Jersey, has produce, events, and activities to engage your family all summer! Pick your own strawberries today, and later on in the summer, you can pick peas, raspberries, blueberries, beans, peaches blackberries, tomatoes, apples, pumpkins, and more. Children’s activities include wagon rides, pony rides, moon bounce, mazes, and live entertainment. Mark in your calendars now the festivals coming up as well: Strawberry Harvest Festival (June 15-16), Blueberry Harvest Festival (July 6-7), and Peach Harvest Festival (August 3-4, 10-11, and 17-18). 1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester, NJ. 9am-6pm, last admission 5pm, alstedefarms.com
-
Demarest Farms
Get ready for peach picking, beginning mid to late July at Demarest Farms. The farm offers several peach varieties, in addition to apples and pumpkins later into the summer and fall. There’s also plenty to do before and after your picking expedition, including a petting zoo to check out, fresh baked goods and prepared salads in the farm store, and special events for Halloween and Christmas: Haunted Orchards and Orchard of Lights. If you’re planning on heading to Demarest Farms on Father’s Day, enjoy the Father’s Day Brunch, a complimentary continental breakfast. And every Thursday throughout the summer, the farm hosts BBQ nights on Thursdays. This popular destination is only about 40 minutes away from Midtown Manhattan! 244 Wiermus Road, Hillsdale, NJ. Times vary depending on the season, demarestfarms.com
-
Sussex County Strawberry Farm
Specializing in strawberries, you surely won’t be disappointed with the berries you’ll find at Sussex County Strawberry Farm! Only about an hour away from Midtown Manhattan, this farm offers strawberry picking right now, raspberry picking beginning late August, and pumpkin picking in October. And moms, Sussex County Strawberry Farm also boasts a beautiful greenhouse of marigold’s, begonia’s, petunia’s, sunflowers, daisies, and much more. Bring back your favorite flavors to display outside or in your kitchen. The farm encourages families to get creative with their berries by providing several recipes, so feel free to either just eat your fresh berries or whip up one of these delectable treats. 565 US-206, Andover, NJ. Times vary, sussexcountystrawberryfarm.com
-
Ochs Orchard
Take a trip about an hour and a half away from Manhattan to Ochs Orchard this summer for pick your own fruit. While only strawberries are in season right now, there are plenty of other products to browse in the market, including pure maple syrup, butter, jams and jellies, fresh local eggs, cider, and more. There is deep history to explore at this fourth generation, 100 acre family farm with views overlooking Warwick Valley. 4 Ochs Lane, Warwick, NY. 9am-5:30pm, ochsorchard.net
-
Fishkill Farms
One of the few farms to grow organic berries and apples for pick your own in the whole state of New York, Fishkill Farms is proud to offer your family a unique experience. The farm developed their own ecological approach for those fruits and vegetables that were too difficult to grow entirely organic, but the approach is very similar to organic and combines the best of modern farming and traditional techniques. Fishkill Farms cares about the way that they grow their produce, and they invite you to visit this summer! Strawberries are available to pick right now, but periodically check their website, because berries often come in waves (and these popular fruits go quick!). Cherries are next to pick in late June, followed by blueberries, raspberries, peaches, plums, blackberries, pears, apples, pumpkins, and plenty of vegetables. Also mark your calendars for Yoga on the Farm (Saturdays through mid October), Orchard 5k Run (July 28), and Strawberry Jammin’ Festival (June 15). 9 Fishkill Farm Road, Hopewell JCT, NY. 9am-6pm, picking admission closes at 5pm, fishkillfarms.com
-
Lawrence Farm Orchards
Offering a wide selection of pick your own produce from June through October, Lawrence Farm Orchards is the perfect destination for fresh fruit, located only about an hour and a half away from New York City. Pick strawberries, peas, spinach, and greens right now in June, and plan for the cherries, apricots, peaches, plums, currants, gooseberries, pears, grapes, sweet corn, and so much more later in the summer. Let’s admit it, picking is quite tiring under that hot sun, so the farm also has a concession stand with apple cider donuts, pies, paninis, ice cream, hot dogs, pizza, chicken tenders, nachos, and more. 306 Frozen Ridge Road, Newburgh, NY. 9am-4pm, lawrencefarmorchards.org
-
Lee's Turkey Farm
Only about 70 minutes away from Midtown Manhattan, Lee’s Turkey Farm is a wonderful family farm, established in 1868 and passed through the generations. The farm is also accessible by NJ Transit if you jump on the express train to Princeton Junction, a 50 minute ride. Now in season are strawberries, sugar snap peas, and snow peas, with oven ready turkey parts and fruit and cream frozen pies always available. Peach picking starts around July and cherries in late June. If your family loves cherries, then here’s a tip: cherry picking is a short season, so check the website every day mid-late June so that you can be first in line for the best picking! Also look forward to the watermelon, sweet corn, cantaloupe, nectarines, blackberries, apples, pears, and so much more later into the summer. Browse the market after you pick, fully stocked with jams, butters, and freshly picked fruits and vegetables. There’s also a playground at the farm to play on before or after picking, and conveniently, another playground across the street to enjoy your fresh fruit. And don’t forget to come back in November for your fresh Turkeys! 201 Hickory Corner Road, East Windsor, NJ. 9am-6pm, picking closes at 5:15pm, leeturkeyfarm.com
-
Terhune Orchards
Easily accessible by NJ Transit — simply take the train to Princeton Junction (50 minutes by the express route), Terhune Orchards offers pick your own strawberries, blueberries, cherries, blackberries, apples, and more. Stationary tractors and a barnyard of animals provide even more to do, beyond picking your own fruits and vegetables. Terhune Orchards also hosts several festivals, including the Firefly Festival (June 23), Blueberry Bash (July 6-7), Just Peachy Festival (August 3-4), and Apple Days Harvest Festival (Weekends September 14-October 27). The festivals are fun days of live entertainment, arts and crafts, rides, and, of course, fruit! The farm also offers a Read & Pick program and a Read & Explore program for the little ones. Be sure to buy their well-known apple cider donuts on your way out. 330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton, NJ. 9am-6pm, terhuneorchards.com
-
Johnson's Corner Farm
Enjoy summer picking and hayrides at this U-pick farm, located about 80 minutes from Midtown Manhattan. Blueberries are mid June through late July, followed by sweet corn, peaches, and string beans. Cool off in their Splash Pad on those hot summer days and jump on a free hayride! Johnson’s Corner Farm also boasts an exquisite Bakery & Farmhouse menu, with salads, sandwiches, hot dogs, chicken fingers, pizza, ice cream, and plenty of fresh baked goods. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 11 am, join Barnyard Buddies, a new version of organized play at the farm, complete with a sandpit beach party, chalk art, obstacle course, bug hunting, make-believe time, and much more (no reservations and no additional cost!). 133 Church Road, Medford, NJ. Times vary, johnsonsfarm.com