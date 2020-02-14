Exciting news for mamas in Williamsburg – The Wing Williamsburg is opening on Friday February 14th 2020! We’re huge fans of the innovative members-only co-working platform (members of our team have been spotted at their Dumbo location!) and we couldn’t wait to get a sneak peek at their new space. The Williamsburg opening is The Wing’s fifth NYC location, with an Upper West Side outpost coming later this year. The new outpost is spread over three floors and is roughly 12,000 square feet including a mammoth outdoor terrace. Despite its epic size it still has a cosy vibe and tons of cute spots to work, hang and network. One of our favorite things about The Wing’s offering is their delicious food and drinks menu at their The Perch Cafes, and the Williamsburg Wing will have a full-service cafe as well as free filter coffee for members.

The Wing Williamsburg will also boast conference rooms and sound-proof phone booths for members to get sh*t done, a beauty room, a quiet room, showers and lockers and a pump room in partnership with Medela. The pump room will be fully stocked with Medela products including their breast pumps, sanitizers and lanolin.

Working moms will also appreciate that the Williamsburg Wing will have a “Little Wing” childcare space for kids, which until now has only been available at The Wing’s Soho location. The Little Wing offers childcare, babysitting and a play space where members can host birthday parties or playtimes on weekend mornings. Babysitting at The Little Wing costs from $25 to $35 for two or three hour sessions.

If you’re interested in membership at The Wing, you can apply to join just the Williamsburg location for $215 a month or $2,350 annually or if you’d like access to all of The Wing’s locations (including their international outposts!) you can get an All Access membership for $250 a month or $2,700 annually.

Pssst… Want to know about another cool members-only space tailored for parents? Read about The Wonder here!

The Wing Williamsburg

71 7th Street, Floors 2 + 3 + 4 , Brooklyn, NY 11246

Opening Hours:

Monday-Friday: 8AM-9PM

Saturday & Sunday: 10AM-6PM

www.the-wing.com/spaces/williamsburg