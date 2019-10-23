New York Family Annual Guide Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
The Best Halloween Candy for 2019: Spooky, Sweet, and Delicious

Photo courtesy of Kristina Paukshtite

This time of year, everyone loves the pumpkin carving, spooky spectacles, crazy costumes and haunted hayrides. However, when it comes to Halloween, it’s really all about the candy. From chocolate to gummies and everything in between, there are so many options to choose from.

Whether you’re looking to be the go-to, trick-or-treating spot this year or just want to keep it all for yourself, here are some great Halloween-themed candies to add to your holiday shopping list. With all of this Halloween candy mixed in your bowl, you’ll truly be able to get into the holiday spirit.

  • Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins

    Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins

    Classics like Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are always are a sure-thing, especially when they’re in a festive, fun pumpkin shape! Some would even argue that shaped Reese’s cups taste even better than the originals. Either way, you can’t go wrong with the combination of chocolate and peanut butter.

  • Gummy Body Parts

    Gummy Body Parts

    Give your trick-or-treaters a spooky surprise with these Gummy Body Parts from Frankford. These funky little candies are perfect for trick-or-treaters who may have allergies or dislike chocolate. Put your best foot (or toe, or eyeball, or brain, or ear for that matter) forward and pick up a bag of body parts to mix in with your Halloween candy bowl.

  • Palmer Googly Eyes

    Palmer Googly Eyes

    If you want to stick to the body part theme, pick up a bag of Palmer Googly Eyes. These crispy, chocolaty treats are bite-sized and fun! Let your trick-or-treaters pick a pair to add to their Halloween candy collection. Chocolate with a little bit of crisp is sure to be a hit, even if it looks like an eye ball.

  • Sour Patch Kids Tricksters

    Sour Patch Kids Tricksters

    Add some extra trick to your Halloween treats with the deceptive Sour Patch Kids Tricksters. While they still have that sour then sweet sensation of the original Sour Patch Kids, these candies may not be what they seem. Your trick-or-treaters will definitely be thrown for a loop when their Sour Patch Kids are not the flavor they thought they were, but still give them that addictive sour-then-sweet sensation.

  • Hershey's Glow in the Dark

    Hershey's Glow in the Dark

    Light up your Halloween candy bowl with glow in the dark candy bars from Hershey’s. Your trick-or-treaters will be thrilled before they even tear open the wrapper as their candy lights up the night. Traditional Hershey’s chocolate is always a crowd-pleaser, but these minis with a fun twist will take things to the next level.

  • Kit Kat Halloween Darks

    Kit Kat Halloween Darks

    Give a little love to the dark chocolate lovers out there and throw some Kit Kat Halloween Darks into the mix when you’re preparing your spooky treats. The black wrapper with orange accents gives off perfect vibes for your Halloween aesthetic and adds some more options aside from the usual gummy and milk chocolate choices.

  • Zombie Skittles

    Zombie Skittles

    Taste the rainbow (and maybe something even funkier) with the new Zombie Skittles. You may get the sweet, fruity taste of traditional Skittles, or you may be surprised by a candy that tastes a little more rotten. Challenge your trick-or-treaters, or yourself, to see which flavor awaits. Eating candy has never been more exhilarating, just what Halloween is all about.

  • Twizzler's Pull 'n Peel

    Twizzler's Pull 'n Peel

    When it comes to Twizzlers, you either love them or hate them, but for those who love them, they can come with a festive Halloween twist. With orange and black cherry flavors, trick-or-treaters will have a blast pulling these sweet treats apart and you’ll be known as the house on the block with Twizzlers to hand out. You’ll have every Twizzler-lover in your neighborhood lining up for their fair share!

  • M&Ms Ghouls Mix

    M&Ms Ghouls Mix

    Don’t leave out one of the most popular Halloween candy options, be sure to pick up a bag of festive M&M’s Ghouls Mix! With all the sweet, chocolaty goodness of original M&Ms, these snack-size packs have candy coating with fun Halloween colors. These truly are all the treat without any tricks. Check out the M&Ms website to personalize your snack packs for parties or to wish your trick-or-treaters a happy Halloween.

  • Brach's Candy Corn

    Brach's Candy Corn

    Would it really be Halloween if you didn’t throw in some candy corn? Although it is the most polarizing of Halloween candy, candy corn is simply a must-have for a complete holiday celebration. Give your trick-or-treaters the option to take advantage of a seasonal classic by putting some snack size candy corn packs in your bowl, someone is bound to appreciate it!

